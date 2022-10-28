Automated Waste Collection System Market Value Worth US$ 365.37 Million by 2028, Says The Insight Partners
The Automated Waste Collection System Market report by “The Insight Partners” entails detailed information regarding the market valuation over the period.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on” “Automated Waste Collection System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Stationary and Mobile); End-user (Airports, Educational Institutions, Hospitals, Corporate Offices, Hotels Restaurants, and Others), and Geography”
The automated waste collection system market was valued at US$ 234.88 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 365.37 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021–2028.
The key factor driving the automated waste collection system market is the government initiatives for proper disposal of waste. Government bodies across the world have imposed rules and regulations for the collection and segregation of waste. For instance, the Government of India has specified new solid waste management rules emphasizing on the segregation of waste at source. The new regulations require waste to be separated at the source to channel it into capital through recovery, reuse, and recycling. Therefore, before handing over waste to the collectors, waste generators must sort it into three streams—biodegradables, dry (plastic, paper, metal, wood, etc.), and domestic hazardous waste (diapers, napkins, mosquito repellants, cleaning agents, etc.). However, the segregation of waste at a high scale is a tedious process, which is compelling government authorities to focus on automatic solutions of waste segregation. These factors are influencing the adoption of automated waste collection systems in many countries worldwide.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Aerbin ApS,AMCS Group,Caverion Corporation,Envac AB,Logiwaste AB,MariMatic Oy,MEIKO,Evac Group,MABAT,STREAM Environment
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Automated Waste Collection System Market
The automated waste collection system manufacturers across the globe, however experienced limited tremors as the regional and local governments encouraged municipalities and private organizations to invest toward smart and intelligent waste or garbage collection and sorting solutions. As the residential waste volumes increased substantially, the demand for automated waste collection systems among the residential sector soared. However, due to disruption in supply chain caused by the limitation of human movements, it resulted in slower deployment and installation of the AWCS in both developed and developing countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Italy, and China. This followed slower than usual revenue growth trend in the global automated waste collection systems market
Market Insights–Automated Waste Collection System Market
Rising Investments in Integration of Automatic Waste Collection Systems
Automated waste collection systems are being highly preferred across healthcare institutions. The waste management and collection systems transfer materials at 60 miles per hour through a sealed, dedicated pipe network from loading stations on patient floors to a central collection operation. Separate paths are used to move waste, compost, and soiled linen to the appropriate collection bins. This is leading to the rise in investments in automatic collection technologies in industries such as hospitality, healthcare, and retail. For instance, Logiwaste AB has supplied three different automatic waste collection systems to Karolinska Hospital, Stockholm. These systems are projected to manage four different type of waste, namely, residual waste, paper, plastic, and paper packaging. Logiwaste AB has also won contracts from Tiller Öst, Trondheim; Karlstad Central Hospital; Grilstad Marina, Trondheim; and China Life, Beijing, to supply AWCS. Similarly, Atreo has received projects for supplying AWCS to Parkland Hospital, Humber River Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, among others. Thus, the rising investments by organizations from different industries, especially healthcare, to implement automatic waste collection and management systems is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the coming years.
Product Type-Based Insights
Based on product type, the automated waste collection systems market is segmented into stationary and mobile. The stationary segment held a larger market share in 2020.
Content Quality-Based Insights
Based on end-user, the automated waste collection systems market is segmented into airports, educational institutions, hospitals, corporate offices, hotels/restaurants, and others. The airports segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
