St. George UTAH: Wasatch-Labs-UT-LLC New OTC Moisturizing Anti-Aging Products are Top-of-Class on LinkedIn for ISO 9000
Wasatch-Labs.net is a ‘Best-of-State’ Personal-Care Developer & #1 Formulation Lab. Wasatch-Labs.com is a 5-Star Rated High-Quality Cosmeceuticals Manufacturer
Adam Green @ WasatchContractManufacturing.com sincerely provides the: (a) Best Service, (b) Most Competitive Pricing and (c) Deepest Cosmeceutical Industry Knowledge; find him & you find solutions.”LANCASTER, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, October 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is no surprise that the COVID-19 pandemic has directly affected ‘business’ in many ways. COVID has been especially challenging for small- and medium-sized business owners who were trying to manage their daily operations while still complying with the federal and state mandates regarding the deadly virus. It is also important to note that more people are getting vaccinated, although the risks of contracting COVID-19 are STILL something customers will consider. With the emergence of the new Delta variant, many citizens are uncertain when the ‘pandemic’ will officially end. With these facts in mind, “WASATCH LABS” has carefully decided that now is a good time to consider their ‘business goals’ and what it will take to achieve them. And, selling IP (Intellectual Property) is the best option for “WASATCH LABS” http://wasatchcontractmanufacturing.com/news/
— Ryan Smith
Contact: Adam Paul Green, 801-809-7766, OPS@ WasatchContractManufacturing.com
Before one renegotiate with their current Utah contract manufacturer, they invite one to talk to them at Wasatch Contract Manufacturing. They are sure they can offer one a better deal. If one has an established base of loyal patrons for their cosmeceutical, sun care, hair care, or oral care line, now is the time to broaden their product suite and better serve their customer base. At Wasatch Contract Manufacturing, they have designed some of the most loved products including gene expression, peptide signaling, mitochondrial anti-senescence, oral rinses, and sun care. In addition, they offer product concept development, formulation development, product stability assessment, and scale-up of existing formulas. One can trust in the experienced team at Wasatch to process and package all of the OTC skin care products, hair care blends, or sun care formulas. They have over ten years of experience custom blending proprietary formulas for elite cosmetics lines and liquid nutritional start-ups here in South Jordan and throughout the region.
#WasatchLabs
#ContractManufacturing
#WasatchLabsUtah
#PrivateLabel
#Cosmeticeuticals
#DraperUtah
#SkinCare
#DentalCare
#WhiteLabel
#ToothPaste
#AntiAging
#Cosmetics
#BlackLivesMatter
#WasatchLabsFormulation
BBB: For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau (AKA: BBB) has been helping people find: (a) Businesses, (B) Brands and (c) Charities that they can trust. In 2019, people turned to BBB more than 183,000,000 times for Business Profiles, Reviews, Directories, and Reports on nearly 5.8 million businesses; all of which is available for FREE at BBB.org
MANTA: Manta allows users to post information about their company and thus allows consumers to find and rate these same companies. Manta currently hosts more than 1,000,000 registered users and 64,000,000 company profiles. The best small business in the world cannot be a success until it becomes known within its community and industry. Manta is ranked the third largest business news/research website by comScore.
YP: YellowPages.com is a United States-based web site that provides listings for local businesses. In 2013, the company was re-branded as YP.com or simply "YP". Today, more than 80,000,000 people visit the YP.com site each month (or use their app) where there are more than 20 million businesses listed. The company has over a billion dollars in digital revenue, and 2020 was the first year that Yellow Pages had more revenue coming from digital than from print.
ANGI: 6,000,000 households nationwide check Angie's List ‘reviews’ to find the best local service providers; like plumbers, handymen, Website Developers, Article Writers, Video Creators and SEO Specialists. Angie’s List collects ratings-and-reviews on more than 720 different services. Members submit 60,000 reviews every month about the companies they hire. Included are details about how the project went like response time, price, professionalism and quality of work and reviews are not anonymous. Additionally, members can only report on a service experience once every six months and all reviews.
#WasatchLab #beauty #skincareroutine #makeup #skin #skincareproducts #skincaretips #selfcare #like #glowingskin #cosmetics #beautiful #healthyskin #instagood #facial #natural #fashion #follow #serum #acne #makeupartist #instagram #bhfyp #naturalskincare #perawatanwajah #kosmetik #mua #bhfyp #health #photooftheday #hair #organic #style #makeuptutorial #glowing #spa #skincarebpom #wellness #photography #skincaremurah #jerawat #beautytips #model #facials
Adam Green
Wasatch Contract Manufacturing
+ +1 801-809-7766
g3president@comcast.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other