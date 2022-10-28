Flow Beverage Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 3

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW; OTCQX:FLWBF) (the “Company” or “Flow”), a premium and sustainably sourced water company, today announced that Nicholas Reichenbach, CEO and Founder, and Trent MacDonald, CFO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 3, 2022.



DATE: November 3, 2022

TIME: 11:00 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3T1Vujp

Recent Company Highlights

Q3 2022 financial results: Flow branded net revenue increased 36% from Q3 2021, and 79% from Q2 2022

Flow signs distribution agreement with Primo

Flow becomes the official water of Blade Urban Air Mobility

Flow launches vitamin-infused water in three delicious flavours

About Flow

Flow is one of the fastest-growing premium water companies in North America. Founded in 2014, Flow’s mission since day one has been to reduce environmental impacts by providing sustainably sourced naturally alkaline spring water in a recyclable and up to 75% renewable, plant-based pack. Today, the brand is B-Corp Certified with a best-in-class score of 126.5, offering a diversified line of health and wellness-oriented beverage products: original naturally alkaline spring water, award-winning organic flavours, collagen-infused and vitamin-infused flavours in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-litre. All products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals and support Flow’s overarching purpose to “bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water.” Flow beverage products are available online at flowhydration.com and are sold at over 36,000 stores across North America.

