Unrequited Lover Provides Insights On The Chaotic World Of Unrequited Love.
For Intense periods of our lives, we suffer the agony of unrequited love. Our sorrow is accompanied by a certainty that if only the elusive being would return our smiles, come for dinner or marry us, we would know bliss.
Epochal happiness seems tantalizingly cl9se, wholly real, and yet maddeningly out of reach. At such moments, we are often counseled to try to forget the beloved. We should- given their lack of interest- try to think of someone or something else. Yet this kindness is deeply misguided. The cure for love does not lie in ceasing to think of the fugitive over, but in learning to think more intensely and constructively about who they might really be.
From close-up, every human who has ever lived proves deeply challenging. We are all at close quarters, trying propositions. We are short tempered, vain , deceitful, crass, sentimental, wooly, cold, over-emotional, and chaotic.
What prevents us from holding this in mind in relation to certain people is simply a lack of knowledge. We assume on the basis of a few charming outside details that the target of our passion may miraculously have escaped the fundamentals of the human condition. They haven't.
We just haven't got to know them properly. This is what makes unrequited love so intense, so l9ng lasting and so vicious. By preventing us from properly growing close to them, the beloved also prevents us from tiring of them in the cathartic and liberating manner that is the gift of unrequited l9ve.
It isn't their chas that is keeping us magnetized. It is our lack of knowledge of their flaws. The cure for unrequited love is in structure , therefore very simple. We must get to know them better. The more we discover of them, the less they would ever look like the solution to all our problems.
Social psychologist Roy Baumeister Says that 98% have suffered from unrequited love at one point in their life. Everyone suffers from unrequited love at one point in their lives. It doesn't matter that they recognize it or not but they feel the pain and suffer from it. Unrequited love has always been a subject of discussion in modern society and its real impact on the one who suffers from it.
