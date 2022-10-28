Antioxidants Market Size, Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2031

Antioxidants Industry

The synthetic antioxidants segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with a CAGR of 6.5%.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The significant impacting factors include increase in demand for antioxidants in different types of industries, including pharmaceutical, additive, and food & beverages, and lenient government regulations such as EU organic regulations, which approved the usage of rosemary extract.

Antioxidants Market by Type, Form, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,”

The global antioxidants market size was valued at $3,437.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $7,376.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031. The synthetic antioxidants segment dominated the market in 2020, with more than half share, in terms of revenue.

Antioxidants are the vital ingredients that provide longer shelf life to food products and are used as vitamin supplements in pharmaceutical industries. The global antioxidants market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to decrease in antioxidant costs, increase in investment & approval of antioxidants by many regulatory authorities, and increase in demand for antioxidants in food & beverage industry. Developed economies are trending toward natural antioxidants such as rosemary extract, creating new growth opportunities for the market. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to show growth in the demand for synthetic antioxidants during the forecast period.

Increase in the health problems and premature aging problems will have positive impact on the market of natural antioxidants. Germany is one of the largest contributors in the antioxidants market. Asia-Pacific regions are expected to project a CAGR of 6.4% in synthetic antioxidants owing to huge market for suppliers.

The key companies profiled in antioxidants industry are BASF SE, Cargill, Inc, Kemin Inc., Industries, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nutreco N.V., and ViTablend Nederland B.V. Product launch with quality is the key strategy adopted by well-established players to compete in the market.

Key Findings of the Study

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current antioxidants market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size.

By type, the syndicate antioxidants segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of form, the dry segment led the global antioxidants market demand in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By application, the plastic, rubber, & latex additives segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific accounted for highest antioxidants market share in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%.

