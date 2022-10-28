Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,284 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,323 in the last 365 days.

Northway Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- NORTH CONWAY, N.H., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported a net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $13 Thousand, or $(0.00) per basic common share. Year-to-date, the Company reported a net loss of $1.2MM, or $(0.45) per basic common share.

President and CEO William J. Woodward commented: The first nine months of this year have been one of the most challenging times in recent history given the economic and interest rate environments. Despite these difficult times, the core earnings of the Bank remain strong as we have been able to continue to execute our organic loan growth plan, resulting in total loans increasing 13% since last year. The growth was fueled by commercial, residential, and municipal loan production. Our core deposits, which we define as our customer’s non-maturity deposits, grew by 6% which is indicative of the strong position we hold in the state for both retail and commercial customers. The credit quality of our loan portfolio continues to be strong, and we are prepared for the uncertain future by building our reserves for loan losses. The value of investments and equity securities was negatively impacted by the significant decline in the economy and resulted in the net loss in earnings.

Financial Highlights

  • Total assets were $1.3 billion, loans, net, were $923 million, and total deposits were $1.1 billion at September 30, 2022.
  • The loan portfolio increased $108 million, or 13%, compared to September 30, 2021.
  • Residential mortgage loan balances increased $85 million, or 34%, compared to September 30, 2021.
  • Commercial real estate loans increased $46 million, or 12%, compared to September 30, 2021.
  • Non-maturity deposits increased $59 million, or 6%, compared to September 30, 2021.
  • Year-to-Date Net Interest and Dividend Income increased $3.2, million or 14%, compared to September 30, 2021.
  • Due to loan growth and the uncertain economic environment, year-to-date earnings was impacted by a $1 million Provision for Loan Losses expense.
  • The adverse economic environment effecting the equity markets negatively impacted earnings by $5.4 million.
  • The rapid rise in interest rates in 2022 resulted in a 15% decline in the market value of the investment portfolio.
  • Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.21% compared to 0.27% at September 30, 2021.
  • The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2022 exceeded all well-capitalized ratios as defined under FDIC’s prompt corrective action rules.
  • The market price of our common stock, as of October 27, 2022, was $23.77.

Northway Financial, Inc.  
Selected Financial Highlights  
(Unaudited)  
                 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
  9/30/2022     9/30/2021     9/30/2022     9/30/2021  
                 
Interest and Dividend Income $ 10,302     $ 8,754     $ 28,338     $ 24,855  
Interest Expense   1,015       519       2,070       1,745  
Net Interest and Dividend Income   9,287       8,235       26,268       23,110  
Provision for Loan Losses   750       -       1,050       -  
All Other Noninterest Income   908       1,112       2,338       3,718  
Noninterest Expense   7,957       7,172       24,183       21,994  
Net Income Before Gain (Loss) on Securities   1,488       2,175       3,373       4,834  
Gain on Securities Available-for-Sale, net   -       63       -       63  
(Loss) on Marketable Equity Securities   (1,805 )     (326 )     (5,645 )     2,025  
(Loss) Income before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense   (317 )     1,912       (2,272 )     6,922  
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense   (304 )     332       (1,028 )     1,206  
Net (Loss) Income $ (13 )   $ 1,580     $ (1,244 )   $ 5,716  
Net (Loss) Income Available to Common Stockholders $ (13 )   $ 1,580     $ (1,244 )   $ 5,716  
Earnings per Common Share, Basic $ -     $ 0.58     $ (0.45 )   $ 2.08  
                 


               
    9/30/2022   12/31/2021   9/30/2021  
               
Balance Sheet              
Total Assets   $ 1,318,922   $ 1,247,516   $ 1,228,436  
Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits     22,548     93,958     48,523  
Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value     292,149     301,428     299,705  
Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value     21,799     25,961     26,603  
Loans, Net     922,587     787,661     813,473  
Total Liabilities     1,260,084     1,146,870     1,130,268  
Non Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits     844,776     794,808     796,369  
Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits     131,201     129,839     120,631  
Certificates of Deposit     76,331     79,232     82,604  
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase     92,258     109,606     96,464  
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances     73,000     -     -  
Junior Subordinated Debentures     20,620     20,620     20,620  
Stockholders' Equity     58,838     100,646     98,168  
Profitability and Efficiency              
Net Interest Margin     2.92 %   2.81 %   2.78 %
Yield on Earning Assets     3.14     3.00     2.98  
Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities     0.30     0.25     0.27  
Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding   $ 21.38   $ 36.58   $ 35.68  
Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding     17.58     32.75     31.84  
Common Shares Outstanding     2,751,650     2,751,650     2,751,650  
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic     2,751,650     2,751,650     2,751,650  
Capital Ratios for the Bank              
Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets     8.31 %   8.92 %   8.74 %
Common Equity Risk-Based Capital     12.56     14.37     13.78  
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital     12.56     14.37     13.78  
Total Risk-Based Capital     13.81     15.62     15.02  

About Northway Financial, Inc.

Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses and the public sector from its 17 full-service banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.


Contact:        
Gary Laurash
Chief Financial Officer
603-326-7377

Primary Logo

You just read:

Northway Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.