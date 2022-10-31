The Inevitable Marriage of Web 3 Technologies
The development team at Adpost presents their Roadmap for the creation of a Web 3 Marketplace online to provide users with safe and secure online shopping.
Buddha left a road map, Jesus left a road map, Krishna left a road map, Rand McNally left a road map. But you still have to travel the road yourself.”SINGAPORE, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFT Artwork is effectively dead. Cryptocurrencies are experiencing a major decline in values and a serious bear market at present. Both the concepts of the DAO and the LAO are being brought into question. They have been deemed to be largely inefficient, in part due to their current voting mechanisms.
— Stephen Levine
Together, these facts beg the question of how the transition into Web 3 technologies is progressing, and whether or not Web 3 technologies are sufficient to meet the needs demanded by the “New Normal” and the techno-revolution. Whether or not the people are ready, and whether or not the tech is ready, the fact remains that these types of programs are being implemented at unprecedented rates.
It is imperative that the technology move beyond the early stages of development, past its growing pains, and become capable of handling the tasks required.
Newspapers and magazines are not going to be making a comeback any time soon. An increased number of companies are moving towards large-scale digital business models. More people than ever before are working online and making a living from the comfort of home. So what happens when the technology is left lacking?
The rapid decline in transactions on the NFT Marketplace, with some experiencing a 99% decline in business, is telling. Yet the NFT remains an important part of the digital lifestyle and working online. There are additional uses for the NFT as well, but these are being crushed by the fallout from the NFT fad phase during the recent global lock-downs.
Despite the current bear markets for cryptocurrencies, and the major losses in values, cryptocurrency remains a very popular option for conducting business online. The tokenization of games and other online activities now even allows people to earn money while playing video games. The future looks bright, but there are those who decry any real value in “zeroes and ones” or digital currency.
There is an interesting contrast that may be seen widely across the NFT and Crypto markets. The firm proponents of the NFT often dismiss cryptocurrencies as being unstable, or otherwise undesirable. Likewise, many of the cryptocurrency proponents consider only the NFT Artwork craze and believe the very idea of the NFT to be nothing but a scam.
Then along comes the DAO. The DAO is considered by some, including those directly involved with some of the projects, as being largely inefficient. This is, as was previously noted, not in a small way due to the inefficiency of most of the modern voting mechanisms in the DAO digital business model.
The business model of the DAO is also experiencing issues on the legal side at the same time. Early legal challenges in California in the USA, and in other areas led to the creation of the LAO or Limited Liability Autonomous Organization. Between the legal questions, lawsuits, and introduction of new legislation on a regular basis, the DAO and the LAO business models are equally questionable to far too many people.
Despite the many critics and challenges, all three of these technologies are integral and requisite components of Web 3 technologies. The people who are actively involved in the advancement of Web 3 solutions are often so busy in-fighting that entire systems are allowed to collapse rather than making concessions to the other integrated technologies.
What needs to happen, and what is beginning to occur, is a marriage of these technologies, and the ability to build a better, more efficient, and even more fun and profitable Web 3 experience. This is essentially the only way that any meaningful progress will be made.
It does not matter if it is for the next major gaming platform, the next iteration of the Metaverse, or even for the realm of E-commerce and the online marketplace. There seems to be at least some push in this direction, but progress is only being made slowly, and is not without its detractors of the combined technologies approach for the digital marketplace.
Perhaps one of the best examples of this can be seen on Discord, where the floodgates have been opened just discussing integrating some of these Web 3 technologies. This is strange in the sense that many of the most active users on Discord are gamers, many of whom enjoy games such as Minecraft and Second Life and other games with in-game tokens or crypto, tokenized or not.
Minecraft has been able to encourage an average of more than 170 million active users per month in 2022. The means by which they accomplished this was through a marriage of the gaming platform, along with both the Non-Fungible Tokens and in-game cryptocurrencies.
Even after the lockdowns and isolation ended, Minecraft was able to continue building its fanbase with the use of merged Web 3 technologies. The “game” allows players to earn money, and even engage in E-Commerce.
Players on Minecraft can earn Enjin Coin, and it has become so popular that some people working online request payment in this digital gaming currency. The combination of these technologies is so popular that Minecraft has, in every sense, become a popular Metaverse where people go to enjoy concerts and other entertainment aside from the original gaming experience.
The Development Team at Adpost has been working to integrate many of these same features into the Adpost Web 3 Marketplace and is currently unveiling the Adpost Roadmap for the introduction of the Web 3 Marketplace on Discord for growth and expansion on their website and on their Discord Server. Adpost understands that while fanatics and other proponents of all these systems have their reasons, at the end of the day, integrated Web 3 technologies are the only way to move efficiently and profitably into the future of the Digital world and the Metaverse.
