Flow Cytometry Market Is Anticipated To Register Around 8.9% CAGR From 2022-2031

The global flow cytometry market size was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flow Cytometry allows for the analysis of intracellular and surface molecules. It can distinguish and identify different cell types within heterogeneous cell populations. Additionally, it facilitates the assessment of the purity of isolated subpopulations. This market is driven by numerous key players investing in R&D to develop advanced reagents and multicolor assays. Market growth for flow cytometry is also due to an increase in chronic and infectious diseases, such as the COVID-19 outbreak. Following the outbreak, many research institutes and pharma companies engaged in extensive R&D activities to develop new vaccines. This has led to a great demand for flow-cytometry solutions for research purposes.

Flow Cytometry is commonly used to diagnose cancers and immunodeficiency. This is expected to be one of the driving factors for the flow cytometry market over the forecast period. Additionally, doctors are more inclined to use allogeneic and autologous stem cells to treat cancer. This positively impacts the market. World Cancer Research Fund International (WCRF) data show that around 18 million people were diagnosed with cancer in 2018. In 2018, around 17.036,901 new cases of cancer were reported. In 2018, the same source reported approximately 437,033 cases of newly diagnosed leukemia. Flow cytometry can be used to diagnose and classify leukemia.

These are the key findings from the global flow-cytometry market study

The segment of bead-based technologies is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR rate over the forecast period.

In 2019-2027, bead-based technologies will see rapid adoption. This technology can efficiently distinguish uniformly-sized particles from cell-based technology. It is also more stable and reproducible than cell-based tech. The technology's rapid adoption is further supported by its speed and shorter consumption times.

To dominate the flowcytometry market, consumables and other reagents are dominant

The market share in 2019 was held by consumables, reagents, and other supplies. This market is largely due to the increasing research efforts to develop and prove the efficacy of various kits and assays. It also includes commercializing and developing high-quality consumables, assays, and reagents.

The growth potential of clinical applications is higher during the forecast period

From 2019 to 2027, the flow cytometry market is expected to grow the fastest. The market for clinical applications has seen rapid growth due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing demand for advanced diagnostic methods, the increase in organ transplantation, and the increasing number of clinical studies.

China: The fastest-growing region market

In 2019, the U.S. led the flow cytometry industry. However, India, China, and other countries are forecast to grow at a higher CAGR rate. These countries are experiencing increased chronic diseases, technological advances, increased research initiatives, and simplified regulations for IVD drugs.

