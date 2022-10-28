Australian Boutique Florist Creates Real Sunflowers That Last A Year

My Lasting Bouquet has created real sunflowers that are guaranteed to last for a year.

Floral arrangements are loved for how easy they are to source and how they elevate the look of any room, filling it with love and positivity. But the snag with this gift is how short-lived they last even with adequate care and attention. My Lasting Bouquet, however, came up with a solution to this problem when it launched its iconic Everlasting Roses that are guaranteed to last for a year.

Fresh from this launch, the Sydney-based boutique florist, My Lasting Bouquet, has come up with yet another world first and exclusive – real sunflowers that also last a year. Christened the Everlasting Sunflower, this ingenious idea is the newest addition to the Lasting Belle collection.

The sunflowers used in the collection are meticulously selected and cut during peak growing time, according to My Lasting Bouquet. These sunflowers are then preserved at their peak using a natural solution which puts the growth of the sunflower 'on hold' for years. This treatment ensures that the flowers keep their shape and feel for as long as possible. Even though the boutique florist does not reveal the components of this mystery preservative solution, it assures its customers that no flammable, corrosive, toxic, or carcinogenic chemicals are used to make it.

The sunflowers are housed in a high quality glass dome which requires little or no maintenance. As the florist puts it, “Unlike normal sunflowers which require constant watering, a change of vases, and grooming of loose, wilted petals, our sunflowers maintain their freshness and longevity for at least a year without tedious and time-consuming maintenance.” To preserve its elegance for as long as possible, the florists only implores customers to keep the sunflower at room temperature and away from direct sunlight.

This minimal maintenance makes the Everlasting Sunflower the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day, birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, Mother’s Day, graduations, engagements, and any other occasion. In addition, customers can personalize their gift with a complimentary message to make it extra special.

My Lasting Bouquet’s creative idea has received positive reception from people looking to gift their loved ones with a memorable gift. According to one such customer, “My best friend eloped over the weekend and after seeing these flowers for years I knew exactly what to get the newly-weds! They absolutely love it and it’s a lovely piece in their lounge room to commemorate the day; shipping was quick!”

Customers can order the Everlasting Sunflower from www.mylastingbouquet.com.au

