Barbeque Grill Market Revenue To Cross USD 9,359.68 million by 2028 Says, The Insight Partners
The barbeque grill market is expected to grow from US$ 6,345.75 million in 2022 to US$ 9,359.68 million by 2028.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest market study, titled " Barbeque Grill Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Fuel Type (Gas, Charcoal, Electric, and Wood), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others),” the market is expected to grow from US$ 6,345.75 million in 2022 to US$ 9,359.68 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their progress in the market.
A barbeque grill is an outdoor cooking device used to cook food by applying heat from below. The grilling of food involves a significant amount of direct, radiant heat and tends to be used for cooking meat and vegetables quickly.
Broilmaster; Char-broil LLC; Dean Forge Ltd.; Fire Magic; Landmann; Shutter home and hearth; The Coleman Company, Inc.; Traeger Pellet Grills LLC; Transform SR Brands LLC; and Weber-Stephen Products LLC (HK) Ltd. are the well-established players constituting the majority of the barbeque grill market share.
Barbeque grilling is considered an experiential activity and has become a preferred outdoor activity among consumers. The increasing popularity of outdoor cooking on weekends and during holiday seasons worldwide is driving the demand for barbeque grills. According to the NPD Group, consumers in the US have spent over US$ 4.9 billion on grills, smokers, camping stoves, accessories, and fuel in 2020.
Moreover, the growing consumer interest in outdoor activities such as trekking and camping is promoting outdoor cooking activities. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people started opting for barbeque grills due to lockdown measures imposed across the globe. People invested more in grills and grilling products, which allowed them to create the eat-out experience at home and enjoy their time in lockdown. According to the North American Camping Report of Kampgrounds of America, Inc., the number of households participating in at least one camping trip increased from 48.2 million in 2020 to 57 million in 2021. Additionally, in 2020, the demand for outdoor living and outdoor cooking in the UK has grown quickly due to the pandemic. There has been increased spending by the people on home and garden improvements, which has driven the demand for barbeque grills in the country. This outdoor camping trend is most popular among the young population. Thus, the growing trend of outdoor cooking worldwide is driving the barbeque grill market.
According to the NPD Group, from July 2020 to July 2021, consumer spending on grilling accessories increased consistently, leading to growth in sales revenue by 28%. This significant increase in the sale of barbeque grills was due to the popularity of outdoor cooking. As per research by the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA), in 2022, ~70% of US households owned at least one grill or smoker.
In 2021, North America dominated the global barbeque grill market. The prevalence of barbeque food culture, along with the tradition of outdoor cooking in countries, such as the US and Canada, is driving the barbeque grill market. In the US, the popularity of barbequing on weekends, summer vacations, national holidays, and festive holidays is expected to witness robust growth over the next few years. People are investing more in barbeque products, allowing them to create the eat-out experience at home, and enjoy their time. As per the Hearth, Patio and Barbeque Association (HPBA), approximately 7 out of 10 people own a barbeque grill in Canada.
Based on geography, the market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. Further, North America dominated the barbeque grill market in 2021, and Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing trend of outdoor cooking and increased spending on luxury kitchen appliances is driving the demand for barbeque grills worldwide.
In recent years, consumers have been increasingly demanding kitchen appliances that are convenient and easy to use to cope with the hectic work schedule. Consumers are seeking lightweight alternatives to various cooking appliances. Electric barbeque grills are easier and more convenient to use as consistent addition of fuel, such as charcoal, wood, and gas, are not required. Electric barbeque grills use electricity to provide constant heat to the food. Flames are not involved in this process, which makes this product clean.
Report Spotlights
•Progressive trends in the barbeque grill industry to help players develop effective long-term strategies
•Business growth strategies adopted by companies to secure growth in developed and developing markets
•Quantitative analysis of the global barbeque grill market from 2020 to 2028
•Estimation of the demand for barbeque grills across various industries
•Pest analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers in the barbeque grill industry
•Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and the demand for barbeque grills
•Market trends and outlook, and factors governing the growth of the barbeque grill market, including drivers and restraints
•Understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest in the global barbeque grill market growth, aiding in the decision-making process
•Detailed overview and segmentation of the barbeque grill market and its industry dynamics
•The barbeque grill market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities
