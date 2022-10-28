Cut Flowers Market Size Hit USD 49,074.09 million by 2028 | Exclusive Study by The Insight Partners

The cut flowers market was valued at US$ 34,347.23 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 49,074.09 million by 2028

NEW, YORK, October 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to The Insight Partners latest market study on “ Cut Flowers Market to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Flower Type (Rose, Carnation, Lilium, Chrysanthemum and Gerbera, and Others), Application (Home and Commercial), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Store/Florists, Online Retail, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 34,347.23 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 49,074.09 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2020–2028. The report highlights key driving factors and prominent market players along with their developments in the market.Cut flowers refer to flowers or flower buds cut from the plant on which they are grown. They are usually taken out from plants for use in decorative purposes. Most of the gardeners harvest their own cut flowers in their gardens; however, most countries have a floral industry dedicated for cut flowers. The plants from which the cut flowers are cut, vary in climate, culture, and the level of wealth locally. Afriflora Sher; Washington Bulb Co., Inc.; Oserian; Dümmen Orange; The Queen's Flowers; The Kariki Group; Selecta one; Karen Roses Company; MultiFlora; and Rosebud Limited are among the well-established players in the global cut flowers market.E-commerce purchases are on the rise, which can be an opportunity for the flower industry. The number of retailers (florists, large supermarkets and online specialists) selling flowers through the internet is increasing. The assortment of flowers that can be purchased online is also growing. The internet is the fastest growing market outlet in many European countries, although current market shares are typically below 10%. The online sales trend increases the importance of product uniformity, supply chain efficiency and information exchange standards. It is expected that online sales of cut flowers (both bouquets, mono-bunches and individual flowers) will further increase in the future. Internet sales often involve florists that collectively or individually produce the bouquets and flowers, or specialized bouquet producers. E-commerce will open the door to generate enthusiasm for and sales of flower-related gifts and purchases. It will also give supermarkets valuable information about consumer interest and demand. Targeting the new generation of e-commerce customers, online flower retailers keep their clients engaged with new designs and ideas. The cut flower companies are now using social media platforms to launch marketing campaigns because social media offers many benefits including targeting specific customer segments, wide reach, adaptability, and so on while being fairly inexpensive to use. Fresh cut flowers are used commonly for decoration such as vase arrangements and bouquets at formal events; designs for weddings and funerals; gifts on occasions such as in times of illness, or during holidays such as Christmas and Easter; corsages and boutonnieres; and informal displays to beautify homes and public places. They may be used in boutonnieres, corsages, wreaths, formal and informal displays, and similar ornamental articles. Interior designers and wedding planners make use of decorative flowers to enhance the beauty of their work. Beautiful flowers, with respect to the common perception which people possess, are often in more demand. Flowers like roses, sun flowers, and carnation are always in high demand in festivals. Companies such as Karen roses and Multiflora provide cut flowers for the purpose of decoration.The five main type of cut flowers available are rose, carnation, lilium, chrysanthemum, and gerbera. Cut flowers are the flower buds that have been cut from the plant and are ordinarily removed from the plant for decoration. The common uses of cut flowers are in vase displays, wreaths, and garlands. The cut flowers are harvested by several gardeners from domestic gardens. There is a notable floral industry for cut flowers in most countries.For instance, chrysanthemum has properties that help in reducing blood pressure and cure dizziness and insomnia. Pot marigold is used as a remedy for inflamed skin. It also prevents the spread of infection. Purple corn flower helps in stimulating the immune system, which improves the body’s resistance against viral and bacterial infection. Report Spotlights•Progressive industry trends in the global cut flowers market that help players develop effective long-term strategies•Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets•Quantitative analysis of the cut flowers market from 2017 to 2028•Estimation of global cut flowers demand across various industries•PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth•Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and global cut flowers demand•Market trends and outlook, and factors driving and restraining the growth of the market•Understanding of strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to global cut flowers market growth, which facilitates effective decision-making process•Cut flowers market size at various nodes of market•Detailed overview and segmentation of the market, as well as dynamics in the industry•Global cut flowers market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities in these regions 