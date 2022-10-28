Haddock Market Trend, Size, Share, Demand, Application, Growth, Region and Forecast, 2021-2030

growing demand for processed seafood, increase in awareness of health benefits regarding haddock, and rise in production of the haddock.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Haddock Market size was valued at $679.2 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $ 1,123.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030. The study involved research on landscape-specific skills as well as detailed information on each section such as Market Size, Shares, Trends, Regional and Country-level Strategic Market Growth, Opportunities in emerging revenue pockets, Competitive Landscape, Technological innovations, etc. This report assessment provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2030.

The major Key Players covered in the report Haddock Market are:

The players operating in the global market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include -

Channel Fish Processing

Channel Seafoods International

CTLE Seafood, Inc.

Holmes Seafood

Hottlet Frozen Foods

Marz Seafood

Ocean More Foods Co., Limited

Polar Seafood Greenland A/S

Seacore Seafood Inc.

The Fish Company

Outbreak of COVID-19 has adversely impacted the haddock market growth. In addition, owing to COVID-19, production activities were temporarily shut down, which consequently lowered export and import activities. Furthermore, reduced demand from the food services sector has majorly and adversely impacted the haddock market in 2020. As foodservice units in the U.S. and Europe are starting to re-open, demand is expected to improve.

Segmentation:

The market is segmented into type, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into fresh, frozen, and smoked. By distribution channel, it is segmented into retail stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, food service, online sales, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the UK, Ireland, Russia, Poland, Germany, Norway, France, Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa)

Key Findings Of The Study

-> The haddock market was valued at $679.2 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $ 1,123.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to

2030.

-> By type, the smoked segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

-> In 2020, depending on distribution channel, the food service segment was valued at $125.7 million, accounting for 18.5% of the global haddock market

share.

-> In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $208.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during

the forecast period.

