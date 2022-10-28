Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Global Market Estimated To Grow At 15% Rate

Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

As per The Business Research Company's "Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Global Market Report 2022”, the asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market grew from $226.73 billion in 2021 to $284.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market is expected to grow to $494.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.9%. The demand for multi grade lubricants is gaining traction due to their better performance in cold climatic conditions.

Key Trends In The Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market

Most of the asphalt companies are using frequency inverters in asphalt mixing process to control asphalt mixture drying time. Frequency inverter is an electronic device that transforms an AC current with fixed frequency to variable amplitude and frequency. It is used to vary the speed of rotation of the drying drum of the plant drying system so that the aggregates which are more porous receive heat from the burning flame for more time resulting in complete drying. It improves the drying process and allows the less porous asphalt to dry faster resulting in increased production.

Overview Of The Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market

The asphalt, lubricating oil, and grease market consists of sales of asphalt, lubricating oil, and grease by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce block asphalt, asphalt paving mixture, asphalt shingle, coating materials, petroleum lubricating oil, and grease. Asphalt is a sticky, black, and highly viscous liquid or semi-solid form of petroleum used for surfacing roads, flooring, and roofing.

Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Asphalt, Other Petroleum Products

• By Application: Roadways, Waterproofing, Recreation, Others

• By End Use Industries: Power Generation, Transport, Metallurgy & Metalworking, Food & Beverage, Chemical, Others

• Subsegments Covered: Asphalt Paving Mixtures And Blocks, Prepared Asphalt And Tar Roofing And Siding Products, Roofing Asphalts And Pitches, Coatings And Cements

• By Geography: The global asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Saudi Aramco, BP plc, Glencore International, Guardian Industries, LLC, Owens Corning, Suncor Energy Inc, Husky Energy Inc, and CRH plc.

The market report analyzes asphalt, lubricating oil and grease global market size, asphalt, lubricating oil and grease global market growth drivers, asphalt, lubricating oil and grease global market segments, asphalt, lubricating oil and grease global market major players, asphalt, lubricating oil and grease global market growth across geographies, asphalt, lubricating oil and grease global market trends and asphalt, lubricating oil and grease global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

