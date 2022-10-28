Cocoa Market is experiencing Phenomenal Growth, with an exceptional CAGR of 4.3 % by 2027

Cocoa Markets

The specialty cocoa segment is expected to grow at a significant pace, especially in Europe.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cocoa Market size is expected to reach $15.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2027. The study involved research on landscape-specific skills as well as detailed information on each section such as Market Size, Shares, Trends, Regional and Country-level Strategic Market Growth, Opportunities in emerging revenue pockets, Competitive Landscape, Technological innovations, etc. This report assessment provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

The players operating in the global cocoa market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, explore the cocoa market opportunity, and increase profitability in the market. The key players profiled in this report include -

Cargill Inc.,

Olam International Ltd.,

Toutan S.A.,

Barry Callebaut AG,

The Hershey Company,

Guan Chong Cocoa Manufacturer SDN. BHD,

Ciranda, Inc.,

United Cocoa Processor, Inc.,

Bloomer Chocolate Company,

VJ Jindal Cocoa Private Limited.

Based on application, the confectionery is the leading segment in the global cocoa market because a major part of the global cocoa is used by the confectionery industry for making chocolates and chocolate products.

Segmentation:

Based on nature, the organic segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace owing to the growing health conscious population and rising disposable income. The organic cocoa is free from chemical fertilizers and pesticides. It is also healthy for consumption and hence, the consumers are ready to pay a higher price for organic cocoa. Therefore, the organic segment is expected to witness highest growth in the global cocoa market.

Key findings of the study

-> The cocoa market was valued at $12,874.0 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $15,501.1 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the

forecast period.

-> By product type, the cocoa liquor segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

-> In 2019, depending on the process, the Dutch process segment was valued at $9,675.2 million, accounting for 75.1% of the global cocoa market share.

-> In 2019, the Netherlands was the most prominent market in Europe, and is projected to reach $1,636.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during

the forecast period.

