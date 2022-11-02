Enterprise Portal Market to Exhibit a Decent CAGR of 18% by 2031- Research Nester

Enterprise Portal Market

Global enterprise portal market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~18% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Nester published a report titled “ Enterprise Portal Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031” which delivers detailed overview of the global enterprise portal market in terms of market segmentation by type, service, end-user industry, and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The global enterprise portal market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~18% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031.The market is divided on the basis of services into enterprise content management service and enterprise collaboration service. Out of these, the enterprise collaboration service segment is anticipated to hold a substantial share over the forecast period, owing to the growing need for a safe channel for communication amongst organizations. Furthermore, the global enterprise portal market is projected to witness growth owing to the rising emergence of enterprises and organization, increasing use of big data and higher penetration of internet. Moreover, after the COVID pandemic, there has been a hike in remote working culture, owing to which, organizations require a secure communication channel with their employees. Furthermore, enterprises are undergoing a process pf technological modification and digitalization across the world, which is further anticipated to boost the market growth. Furthermore, enterprises are undergoing a process pf technological modification and digitalization across the world, which is further anticipated to boost the market growth.Regionally, the global enterprise portal market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in the North America region is anticipated to gain the largest market share throughout the forecast period owing to the growing emergence of new industries, increasing use of internet and hike in the cybercrimes, and increasing government expenditure in the IT sector is also expected to boost the market growth in the region. The U.S. government allocated approximately USD 86 billion for Information Technology in 2019.The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players' competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.Increasing Penetration of Internet Services to boost the Market Growth According to the data by the World Bank, 60% of the global population had access to internet in 2020. Increasing use of internet has generated the need for online communication platforms. Moreover, organizations are looking for secure channels to communicate with their clients and employees, especially after the surge in the work from home and remote working practices. Such factors are anticipated to boost the market growth. However, growing competition from nascent technologies is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of global enterprise portal market over the forecast period. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global enterprise portal market which includes company profiling of IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Pivotal Software, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., DigitalOcean, Inc., Ramco Systems Limited, Oracle Corporation, VMware, Inc., and Amazon Web Services, Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global enterprise portal market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. About Research Nester Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision in order to avoid future uncertainties. 