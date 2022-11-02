Stacker Truck Market Expected Thrive at Impressive CAGR by 2031- Toyota Industries Corporation, Lifting Equipment Store
Global stacker truck market is estimated to grow at a notable CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research Nester published a report titled “Stacker Truck Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031” which delivers detailed overview of the global stacker truck market in terms of market segmentation by technology, power source, end-user, distribution channel, and by region.
Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.
The global stacker truck market is anticipated to attain a notable CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031.The market is segmented by technology into hydraulic lift, and winch, out of which, the hydraulic lift segment is anticipated to hold a substantial share in the market over the forecast period, as hydraulic lifts are easier to operate with both foot and hand pump, and can carry heavier weight.
The global stacker truck market is estimated to witness growth on the back of increasing demand for equipment such as, stacker trucks in warehouses baked by growing adoption of e-commerce and online retail. For instance, over two billion people purchased goods or services online in 2020. Moreover, growing demand for warehouses and storage units amongst manufacturers of consumer goods is further projected to boost the market growth.
On the basis of geographical analysis, the global stacker truck market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in the North America region is anticipated to gain the largest share in the market throughout the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth in e-commerce, and establishment of warehouses in the region. According to the data by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2021, 310,840 people were employed as industrial truck operators in warehousing and storage industry.
The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.
Increasing Establishment of Warehouses across the Globe to boost the Market Growth
With the growth in online retail, manufacturers are setting up storage units and warehouses in different major cities across the globe, to facilitate easy and fast delivery. The rapid establishment of warehouses is estimated to increase the demand for stacker truck, which is estimated to boost the market growth.
However, availability of cheap labor in low-income countries, and slow adoption of advanced technology are expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of global stacker truck market over the forecast period.
This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global stacker truck market which includes company profiling of Toyota Industries Corporation, Lifting Equipment Store Inc., Crown Equipment Corporation, Mitsubishi Nichiyu Co., Ltd., UniCarriers Americas Corporation, Anhui Heli Co., Ltd., Clark Material Handling Company, Hangchou Group Co., Ltd., JBT Corporation, and Komatsu Ltd. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global stacker truck market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.
