Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Size to Reach USD 20,318.02 Million by 2028
Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021–2028.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electronic health record (EHR) market was valued at US$ 14,054.05 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 20,318.02 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021–2028.
The growth of the electronic health record (EHR) market can be attributed to the factors such as the increasing adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs), rising incentives by federal government, and growing incidences of medication errors. However, concerns regarding data privacy and physician burnout hinder the market growth. Cerner Corporation, Computer Programs and Systems, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, NextGen Healthcare, eClinicalWorks, Greenway Health, AdvancedMD, Inc., and CureMD Healthcare are among the major companies operating in the market.
Get Sample PDF Copy of this Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000822/
Various companies operating in the electronic health record (EHR) market adopt strategies such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, product innovations, and product portfolio expansions to expand their footprint worldwide, maintain brand name, and meet the growing demand from end users.
Leading Companies:
Cerner Corporation
COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS, INC.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
McKesson Corporation
Epic Systems Corporation.
NextGen Healthcare
eClinicalWorks
Greenway Health
AdvancedMD, Inc.
CureMD Healthcare
Acute EHR Segment to Register Highest CAGR During 2021–2028
Based on type, the global electronic health record (EHR) market is segmented into acute EHR, ambulatory EHR, and post-acute EHR. The acute EHR segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
Purchase a Copy of this Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000822/
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, chemicals etc.
Contact Us:
Sameer Joshi
The Insight Partners
+91 96661 11581
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn