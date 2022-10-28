Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Size to Reach USD 20,318.02 Million by 2028

Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021–2028.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electronic health record (EHR) market was valued at US$ 14,054.05 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 20,318.02 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021–2028.

The growth of the electronic health record (EHR) market can be attributed to the factors such as the increasing adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs), rising incentives by federal government, and growing incidences of medication errors. However, concerns regarding data privacy and physician burnout hinder the market growth. Cerner Corporation, Computer Programs and Systems, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, NextGen Healthcare, eClinicalWorks, Greenway Health, AdvancedMD, Inc., and CureMD Healthcare are among the major companies operating in the market.

Get Sample PDF Copy of this Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000822/

Various companies operating in the electronic health record (EHR) market adopt strategies such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, product innovations, and product portfolio expansions to expand their footprint worldwide, maintain brand name, and meet the growing demand from end users.

Leading Companies:

Cerner Corporation
COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS, INC.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
McKesson Corporation
Epic Systems Corporation.
NextGen Healthcare
eClinicalWorks
Greenway Health
AdvancedMD, Inc.
CureMD Healthcare

Acute EHR Segment to Register Highest CAGR During 2021–2028

Based on type, the global electronic health record (EHR) market is segmented into acute EHR, ambulatory EHR, and post-acute EHR. The acute EHR segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Purchase a Copy of this Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000822/

About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, chemicals etc.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi
The Insight Partners
+91 96661 11581
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Size to Reach USD 20,318.02 Million by 2028

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sameer Joshi
The Insight Partners
+91 96661 11581
Company/Organization
The Insight Partners
533, Amanora Chambers, Hadapsar
Pune, 411028
India
+1 646-491-9876
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

The Insight Partners

More From This Author
Fast Food Market Growth Overview, Revenue, Scope, Future Trends and Forecast to 2030
Defense Integrated Antenna Market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 8.2% to arrive at US$ 2,018.18 Mn by 2028
Building Automation System Market Report 2022: Share to Reach USD 175 Billion by 2028 with 12% CAGR
View All Stories From This Author