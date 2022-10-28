Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Size to Cross US$ 2,72,054.00 million by 2027

North America dominated the global healthcare mobility solutions market in 2019 and is anticipated to retain the lead throughout the forecast period.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare mobility solutions market amassed US$ 57,162.65 million in 2019 and is speculated to generate US$ 2,72,054.00 million by 2027, rising at a CAGR of 22.2% during 2020–2027.

The growth of the global healthcare mobility solutions market is driven by the increasing adoption of telemedicine and mhealth solutions, and escalating use of mobile devices. However, issues of data security, technical challenges, and lack of awareness associated with healthcare mobility solutions hinder the market growth.

Get Sample PDF Copy: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001248/

Leading Companies:

Oracle Corporation (US)
Cisco Systems, Inc (US)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
SAP SE (Germany)
Zebra Technologies Corporation (US)
Cerner Corporation (US)
AT&T Inc. (US)
Honeywell International Inc. (US)
[x]cube LABS (US)
AirStrip (US)

Mobile Devices to Drive Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market during 2020–2027

Key Developments:

May 2020: Cisco announced its intent to acquire ThousandEyes, Inc, a provider of internet and cloud intelligent platform headquartered in San Francisco, US.
February 2021: Zebra Technologies expanded Singapore headquarters to support the technical transformation of enterprises.
October 2019: Cerner Corporation signed a definitive agreement to acquire AbleVets, a strategic IT consulting and engineering firm.
October 2020: Honeywell collaborated with Influence Healthcare International (IHI) to advance the healthcare quality by deploying cutting-edge technology and next-generation end-to-end connected solutions.

In terms of products & services, the healthcare mobility solutions market is segmented into mobile devices, mobile applications, and enterprise mobility platforms. In 2019, the mobile devices segment accounted for the largest market share and the segment is estimated to dominate the market share with highest CAGR. The growth of the market is attributed to growing development in the medical device technology, which is integrated with information technology. The increasing digitalization and rising adoption of automated medical devices are likely to foster the market growth during the forecast years.

Purchase a Copy of this report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001248/

About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, chemicals etc.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi
The Insight Partners
+91 96661 11581
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Size to Cross US$ 2,72,054.00 million by 2027

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sameer Joshi
The Insight Partners
+91 96661 11581
Company/Organization
The Insight Partners
533, Amanora Chambers, Hadapsar
Pune, 411028
India
+1 646-491-9876
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

The Insight Partners

More From This Author
Fast Food Market Growth Overview, Revenue, Scope, Future Trends and Forecast to 2030
Defense Integrated Antenna Market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 8.2% to arrive at US$ 2,018.18 Mn by 2028
Building Automation System Market Report 2022: Share to Reach USD 175 Billion by 2028 with 12% CAGR
View All Stories From This Author