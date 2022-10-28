Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Size to Cross US$ 2,72,054.00 million by 2027
North America dominated the global healthcare mobility solutions market in 2019 and is anticipated to retain the lead throughout the forecast period.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare mobility solutions market amassed US$ 57,162.65 million in 2019 and is speculated to generate US$ 2,72,054.00 million by 2027, rising at a CAGR of 22.2% during 2020–2027.
The growth of the global healthcare mobility solutions market is driven by the increasing adoption of telemedicine and mhealth solutions, and escalating use of mobile devices. However, issues of data security, technical challenges, and lack of awareness associated with healthcare mobility solutions hinder the market growth.
Leading Companies:
Oracle Corporation (US)
Cisco Systems, Inc (US)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
SAP SE (Germany)
Zebra Technologies Corporation (US)
Cerner Corporation (US)
AT&T Inc. (US)
Honeywell International Inc. (US)
[x]cube LABS (US)
AirStrip (US)
Mobile Devices to Drive Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market during 2020–2027
Key Developments:
May 2020: Cisco announced its intent to acquire ThousandEyes, Inc, a provider of internet and cloud intelligent platform headquartered in San Francisco, US.
February 2021: Zebra Technologies expanded Singapore headquarters to support the technical transformation of enterprises.
October 2019: Cerner Corporation signed a definitive agreement to acquire AbleVets, a strategic IT consulting and engineering firm.
October 2020: Honeywell collaborated with Influence Healthcare International (IHI) to advance the healthcare quality by deploying cutting-edge technology and next-generation end-to-end connected solutions.
In terms of products & services, the healthcare mobility solutions market is segmented into mobile devices, mobile applications, and enterprise mobility platforms. In 2019, the mobile devices segment accounted for the largest market share and the segment is estimated to dominate the market share with highest CAGR. The growth of the market is attributed to growing development in the medical device technology, which is integrated with information technology. The increasing digitalization and rising adoption of automated medical devices are likely to foster the market growth during the forecast years.
