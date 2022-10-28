Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market to Grow by USD 15.83 Bn | Focus To Gain Maximum ROI

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market

The TMS market is expected to reach USD 15.83 billion by 2025, from USD 6.63 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period (2020–2025).

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A transportation management system (TMS) is a software application that is designed to streamline the shipping process and help companies manage their transportation operations. By using a TMS, businesses can plan and execute shipments more efficiently, reducing costs and ensuring compliance with regulations. In addition, a TMS can provide visibility into the supply chain, giving shippers the ability to track shipments and monitor performance.

The increasing globalization of trade and the need for faster and more efficient transportation of goods are the major factors driving the growth of the TMS market. The rising adoption of cloud-based solutions and the increasing use of big data and analytics in logistics are also fuelling the growth of this market. However, the high initial costs associated with TMS implementation and lack of awareness about TMS among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are restraining the growth of this market.

Key Market Segments

Type

Route Optimization

Mode & Carrier Selection

Traffic Analytics

Track & Trace

Others

Application

Traffic Directory

Parking Information

Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

MPO Supply Chain Suite

JDA Transportation & Logistics Management

Oracle

SAP

Descartes

MercuryGate

TMC

AscendTMS

Infor TMS

Transplace

Regional Analysis

Major countries that gives a tremendous industry share in the worldwide Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market are Sweden, Mexico, France, Italy, Philippines, Switzerland, Korea, Turkey, Columbia, United States, Thailand, Taiwan, Netherlands, Indonesia, Germany, Canada, UAE, China, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, South UK, Malaysia, Australia, Egypt, South Africa, India, Nigeria, Spain, Belgium, Chile, and Rest of the World.

Analytical Tools:

The Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market is classed via giant primary and secondary studies that are similarly proven and confirmed with the aid of using enterprise professionals. The report examines key players within the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market and their market position, market percentage, sales, gross margin, and commercial enterprise strategies. SWOT evaluation and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are performed to study and check the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market and its players. Moreover, the report additionally gives a feasibility observe and funding go-back evaluation to help the readers in making strategic funding plans.

