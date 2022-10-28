Planetshakers Releases GREATER: Live At Chapel
Songs Written In A Valley Were Recorded On A Mountaintop Along With Planetshakers Bible College Students; 60-Minute Chapel Event Video Available To Stream Now
As our praise went up in His presence, we had the overwhelming sense of God’s glory coming down, even as the mountain was engulfed in a cloud the day we recorded.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally recognized praise and worship band Planetshakers globally releases GREATER: Live At Chapel today (Oct. 28) from Venture3Media (V3M). Available now at all major digital and streaming outlets via https://planetshakers.streamlink.to/greaterlive, the album was recorded live by Planetshakers band on a mountaintop vista near Melbourne, Australia along with Planetshakers Bible College students.
— Joth Hunt
Following the release of Planetshakers’ full production, live album GREATER last month, the core Planetshakers worship team, which consists of Joth Hunt, Sam Evans, Andy Harrison, Josh Ham, Aimee Walker, Chelsi Nikkerud, Rudy Nikkerud and more, gathered again for the intimate mountaintop encounter, GREATER: Live At Chapel. Re-crafting GREATER songs in a musically accessible way for smaller gatherings, this chapel recording was produced and mixed by Hunt, who also wrote or co-wrote all but one title on the 11-song recording.
“As our praise went up in His presence, we had the overwhelming sense of God’s glory coming down, even as the mountain was engulfed in a cloud the day we recorded,” shares Hunt.
In the turmoil of the valley, where stressors like inflation, finances and health can take a heavy toll and can lead to depression, Planetshakers offers praise and worship that reaches toward the mountaintop despite any present circumstances.
“It may not happen all at once, sometimes it takes years, but like a bodybuilder building strength over time through strenuous exercise, so is our praise leading us upwards,” says Sr. Pastor Russell Evans. “Like a tapestry in the hand of God, how much more beautiful is that view after having spent time in the valley.”
“When one realizes that Jesus is greater than anything that we may face in life, there is a freedom and peace that you walk into that truly reflects God’s kingdom and inspires others to chase after the same life changing encounter,” adds Sr. Pastor Sam Evans.
Sharing a joyful celebration that infuses every aspect of Planetshakers, GREATER: Live At Chapel opens with the remarkable trade of “Beauty for Ashes,” declares that God is greater than any situations we face in the title track, and highlights the thankful, steadfast response of praise with “Victory of Jesus” and “Psalm 23.”
I will praise, on the mountain
I will praise, in the valley
I will not fear
I will not fear
For You are here with me
(Psalm 23 chorus)
Like last year’s Revival: Live At Chapel video that has been streamed over 1,544,000 times, the entire GREATER: Live At Chapel event was captured on video and is available to stream now in one continuous, 60-minute journey of praise and worship at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3zbgu84uDTg.
“Peace comes when we choose and speak faith over our circumstances,” says Planetshakers’ Joshua Brown. “Not denying facts, but declaring God’s truth over those facts. If you can declare the goodness of God in the valley when things are looking bad, you can declare the goodness of God anywhere.”
The full GREATER: Live At Chapel track listing follows:
01) Beauty For Ashes
02) No.1 Sound
03) Greater
04) Victory Of Jesus
05) Move In Power
06) Psalm 23
07) Emmanuel
08) Heaven Is My Home
09) It Is Done
10) Stay (You Are Good)
11) Never Thirst Again
All the latest Planetshakers music and more news can be found at:
Planetshakers.com (https://www.planetshakers.com/)
YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/planetshakerstv) (1.37 million subscribers)
Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/planetshakers/) (603K followers)
Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/artist/5A0SFJQSdSjFHGcndiGT1s) (976.7K followers)
Twitter (https://twitter.com/planetshakers) (186K followers)
Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/planetshakers/) (over 1.7 million followers)
About Planetshakers Band:
The mandate of Planetshakers – empowering generations to win generations – is outworked globally through the ministry of Planetshakers band. The heart behind each of its endeavors is to see every generation empowered by a life-transforming personal encounter with God through the experience of authentic praise and worship.
Birthed in a youth revival in Adelaide, South Australia (2000), the band serves Planetshakers Church, founded by Russell and Sam Evans, and tours the world. Known for songs such as “Nothing is impossible,” “The Anthem,” “Leave Me Astounded” and “Endless Praise,” and having produced over 30 internationally-acclaimed albums, Planetshakers band has been privileged to be used by God to release a fresh sound of praise and worship into atmospheres internationally.
About Venture3Media:
Venture3Media is a global music label and song publisher with sales, marketing, promotional, radio, television and movie expertise. V3M provides distribution platforms across all digital channels, including, but not limited to Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon, Deezer, Tencent, 7Digital, Google Music, Facebook, Pandora, Tidal, Sirius and Rhapsody. Physical distribution includes online retailers such as Amazon, national retail chains, sub-distributors and internationally through well-established licensee’s and distributors. V3M is excited to build a global ecosystem that serves the vision and heart of Planetshakers.
# # #
FOR MEDIA ONLY: Planetshakers press materials are available to download from: https://app.box.com/v/Planetshakers-GREATER-Press.
For additional information, music, interviews, etc., contact:
Rick Hoganson
Hoganson Media Relations
hoganson@comcast.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
GREATER - Live At Chapel | Planetshakers YouTube Premiere