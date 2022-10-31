Nicole Abbott, Founder of the Extraordinary ‘Hey Babe Cosmetics’, Offers Her Latest Advice for the Holiday Makeup Season

Hey Babe Cosmetics Nicole Abbott at the Eiffel Tower Hey Babes

Beauty trends are ever changing and ‘Hey Babe Cosmetics’ has what's needed to keep looks fresh.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From TikTok to Cosmo, the newest looks are often a challenge to keep track of. Importantly, the makeup one uses needs to be supportive of skin health and allow the natural beauty of one’s skin to shine through.

Enter ‘Hey Babe Cosmetics’… whether one is focusing on eyes, lips, or facial shading, the company founded by professional makeup artist, Nicole Abbott, offers everything one needs to make one look their best.

This year the trends are toward natural beauty with a bit of ‘pop’ to set off one’s look. For example:

Loud Lipstick… Try Hey Babe’s ‘Ruby Ruby’ with ‘Stella’ topped with ‘HerStory’ lipgloss to pull the look above and beyond.

Metallic eye makeup and body glitter is back! Use Hey Babe Cosmetics’ liquid shimmers in Chrome, Treasure, Tuxedo, and Purity. Their Shimmer Eye Shadow palette offers many gold tones and metallics. Très sensuel.

Who is it that brings all these wonderful colors and ways to craft looks that ‘pop’?

Hey Babe Cosmetics was founded by Nicole Abbott:

“Hey Babe is me... I’m Nicole. I was born and raised in Toronto, Canada. I grew up in a house of women, surrounded by beauty my entire life. My experience as a professional makeup artist has led me to follow my dreams. I have always had a passion for the beauty and cosmetics industry.

I am a mother of two wonderful children, twice widowed and exceptionally brave.

Our family lives by two simple mottos:

LIFE IS NOT A DRESS REHEARSAL

EMBRACE NEW CHALLENGES

It is with this in mind, that I have fulfilled my dreams of creating my own makeup line.

Hey Babe Cosmetics is an exclusive line of makeup developed and manufactured in Toronto, Canada. We believe that showing the world your natural beauty is right at your fingertips. Our formula is to keep it simple and occasionally add a pop of glam!

Every Hey Babe has their own individual style, let’s enhance your beautiful inner Hey Babe.

Welcome to Hey Babe Cosmetics.”

Hey Babe Cosmetics and their many offerings can be found at:

https://heybabecosmetics.com