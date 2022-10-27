Submit Release
Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 14, 2022

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Opiant" or "Company") OPNT, a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines to treat addictions and drug overdose, today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the financial markets close on Monday, November 14, 2022.  

The Company's management team is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, November 14, 2022. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-0792 in the U.S. or 1-201-689-8263 outside the U.S. and provide the conference ID number: 13732765. To access the live webcast, please visit https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1569474&tp_key=bb26315c9c. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company that developed NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is building a leading franchise of new medicines to combat addictions and drug overdose. For more information visit: www.opiant.com.

For Media and Investor Inquiries:
Ben Atkins, Opiant
(310) 598-5410
batkins@opiant.com


