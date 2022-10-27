Submit Release
urban-gro, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on November 10, 2022

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. UGRO ("urban-gro" or the "Company"), an integrated professional services and design-build firm offering solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") and Commercial sectors, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after market close on November 10, 2022.

urban-gro's management team will host a conference call and audio webcast that afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Title: urban-gro, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
Event Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022        
Time: 4:30 PM ET        
Participant Numbers: 877-407-3982 (U.S.), 201-493-6780 (International)        
Event Link: https://ir.urban-gro.com/news-events/

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available through November 24, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S.), +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay passcode: 13732846.

About urban-gro, Inc.
urban-gro, Inc.® UGRO is an integrated professional services and design-build firm. We offer value-added architectural, engineering, and construction management solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA"), industrial, healthcare, and other commercial sectors. Innovation, collaboration, and creativity drive our team to provide exceptional customer experiences. With offices across North American and in Europe, we deliver Your Vision – Built. Learn more by visiting www.urban-gro.com.

Investor Contacts:
Dan Droller - urban-gro, Inc.
EVP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
-or-
Jeff Sonnek – ICR, Inc.
(720) 730-8160
investors@urban-gro.com 

Media Contact:
Mark Sinclair – MATTIO Communications
(650) 269-9530
urbangro@mattio.com 


