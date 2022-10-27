PCB Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.15 Per Common Share

PCB Bancorp (the "Company") PCB, the holding company of PCB Bank, announced that on October 27, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about November 18, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2022.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp is the bank holding company for PCB Bank, a California state chartered bank, offering a full suite of commercial banking services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals and professionals, primarily in Southern California, and predominantly in Korean-American and other minority communities.

