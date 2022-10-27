Hub Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Highlights:



Revenue growth of 26% to $1.4 billion, with increases across all lines of business

Operating income increased 97% to $118 million (8.7% of revenue) driven by favorable pricing, yield management and operating efficiency

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.61, up 104% as compared to prior year

Expanded our consolidation and fulfillment solutions offering through the acquisition of TAGG Logistics in August

Completed existing $135 million share repurchase authorization, and announced new $200 million authorization

Updated 2022 outlook, with expected revenue of approximately $5.5 billion and diluted EPS of $10.40-$10.60

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. HUBG announced third quarter 2022 net income of $87 million, and diluted earnings per share of $2.61. Net income for third quarter 2021 was $43 million, or $1.28 per diluted share.

"Our team continues to perform at a high level in today's environment, delivering 26% revenue growth and a substantial improvement in profitability as we support our customers with high service levels and innovative supply chain solutions. Our focus on yield improvement and operating efficiency led to quarterly diluted EPS of $2.61, which is more than double the prior year's diluted EPS. During the quarter we acquired TAGG Logistics, which expanded our solutions offering to include omni channel fulfillment capabilities. We also repurchased $110 million of our stock as part of our capital allocation strategy. We expect a strong finish to 2022 but acknowledge some level of uncertainty as we look forward to 2023. We remain focused on managing our costs and capital structure, while supporting our customers with great service and investing for growth to drive success in a variety of market conditions," said Dave Yeager, Hub Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Third Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 26% to $1.4 billion compared with $1.1 billion in the third quarter of 2021. Gross margin for the quarter was 16.5% of revenue, as compared with 14.7% last year. Operating income was $118 million (8.7% of revenue) versus $60 million (5.6% of revenue) in 2021. EBITDA (non-GAAP)1 for the quarter was $157 million.

Third quarter Intermodal and Transportation Solutions ("ITS") revenue increased 22% to $853 million. Intermodal revenue per load increased 31% and volume decreased 6%. Volume for the quarter was impacted by customer behavior in advance of the threatened rail strike in September. ITS gross margin increased compared to the prior year as pricing and cost recovery more than offset increased purchased transportation costs.

Third quarter Logistics revenue increased 12% to $252 million due to the growth of our managed transportation, final mile and consolidation services, as well as revenue from TAGG Logistics, LLC ("TAGG"), which was acquired in August 2022. Gross margin increased due to growth with existing customers, new business onboardings, yield management initiatives and the contribution from TAGG, partially offset by higher warehousing and transportation costs.

Truck Brokerage revenue grew 63% in the quarter to $250 million due to the acquisition of Choptank Transport ("Choptank") as well as revenue growth from truckload and LTL. Gross margin increased relative to third quarter 2021 due to the Choptank acquisition and higher revenue per load.

Costs and expenses increased to $105 million in the third quarter of 2022 due to incremental operating costs from Choptank and TAGG, higher legal and use tax expenses, and costs related to the consolidation of an office location, partially offset by higher gains on the sale of equipment as compared to prior year.

Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $72 million. During the quarter we purchased TAGG for $103 million in cash and purchased $110 million of Hub Group Class A and Class B common stock. As of September 30, 2022, we had cash and cash equivalents of $212 million.

Share Repurchase Authorization

On October 26, 2022 our Board of Directors authorized the purchase of up to $200 million of our Class A Common Stock.

2022 Outlook

We expect our 2022 diluted earnings per share will range from $10.40 to $10.60. We estimate revenue will be approximately $5.5 billion, and that gross margin as a percentage of revenue will range from 16.5% to 16.7%. We estimate our costs and expenses will range from $420 to $425 million for the year. We project our effective tax rate for the year will be 23.5-24.5%. We expect capital expenditures for 2022 to range from $240 to $250 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In this press release, we present EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure of profitability defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), we have provided herein a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to Net Income, the most directly comparable measure under GAAP. Management believes that EBITDA provides relevant and useful information, which is used by our management as well as by many analysts, investors, and competitors in our industry. By providing this non-GAAP measure, management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company's profitability for the periods presented. EBITDA should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.

HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 % of % of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Revenue $ 1,355,407 100.0 % $ 1,075,107 100.0 % Transportation costs 1,132,174 83.5 % 917,507 85.3 % Gross margin 223,233 16.5 % 157,600 14.7 % Costs and expenses: Salaries and benefits 65,502 4.8 % 65,370 6.1 % General and administrative 28,109 2.1 % 23,445 2.2 % Depreciation and amortization 11,884 0.9 % 8,912 0.8 % Total costs and expenses 105,495 7.8 % 97,727 9.1 % Operating income 117,738 8.7 % 59,873 5.6 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (2,151 ) -0.2 % (1,793 ) -0.2 % Other, net (383 ) -0.0 % (96 ) -0.0 % Total other expense, net (2,534 ) -0.2 % (1,889 ) -0.2 % Income before provision for income taxes 115,204 8.5 % 57,984 5.4 % Provision for income taxes 27,879 2.1 % 14,646 1.4 % Net income $ 87,325 $ 43,338 Earnings per share Basic $ 2.63 $ 1.30 Diluted $ 2.61 $ 1.28 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,145 33,433 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,521 33,873













HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 % of % of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Revenue $ 4,054,987 100.0 % $ 2,975,980 100.0 % Transportation costs 3,369,899 83.1 % 2,589,072 87.0 % Gross margin 685,088 16.9 % 386,908 13.0 % Costs and expenses: Salaries and benefits 202,469 5.0 % 176,696 5.9 % General and administrative 78,249 1.9 % 63,058 2.1 % Depreciation and amortization 33,936 0.9 % 26,282 0.9 % Total costs and expenses 314,654 7.8 % 266,036 8.9 % Operating income 370,434 9.1 % 120,872 4.1 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (5,251 ) -0.1 % (5,555 ) -0.2 % Other, net (446 ) -0.0 % (382 ) -0.0 % Total other expense, net (5,697 ) -0.1 % (5,937 ) -0.2 % Income before provision for income taxes 364,737 9.0 % 114,935 3.9 % Provision for income taxes 87,063 2.1 % 27,775 0.9 % Net income $ 277,674 $ 87,160 Earnings per share Basic $ 8.29 $ 2.61 Diluted $ 8.21 $ 2.58 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,480 33,427 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,807 33,842





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 211,921 $ 159,784 Accounts receivable trade, net 780,868 701,512 Accounts receivable other 3,902 3,022 Prepaid taxes 3,599 2,191 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,646 27,779 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,022,936 894,288 Restricted investments 16,888 24,256 Property and equipment, net 755,580 681,451 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 101,572 44,036 Right-of-use assets - financing leases 1,710 1,252 Other intangibles, net 204,524 196,672 Goodwill 628,093 576,913 Other assets 21,359 18,426 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,752,662 $ 2,437,294 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable trade $ 403,471 $ 424,923 Accounts payable other 24,517 12,493 Accrued payroll 68,261 56,938 Accrued other 112,858 82,827 Lease liability - operating leases 27,778 11,364 Lease liability - financing leases 1,686 1,251 Current portion of long term debt 102,093 97,273 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 740,664 687,069 Long term debt 217,771 177,479 Non-current liabilities 44,658 41,572 Lease liability - operating leases 79,758 34,916 Deferred taxes 152,426 155,944 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding in 2022 and 2021. - - Common stock Class A: $.01 par value; 97,337,700 shares authorized; 41,312,185 shares issued in 2022 and 41,224,792 shares issued in 2021; 32,676,559 shares outstanding in 2022 and 33,907,734 shares outstanding in 2021. 413 412 Class B: $.01 par value; 662,300 shares authorized; 574,903 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 662,296 shares issued and 6 7 outstanding in 2021. Additional paid-in capital 202,657 189,256 Purchase price in excess of predecessor basis, net of tax benefit of $10,306 (15,458 ) (15,458 ) Retained earnings 1,702,308 1,424,634 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (238 ) (207 ) Treasury stock; at cost, 8,635,626 shares in 2022 and 7,317,058 shares in 2021 (372,303 ) (258,330 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,517,385 1,340,314 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,752,662 $ 2,437,294













HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 277,674 $ 87,160 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 111,413 95,959 Impairment of ROU asset 5,361 - Deferred taxes (1,427 ) (12,553 ) Compensation expense related to share-based compensation plans 14,973 14,090 Gain on sale of assets (21,097 ) (8,978 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Restricted investments 7,368 253 Accounts receivable, net (55,994 ) (100,102 ) Prepaid taxes (1,408 ) 1,248 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,818 (6,059 ) Other assets (3,381 ) (1,670 ) Accounts payable (21,169 ) 81,908 Accrued expenses 41,165 33,424 Non-current liabilities (9,825 ) (6,622 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 350,471 178,058 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of equipment 33,994 30,558 Purchases of property and equipment (157,664 ) (84,076 ) Cash used in acquisitions (102,661 ) (90 ) Net cash used in investing activities (226,331 ) (53,608 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt 127,017 70,695 Repayments of long term debt (81,905 ) (82,804 ) Purchase of treasury stock (75,000 ) - Purchase of treasury stock from related party (34,767 ) - Stock withheld for payments of withholding taxes (5,778 ) (4,038 ) Finance lease payments (1,582 ) (2,142 ) Net cash used in financing activities (72,015 ) (18,289 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 12 (11 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 52,137 106,150 Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 159,784 124,506 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 211,921 $ 230,656













HUB GROUP, INC. FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY BUSINESS LINE (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Intermodal and transportation solutions $ 853,490 $ 697,701 $ 2,499,567 $ 1,891,837 Logistics 251,887 224,136 743,924 663,620 Truck brokerage 250,030 153,270 811,496 420,523 Total revenue $ 1,355,407 $ 1,075,107 $ 4,054,987 $ 2,975,980













RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (1) (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Change Change 2022 2021 $ % Net income $ 87,325 $ 43,338 $ 43,987 101.5 % Interest expense 2,151 1,793 358 20.0 % Depreciation and amortization 39,491 31,926 7,565 23.7 % Provision for income taxes 27,879 14,646 13,233 90.4 % EBITDA $ 156,846 $ 91,703 $ 65,143 71.0 %









RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (1) (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, Change Change 2022 2021 $ % Net income $ 277,674 $ 87,160 $ 190,514 218.6 % Interest expense 5,251 5,555 (304 ) -5.5 % Depreciation and amortization 111,413 95,959 15,454 16.1 % Provision for income taxes 87,063 27,775 59,288 213.5 % EBITDA $ 481,401 $ 216,449 $ 264,952 122.4 %

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measure" section of this release for the definition of EBITDA and a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

