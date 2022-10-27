Thermo Fisher Scientific to Expand Clinical Research Laboratory in Kentucky

Substantially increases ability to support customer clinical sample testing needs

The PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today announced plans to invest $59 million to significantly expand its laboratory operations in Highland Heights, Kentucky, helping customers deliver life-changing medicines to patients. The current facility, which includes central lab and biomarker operations, provides biopharma customers with high-quality laboratory services to accelerate drug development. Much of the expansion involves adding to the business' sample management and testing capacity to support new therapeutics, including vaccines and cell and gene therapy products.

The current 71,600-square-foot operation will grow to 114,000 square feet and be completed in stages by the end of 2024, creating 200 new jobs over the next five years. The current operation employs nearly 650 Ph.D.-level scientists, analytical laboratory staff and other scientific and support professionals.

"The expansion of our world-class lab in Highland Heights is a key component of our global strategy to provide our customers high-quality central lab and biomarker services to advance their clinical research programs," said David M. Johnston, Ph.D., senior vice president and president, clinical research, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "We are thankful our expansion has been welcomed and supported by state and local government leaders, as we continue to hire talented new colleagues to join us and help our customers deliver new therapies for patients."

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said, "Thermo Fisher's expanding footprint and the accompanying creation of more than 200 total jobs is a major win for Kentucky. We are pleased to extend our partnership with this world-class organization and look forward to seeing many more years of successful operations in our state."

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said, "I'm happy to see a current Kentucky facility and operation expand and invest in our Commonwealth. Their business will not only create more jobs in Kentucky but also help patients across the nation."

The Highland Heights central lab, elements of which have been operating since 1988, offers safety testing including automated chemistry, urinalysis and hematology, anatomic pathology, flow cytometry, microbiology and molecular assays. The central lab also offers a wide variety of other services, such as clinical sample management, processing and storage, kit design and preparation for collection of clinical samples, and sample testing services. The biomarker lab provides support for regulated biomarkers with immunoassays, flow cytometry and molecular assays.

In addition to the Highland Heights facility, Thermo Fisher's clinical research business has biomarker and central labs in Brussels, Belgium, and Singapore; bioanalytical, biomarker and vaccine sciences labs in Richmond, Virginia; bioanalytical and good manufacturing practices (GMP) labs in Middleton, Wisconsin; a GMP lab in Athlone, Ireland; and bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine sciences and central labs in Suzhou, China.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

