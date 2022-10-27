Grocery Shopping Gets ‘Greater’ as Trader Joe’s Opens

Submit Release
“Communities need great grocery stores. We’re now so excited to add yet another grocery option within walking distance for so many,” said Ken Ulman, the university’s chief strategy officer for economic development and president of the Terrapin Development Company (TDC), a partnership between UMD and the University of Maryland College Park Foundation. The popular Trader Joe’s selecting College Park as a new location, he added, is “a signal of a healthy, thriving community.”

The store is part of the new Aster College Park mixed-use community, a project led by TDC and the Greenbelt, Md.-based Bozzuto Group. The complex, located where the Quality Inn and Plato’s Diner used to be, also includes nearly 400 residential units, with other retailers including Crunch Fitness, Roots Natural Kitchen and Inspire Nails on the way.

Whether you’re ambling through the aisles, enjoying your new digs in a gleaming apartment building or stopping by the state-of-the-art city hall, the recent revitalization around College Park is hard to miss. Take a tour through some other recent highlights:

