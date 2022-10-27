Submit Release
Formation of Iraqi Government

The United States congratulates Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on forming a new Iraqi government.  We look forward to working with him and his government on the range of our shared interests, from improving services for the Iraqi people to ensuring a safe, stable, and sovereign Iraq as outlined in our Strategic Framework Agreement.

The Iraqi people deserve economic opportunity, an end to corruption, and improved public services.  The United States welcomes Prime Minister al-Sudani’s commitment to bring weapons under the control of official and legitimate state institutions.  We share the Iraqi government’s interest in preserving stability and security.

The United States stands ready to work with the Iraqi government and people to confront Iraq’s challenges together, from improving respect for human rights to addressing climate change and improving economic opportunities for a growing population. Iraq has a partner in the United States as it moves forward with reforms.

