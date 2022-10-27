Licensed Biological Products with Supporting Documents

A

ALBAclone® Anti-Fyb (Human/Murine Monoclonal) ALBAclone Anti-Fyb (Human/Murine Monoclonal) Alba Bioscience Limited



Albumin ALBUMINEX Bio Products Laboratory, USA

Kedbumin Kedrion Biopharmaceuticals, SpA

Allergen Extract Sublingual Tablets GRASTEK Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

ODACTRA Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

ORALAIR Stallergenes S.A.

RAGWITEK Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

Allogeneic Cultured Keratinocytes and Fibroblasts in Bovine Collagen GINTUIT Organogenesis Incorporated

allogeneic cultured keratinocytes and dermal fibroblasts in murine collagen- dsat STRATAGRAFT Stratatech Corporation

allogeneic processed thymus tissue-agdc RETHYMIC Enzyvant Therapeutics GmbH

Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor (Human) Aralast NP Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Aralast Baxter Healthcare Corporation

GLASSIA Kamada Ltd.

Prolastin Talecris Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Zemaira Aventis Behring L.L.C.

None Alinity m HIV-1 Abbott Molecular, Inc

Anthrax Immune globulin Intravenous Anthrasil Cangene Corporation

Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed Biothrax Emergent BioDefense Operations Lansing, Inc

Antibody to Hepatitis B Surface Antigen (Mouse Monoclonal) Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Genetic Systems HBsAg EIA 3.0 Bio-Rad Laboratories

Antibody to Hepatitis B Surface Antigen (Mouse Monoclonal)Enzyme Immuno Assay (EIA)/Monoclonal) Auszyme Monoclonal Abbott Laboratories

Antibody to Hepatitis B Surface Antigen (Mouse Monoclonal IgM); Antibody to Hepatitis B Surface Antigen (Human) ABBOTT PRISM HBsAg; ABBOTT PRISM HBsAg Confirmatory Abbott Laboratories

Antibody to Hepatitis B Surface Antigen (Mouse Monoclonal IgG and IgM) and Antibody to Hepatitis B Surface Antigen (Sheep) Alinity s HBsAg and Alinity s HBsAg Confirmatory Abbott Ireland Diagnostics Division

Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant) Kogenate FS Bayer Corp

KOVALTRY Bayer HealthCare LLC

ReFacto Genetics Institute, Inc

Recombinate Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Novoeight Novo Nordisk

NUWIQ Octapharma USA, Inc

Antihemophilic (Recombinant), FcFusion Protein ELOCTATE Biogen Idec, Inc.

Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), PEGylated ADYNOVATE Baxalta US Inc.

Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), PEGylated-aucl JIVI Bayer Healthcare, Inc

Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Plasma/Albumin Free XYNTHA Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Plasma/Albumin Free Method Advate Baxter Healthcare Corp

Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Porcine Sequence OBIZUR Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Single Chain AFSTYLA CSL Behring, LLC

Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand Factor Complex (Human) Humate-P CSL Behring GmbH

Alphanate Grifols Biologicals, Inc

Anti-Human Globulin Anti-Human Globulin Solidscreen II Biotest AG

Anti-Human Globulin MTS Anti-IgG Card Micro Typing Systems, Inc.

Anti-Human Globulin (Murine Monoclonal) DG Gel 8 Direct Coombs (Anti-C3d) Diagnostic Grifols, S.A.

Anti-Human Globulin (Murine Monoclonal) (For Further Manufacturing Use) Anti-Human Globulin Anti-C3d FFMU, Murine Monoclonal Diagast

Anti-Inhibitor Coagulant Complex FEIBA Baxter Healthcare Corp

Antithrombin (Recombinant) ATryn GTC Biotherapeutics, Inc

Anti-thymocyte Globulin (Rabbit) Thymoglobulin Genzyme Corp

Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes MACI Vericel Corporation

axicabtagene ciloleucel YESCARTA Kite Pharma Inc.

Azficel-T LAVIV Fibrocell Technologies, Inc.

B

betibeglogene autotemcel ZYNTEGLO bluebird bio Inc.

BCG Live TICE BCG Organon Teknika Corp

BCG Vaccine Organon Teknika Corp

Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-B (Murine Monoclonal) (IgG)(Formulated for Automated Testing) Anti-B (Murine Monoclonal) (IgG)(Formulated for Automated Testing) Bio-Rad Medical Diagnostics GmbH

Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-D (Monoclonal Blend)(Formulated for Automated Testing) Anti-D (Monoclonal Blend)(Formulated for Automated Testing) Bio-Rad Medical Diagnostics GmbH

Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-Lea (Murine Monoclonal)(For Further Manufacturing Use) N/A Millipore (UK) Ltd.

Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti-Leb (Murine Monoclonal)(For Further Manufacturing Use) N/A Millipore (UK) Ltd.

Blood Grouping Reagents Anti-Fya (Murine Monoclonal) (Recombinant) Siwa Biotech Corp.

Blood Grouping Reagents Anti-Fyb (Murine Monoclonal) (Recombinant) Siwa Biotech Corp.

Blood Grouping Reagents ALBAclone Alba Bioscience, Inc

Blood Grouping Reagents Blood Grouping Regents, BL 101728-34;103292 American National Red Cross

Blood Grouping Reagents ORTHO Sera Alba Bioscience Limted

Blood Grouping Reagents ORTHO Sera Anti-D (IAT) (Monoclonal Blend) Blood Grouping Reagent Alba Bioscience Limited (Alba)

Blood Grouping Reagents Diagast Bundled BLA 125615, 125619 to 125626 Diagast

Blood Grouping Reagent Component of Erytype S Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH

Blood Grouping Reagent Erytype S Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH

Blood Grouping Reagents (ALBAsera) Anti-Fya ALBAsera Alba Bioscience Limited

Anti-Fyb ALBAsera Alba Bioscience Limited

Anti-Wra ALBAsera Alba Bioscience Limited

Anti-s ALBAsera Alba Bioscience Limited

Anti-K ALBAsera Alba Bioscience Limited

Blood Grouping Reagent, Anti (Monoclonal) DG Gel 8 ABO/Rh (2D) Diagnostic Grifols, S.A.

Blood Grouping Reagant Anti-Fya (Monoclonal) Seraclone Blood Grouping Reagent Anti-Fya(Monoclonal) Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH

Blood Grouping Reagent Anti-s (Monoclonal) Seraclone Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH

Blood Grouping Reagent Anti-S (Monoclonal) Seraclone Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH

Blood Grouping Reagents and Anti-Human Globulin Reagents Seraclone Blood Grouping Reagents and Anti-Human Globulin Reagents (STN# 125213, 125215, 125217, 125219 - 125233, 125242) Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH

Blood Grouping Reagent Combination Kit DG Gel Card 125445, 125449, 125450 - 125457 Diagnostic Grifols, S. A.

Blood Grouping Reagent Combination Kit Micro Typing System A/B; MTS A/B/D; MTS A/B/D/Reverse and MTS Monoclonal Rh Phenotype Card Micro Typing Systems, Inc

Blood Grouping Reagent (Human/Murine Monoclonal) Anti-C, Anti-e, Anti-Cw Alba Bioscience Limited

Botulism Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human) BabyBIG California Department of Health Services

brexucabtagene autoleucel TECARTUS Kite Pharma, Inc.

C

ciltacabtagene autoleucel CARVYKTI Janssen Biotech, Inc.

C1 Esterase Inhibitor (Human) Berinert CSL Behring GmbH

Cinryze Lev Pharmaceuticals, Inc

HAEGARDA CSL Behring GmbH

C1 Esterase Inhibitor

(Recombinant) RUCONEST Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Candida albicans Skin Test Antigen For Cellular Hypersensitivity CANDIN Nielson BioSciences Inc.

Cholera Vaccine, Live, Oral VAXCHORA Pax Vax Bermuda Ltd.

Coagulation Factor VIIa (Recombinant) NovoSeven NovoNordisk, Inc

NovoSevenRT NovoNordisk, Inc

Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant) ALPROLIX Bioverativ Therapeutics, Inc.

Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant) Benefix Wyeth Pharmaceuticals

Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant) IXINITY Cangene Corporation

Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant) RIXUBIS Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), Albumin Fusion Protein IDELVION CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG

Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), GlycoPEGylated REBINYN Novo Nordisk Inc.

Coagulation Factor X (Human) COAGADEX Bio Products Laboratory USA, Inc.

coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo ANDEXXA Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Coagulation Factor XIII A-Subunit (Recombinant) TRETTEN Novo Nordisk, Inc

coagulation factor Vlla (recombinant)-jncw SEVENFACT Laboratoire Francais du Fractionnement et des Biotechnologies S.A. (LFB S.A)

None cobas HIV-1/HIV-2 Qualitative Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.

cobas® Zika, Nucleic acid test for use on the cobas® 6800/8800 systems cobas Zika Roche Molecular Systems, Inc

cobas® Babesia test for use on the cobas® 6800/8800 Systems cobas Babesia Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.

Coccidioides immitis Spherule - Derived Skin Test Antigen Spherusol Allermed Laboratories, Inc.

COVID-19 Vaccine mRNA Comirnaty BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH

COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA SPIKEVAX ModernaTx, Inc

Crotalidae Immune F(ab’)2 (Equine) ANAVIP Instituto Bioclon, S.A. de C.V.

Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human) CytoGam CSL Behring LLC

D

None DPP HIV-Syphilis System Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.

DENGUE Tetravalent Vaccine, Live DENGVAXIA Sanofi Pasteur, Inc.

Diphtheria and Tetanus Toxoids Adsorbed, STN 103944 None [Diphtheria and Tetanus Toxoids Adsorbed] Sanofi Pasteur, Inc.

Diphtheria and Tetanus Toxoids and Acellular Pertussis Vaccine Adsorbed DAPTACEL Sanofi Pasteur, Ltd

INFANRIX GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals

Diphtheria and Tetanus Toxoids and Acellular Pertussis Adsorbed, Hepatitis B (Recombinant) and Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine Combined Pediarix GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals

Diphtheria and Tetanus Toxoids and Acellular Pertussis Adsorbed and Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine KINRIX GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals

Quadracel Sanofi Pasteur Limited

Diphtheria and Tetanus Toxoids and Acellular Pertussis Adsorbed, Inactivated Poliovirus and Haemophilus b Conjugate (Tetanus Toxoid Conjugate) Vaccine Pentacel Sanofi Pasteur, Ltd

Diphtheria and Tetanus Toxoids and Acellular Pertussis Adsorbed, Inactivated Poliovirus, Haemophilus b Conjugate [Meningococcal Protein Conjugate] and Hepatitis B [Recombinant] Vaccine VAXELIS MCM Vaccine Company

E

elivaldogene autotemcel SKYSONA bluebird bio, Inc.

Elecsys HIV Duo Elecsys HIV Duo Roche Diagnostics

Ebola Zaire Vaccine, Live ERVEBO Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

F

Factor IX Complex Profilnine SD Grifols Biologicals Inc.

Factor XIII Concentrate (Human) Corifact CSL Behring. GmbH

Fibrin Sealants Topical VISTASEAL Instituto Grifols, S.A.

RAPLIXA The Medicines Company

TISSEEL Baxter Healthcare Corp

ARTISS Baxter Healthcare Corp

Evicel Omrix Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd

Fibrin Sealant Patch, Absorbable EVARREST Ethicon, Inc

TachoSil Nycomed Danmark ApS

Fibrinogen (Human) FIBRYGA Octapharma Pharmazeutika Produktionsges.m.b.H.

Fibrinogen Concentrate (Human) RIASTAP CSL Behring GmbH

H

Haemophilus b Conjugate (Meningococcal Protein Conjugate) and Hepatitis B (Recombinant) Vaccine COMVAX (Discontinued) Merck &Co, Inc

Haemophilus B Conjugate Vaccine (Meningococcal Protein Conjugate) PedvaxHIB Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Haemophilus b Conjugate Vaccine (Tetanus Toxoid Conjugate) Hiberix GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals, S.A.

ActHIB Sanofi Pasteur, SA

Hepatitis A Inactivated and Hepatitis B (Recombinant) Vaccine TWINRIX GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals

Hepatitis A Vaccine, Inactivated Havrix GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals

VAQTA Merck Co, Inc

Hepatitis B Immune Globulin (Human) Nabi-HB Nabi Biopharmaceuticals

Hepatitis B Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human) HepaGam B Cangene Corp

Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Recombivax HB Merck Co, Inc

ENGERIX-B GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals

Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) PREHEVBRIO VBI Vaccines (Delaware) Inc.

Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted HEPLISAV-B Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Hepatitis B Virus Core Antigen (E.coli, Recombinant) ABBOTT PRISM HBcore Abbott Laboratories

Hepatitis B Virus Core Antigen (E. coli, Recombinant) Alinity s Anti-HBc Abbott GmbH & Co. KG

Hepatitis B Virus (Hepatitis B Virus/Polymerase Chain Reaction/Blood Cell Derived) COBAS AmpliScreen HBV Test Roche Molecular Systems, Inc

Hepatitis C Virus (E coli, Recombinant) NS3 Helicase Antigens and Synthetic Core Peptide Alinity s Anti-HCV II assay Abbott GmbH

Hepatitis C Virus (Hepatitis C Virus/Polymerase Chain Reaction/Blood Cell Derived) COBAS AmpliScreen HCV Test, version 2.0 Roche Molecular Systems, Inc

Hepatitis C Virus Encoded Antigen (HCV Encoded Antigen/Enzyme Immuno Assay (EIA)/Recombinant) ABBOTT HCV EIA 2.0 Abbott Laboratories

Hepatitis C Virus Encoded Antigen (HCV Encoded Antigen/Enzyme Immuno Assay (EIA), Version 3.0/Recombinant and Synthetic) Ortho HCV Version 3.0 ELISA Test System Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

Hepatitis C Virus Encoded Antigens (Recombinant c100-3, HCr43, NS5) ABBOTT PRISM HCV Abbott Laboratories

Hepatitis C Virus Encoded Antigens (Recombinant c100-3, HCr43) Alinity s Anti-HCV Abbott GmBH & Co. KG

Hepatitis C Virus Encoded Antigen (Recombinant/Synthetic) (RIBA) CHIRON RIBA HCV 3.0 Strip Immunoblot Assay Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics, Inc

Hepatitis C Virus Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Assay UltraQual HCV-RT-PCR-Assay National Genetics Institute

Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Reverse Transcription (RT) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) assay None [Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Reverse Transcription (RT) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) assay] BioLife Plasma Services, LP

HPC, Cord Blood ALLOCORD SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center

HPC, Cord Blood Clevecord Cleveland Cord Blood Center

HPC, Cord Blood Ducord Duke University School of Medicine, Carolinas

HPC, Cord Blood Hemacord New York Blood Center, Inc

HPC, Cord Blood None [HPC, Cord Blood] Bloodworks

HPC, Cord Blood None [HPC, Cord Blood] Clinimmune Labs, University of Colorado Cord Blood Bank

HPC, Cord Blood None [HPC, Cord Blood] LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, Inc.

HPC, Cord Blood None [HPC, Cord Blood] MD Anderson Cord Blood Bank

HIV Supplemental Assay VioOne HIV Profile Supplemental Assay Avioq, Inc.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type I Genetic Systems rLAV EIA Bio-Rad Laboratories

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 (HIV-1) HIV-1 (Western Blot) Maxim Biomedical, Inc

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 (HIV-1 Nucleic Acid Testing/Synthetic) APTIMA HIV-1 RNA Qualitative Assay Gen-Probe, Inc

HIV-1 Group O and M, HIV-2, HCV and/or HBV (HIV-1/HIV-2/HCV/HBV/Multiplex Discriminatory NAT) cobas TaqScreen MPX Test, version 2.0 for use with the cobas s 201 system Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 (HIV-1) Group M RNA, HIV-1 Group O RNA, Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 2 (HIV-2) RNA, Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) RNA and Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) DNA Assay COBAS TaqScreen MPX Test Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 and/or Hepatitis C Virus and/or Hepatitis B Virus (HIV-1 and Hepatitis C Virus and Hepatitis B Virus/Nucleic Acid Pooled Testing/Synthetic) Procleix Ultrio Assay Gen-Probe, Inc

Procleix Ultrio Plus Assays Gen-Probe, Inc

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 and / or Hepatitis C Virus (HIV-1 and Hepatitis C Virus / Nucleic Acid Pooled Testing / Synthetic) Procleix HIV-1/HCV Assay Gen-Probe, Inc

Human Immunodeficiency Virus, Type 1 (HIV-1) Reverse Transcription (RT) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) assay None [Human Immunodeficiency Virus, Type 1 (HIV-1) Reverse Transcription (RT) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) assay] BioLife Plasma Services, L.P.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Types 1 and 2 (E. coli, B. megaterium, Recombinant) Antigen and Synthetic Peptide (ChLIA) ABBOTT PRISM HIV O Plus Abbott Park, IL

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Types 1 and 2 (E coli, B megaterium, Recombinant) Antigen, Antibody (p24) and Synthetic Peptides Alinity s HIV Ag/Ab Combo Reagent Kit Abbott GmbH & Co. KG

Human T-Lymphotropic Virus Types I and II (E coli, Recombinant) Antigen and Synthetic Peptides Alinity s HTLV I/II Abbott GmbH & Co. KG

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Types 1 and 2 (Recombinant and Synthetic Peptides) Geenius HIV 1/2 Supplemental Assay Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Types 1 and 2/Enzyme Immuno Assay (EIA) / Recombinant) HIVAB HIV-1/HIV-2 (rDNA) EIA Abbott Laboratories

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Types 1 and 2 (HIV-1 and HIV-2/Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA)/Recombinant and Synthetic) Genetic Systems HIV-1/HIV-2 Plus O EIA Bio-Rad Laboratories

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Assay UltraQual HIV-1 RT-PCR Assay National Genetics Institute

Human Papillomavirus 9-valent Vaccine, Recombinant GARDASIL 9 Merck & Co., INC

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)(Types 6, 11, 16, 18)Recombinant Vaccine GARDASIL Merck & Co, Inc

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) (Types 16 and 18) Cervarix GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals, UK

Human T-Lymphotropic Virus Types I & II Avioq HTLV - I/II Microelisa System Avioq, Inc.

Abbott HTLV-I/HTLV-II EIA Abbott Laboratories

ABBOTT PRISM HTLV-I/HTLV-II Abbott Laboratories

MP Diagnostics HTLV Blot 2.4 MP Biomedicals Asia Pacific Pte. LTD

I

idecabtagene vicleucel ABECMA Celgene Corporation, a Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Immune Globulin (Human) GamaSTAN S/D Grifols Therapeutics Inc.

Immune Globulin Infusion 10% (Human) with Recombinant Human Hyaluronidase HYQVIA Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Baxter BioScience

Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human) Carimune NF, Nanofiltered CSL Behring AG

Flebogamma DIF 5% Instituto Grifols, SA

Gammaplex Bio Products Laboratory

Immune Globulin Intravenous, human-ifas PANZYGA Octapharma Pharmazeutika Produktionsges.m.b.H.

Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human) 5% OCTAGAM OCTAPHARMA Pharmazeutika Produktionsges.m.b.H.

Immune Globulin Intravenous, Human - slra 10% Liquid ASCENIV ADMA Biologics, Inc.

Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human), 10%, Caprylate/Chromatography Purified Gamunex-C Grifols Therapeutics Inc

Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human), 10% Liquid Bivigam Biotest Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Privigen CSL Behring AG

Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human), 10% Solution Gammagard Liquid Baxter Healthcare Corp

Immune Globulin Subcutaneous (Human) Hizentra CSL Behring AG

Vivaglobin CSL Behring GmbH

CUTAQUIG OCTAPHARMA Pharmazeutika Produktionsges.m.b.H.

Immune Globulin Subcutaneous, Human - klhw, 20% XEMBIFY Grifols Therapeutics LLC

Immune Globulin Subcutaneous (Human), 20% Solution CUVITRU Baxalta US, Inc.

Immune Globulin Products (Animal-derived) CroFab Protherics, Inc

Anascorp Rare Disease Therapeutics, Inc.

DigiFab Protherics Inc

Imugen Babesia microti Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) Babesia microti NAT/Babesia microti NAT for Blood Screening Oxford Immunotec Ltd

Influenza A (H1N1) 2009 Monovalent Vaccine None [Influenza A (H1N1) 2009 Monovalent Vaccine] CSL Limited ID Biomedical Corporation of Quebec MedImmune LLC Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics Limited Sanofi Pasteur, Inc.

Influenza A (H5N1) Monovalent Vaccine, Adjuvanted AUDENZ Seqirus Inc.

Influenza Vaccine Flublok Protein Sciences Corporation

Flublok Quadrivalent Protein Sciences Corporation

Influenza Vaccine, Adjuvanted FLUAD Seqirus, Inc.

Influenza Vaccine, Adjuvanted FLUAD QUADRIVALENT Seqirus, Inc.

Influenza Virus Vaccine Afluria, Afluria Southern Hemisphere Seqirus Pty. Ltd.

Afluria Quadrivalent, Afluria Quadrivalent Southern Hemisphere Seqirus Pty Ltd.

Agriflu Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics, Inc.

Fluarix GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals

Fluarix Quadrivalent GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals

FluLaval ID Biomedical Corporation of Quebec

FluLaval Quadrivalent ID Biomedical Corporation of Quebec

Fluvirin Seqirus Vaccines Limited

Influenza Virus Vaccine, H5N1 (for National Stockpile) None [Influenza Virus Vaccine, H5N1] Sanofi Pasteur, Inc

Influenza A (H5N1) Virus Monovalent Vaccine, Adjuvanted ID Biomedical Corporation of Quebec

Influenza Virus Vaccine, Live, Intranasal FluMist MedImmune Vaccines, Inc

FluMist Quadrivalent MedImmune LLC

J

Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine, Inactivated, Adsorbed IXIARO Intercell Biomedical

L

lisocabtagene maraleucel BREYANZI Juno Therapeutics, Inc., a Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

M

Measles, Mumps and Rubella Vaccine, Live PRIORIX GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA

Measles, Mumps and Rubella Virus Vaccine, Live M-M-R II Merck & Co, Inc

Measles, Mumps, Rubella and Varicella Virus Vaccine Live ProQuad Merck & Co, Inc

Meningococcal Group B Vaccine TRUMENBA Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bexsero Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics, Inc.

Meningococcal (Groups A, C, Y, and W-135) Oligosaccharide Diphtheria CRM197 Conjugate Vaccine Menveo Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics, Inc.

Meningococcal Groups (A, C, Y, and W-135) Polysaccharide Diphtheria Toxoid Conjugate Vaccine Menactra Sanofi Pasteur, Inc

Meningococcal Groups C and Y and Haemophilus b Tetanus Toxoid Conjugate Vaccine MenHibrix GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals

Meningococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine, Groups A, C, Y, W-135 Combined Menomune-A/C/Y/W-135 Sanofi Pasteur, Inc

Meningococcal (Groups A, C, Y, W) Conjugate Vaccine MenQuadfi Sanofi Pasteur, Inc.

N

Non-Standardized Allergenic Extracts None Jubilant HollisterStier LLC

Non-Standardized Allergenic Extracts None GREER Laboratories, Inc.

O

None OraSure HIV-1 Oral Specimen Collection Device OraSure Technologies, Inc.

OLYMPUS PK System Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents None [OLYMPUS PK System Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents] DIAGAST

onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi ZOLGENSMA Novartis Gene Therapies, Inc.

P

Peanut (Arachis hypogaea) Allergen Powder-dnfp PALFORZIA Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc.

Plasma Cryoprecipitate (For Further Manufacturing Use) Plasma Cryoprecipitate OCTAPHARMA Pharmazeutika Produktionsges.m.b.H.

Plasminogen, Human-tvmh RYPLAZIM Prometic Biotherapeutics Inc.

Pneumococcal Vaccine, Polyvalent Pneumovax 23 Merck &Co, Inc

Pneumococcal 7-valent Conjugate Vaccine (Diphtheria CRM197 Protein) Prevnar Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Pneumococcal 13-valent Conjugate Vaccine (Diphtheria CRM197 Protein) Prevnar 13 Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine VAXNEUVANCE Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine Prevnar 20 Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Poliovirus Vaccine Inactivated (Monkey Kidney Cell) IPOL Sanofi Pasteur, SA

Pooled Plasma (Human), Solvent/Detergent Treated Octaplas Octapharma Pharmazeutika Produktionsges.m.b.H.

Procleix Babesia Assay Procleix Babesia Assay Grifols Diagnostic Solutions, Inc.

Procleix Ultrio Elite Assay Procleix Grifols Diagnostic Solutions, Inc.

Procleix Zika Virus Assay NONE Grifols Diagnostic Solutions, Inc.

Protein C Concentrate (Human) CEPROTIN Baxter Healthcare Corp

Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (Human) Kcentra CSL Behring GmbH

R

None RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device Avita Medical Americas, LLC

Rabies Immune Globulin (Human) KEDRAB Kamada Ltd.

Rabies Vaccine IMOVAX Sanofi Pasteur, SA

Rabies Vaccine RabAvert Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics

Reagent Red Blood Cells REFERENCELLS Immucor, Inc.

Reagent Red Blood Cells ALBAcyte Alba Bioscience Limited

Reagent Red Blood Cells Panoscreen and Panoscreen EXTEND Immucor, Inc

Reagent Red Blood Cells; Reagent Red Blood Cells For Use in Automated Systems Biotestcell and Erytypecell Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH

Reagent Red Blood Cells for use with the IH-System Anti-Human Globulin Anti-IgG IH-Card AHG Anti-IgG Bio-Rad Medical Diagnostics GmbH

Rho(D) Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human) Rhophylac CSL Behring AG

WinRho SDF Liquid Cangene Corp

Rotavirus Vaccine, Live, Oral ROTARIX GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals

Rotavirus Vaccine, Live, Oral, Pentavalent RotaTeq Merck & Co, Inc

Rubber Panel Thin-Layer Rapid Use Epicutaneous Patch Test Rubber Panel T.R.U.E. TEST SmartPractice Denmark ApS

S

Short Ragweed Pollen Allergenic Extract/ Short and Giant Ragweed Pollen Mix Allergenic Extract None Greer Laboratories, Inc

Short Ragweed Pollen Allergen Extract RAGWITEK Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

sipuleucel-T PROVENGE Dendreon Corporation

Smallpox (Vaccinia) Vaccine, Live ACAM2000 Emergent Product Development Gaithersburg, Inc.

Smallpox and Monkeypox Vaccine, Live, Non-Replicating JYNNEOS Bavarian Nordic A/S

Standardized Grass Pollen Allergenic Extracts None Greer Laboratories, Inc.

Standardized Short Ragweed (Ambrosia artemisiifolia) Allergenic Extract Standardized Short Ragweed Jubilant HollisterStier LLC

T

Test, HIV Detection (Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) p24 antigen and Antibodies to HIV Type 1 (HIV-1 group M and group O) and/or Type 2) LIAISON XL MUREX HIV Ab/Ag HT and LIAISON XL MUREX Control HIV Ab/Ag HT DiaSorin, Inc.

talimogene laherparepvec IMLYGIC Amgen Inc.

Tetanus and Diphtheria Toxoids Adsorbed for Adult Use TENIVAC Sanofi Pasteur, Ltd

Tetanus Toxoid, Reduced Diphtheria Toxoid and Acellular Pertussis Vaccine, Adsorbed Adacel Sanofi Pasteur, Ltd

Boostrix GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals

Thin-Layer Rapid Use Epicutaneous Patch Test T.R.U.E. TEST Mekos Laboratories AS

Thrombin, Topical (Human) Evithrom OMRIX Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd

Thrombin, Topical (Recombinant) RECOTHROM ZymoGenetics, Inc

Thrombin, Topical (Bovine Origin) THROMBIN-JMI Distributed by: King Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol, TN 37620

Manufactured by: GenTrac, Incorporated, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

Tick-Borne Encephalitis Vaccine TICOVAC Pfizer Ireland Pharmaceuticals

tisagenlecleucel KYMRIAH Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Trypanosoma cruzi (T. cruzi) (Anti-T. cruzi Assay) ABBOTT PRISM Chagas Abbott Laboratories

Trypanosoma cruzi (T.cruzi) Whole Cell Lysate Antigen ORTHO T.cruzi ELISA Test System Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc

Trypanosoma Cruzi (T. cruzi) (E. Coli, Recombinant) ABBOTT ESA Chagas Abbott Laboratories

Trypanosoma Cruzi (E Coli, Recombinant) Antigen Alinity s Chagas Abbott GMBH & CO. KG

Tuberculin, Purified Protein Derivative Aplisol JHP Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Tubersol Sanofi Pasteur, Ltd

Typhoid Vaccine Live Oral Ty21a Vivotif Berna Biotech, Ltd

Typhoid Vi Polysaccharide Vaccine Typhim Vi Sanofi Pasteur, SA

V

Vaccinia Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human) None Cangene Corp.

Varicella Virus Vaccine Live Varivax Merck & Co, Inc

Varicella Zoster Immune Globulin (Human) VARIZIG Cangene Corporation

voretigene neparvovec-rzyl LUXTURNA Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

W

von Willebrand Factor/Coagulation Factor VIII Complex (Human) Wilate Octapharma Pharmazeutika Produktionsges.m.b.H.

von Willebrand factor (Recombinant) VONVENDI Baxalta US Inc.

West Nile Virus Nucleic acid test for use in the cobas 6800/8800 Systems cobas WNV Roche Molecular System, Inc.

West Nile Virus (WNV) RNA cobas TaqScreen West Nile Virus Test for use with the cobas s 201 system Roche Molecular System, Inc

West Nile Virus (WNV/Nucleic Acid Pooled Testing/Synthetic) Procleix West Nile Virus (WNV) Assay Gen-Probe, Inc

Y

Yellow Fever Vaccine YF-Vax Sanofi Pasteur, Inc

Z

Zoster Vaccine Zostavax Merck & Co, Inc