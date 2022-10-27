Province invests in reduced transit fares

CANADA, October 27 - The Province of Prince Edward Island is making additional investments in public transit to freeze the cost of transit fares.

Since June 2022, the cost of a monthly transit pass has been:

$20 for adults;

$10 for seniors; and

$10 for post-secondary students.

These rates will remain on all public transit routes in the province until March 31, 2023. All transit routes on Prince Edward Island are free for children and students k-12.

“Every Islander is impacted by increases in the cost of living, including unpredictable fuel prices. Reliable, accessible and affordable public transit Island-wide is helping reduce Islander’s dependence on personal use vehicles and helping relieve some of the financial pressure on families. As our ridership continues to grow, we are making investments to improve our public transit system and ensure public transit options are available to all Islanders.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Cory Deagle

Monthly transit passes can be purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart and Murphy’s Pharmacy locations in the Charlottetown area; the T3/Maritime Bus Terminal; Holland College bookstore; town and city halls in Stratford, Cornwall and Charlottetown; and through the HotSpot mobile app. They can also be purchased through bus drivers.

Since launching in October 2021, Transit PEI has travelled over 520,000 kilometres and provided approximately 45,000 one-way trips across Prince Edward Island. According to a recent survey of ridership, the availability of rural public transit is taking approximately 102 personal use vehicles off the road per day.

For more information on public transit, visit Transit PEI

