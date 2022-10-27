Submit Release
Government boards welcome new members

CANADA, October 27 - More Islanders are engaging with their communities and sharing their experiences by participating in provincial government agencies, boards and commissions. 

There were 19 people appointed to four government boards in September. 

“Islanders are making a difference by contributing to the province and bringing their experiences, talents and voices to government boards. Their involvement helps make Prince Edward Island a better place for all of us.” 

- Premier Dennis King

With more than 70 government agencies, boards and commissions, Island residents are encouraged to submit their application to one of many upcoming vacancies through Engage PEI.

Media contact:
Nicole Yeba
Executive Council Office 
Bilingual Senior Communications Officer
ntyeba@gov.pe.ca 


Backgrounder

Here are the 19 people appointed or reappointed to four agencies, boards and commissions for September 2022.

Council of the College of Registered Nurses and Midwives of PEI
Benjamin MacDonald, Montague
Daniel Hughes, Morell

Health PEI Board of Directors
Jennifer Evans, Charlottetown
(reappointment)
Amy MacFarlane

Minister’s Advisory Council on Lifelong Learning
Kathleen Flanagan, DeGros Marsh
Dr. William Whelan, Charlottetown
Sarah Adams, Stratford
Jay Baglole, Charlottetown
Heidi Morgan, Cascumpec
David Schult, Charlottetown
Amber Wilson, McNeills Mills
Sobia Ali-Faisal, Charlottetown
Alexander Micalef, Charlottetown
Aaron Sardinha, Charlottetown
Stephanie Torr, Union Road
Pei-Ru (Nancy) Wu, Montague

Victim Services Advisory Committee
Bridget Morriscey, Charlottetown
(reappointment)
Michelle Jay, Charlottetown

Government boards welcome new members

