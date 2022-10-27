Government boards welcome new members

CANADA, October 27 - More Islanders are engaging with their communities and sharing their experiences by participating in provincial government agencies, boards and commissions.

There were 19 people appointed to four government boards in September.

“Islanders are making a difference by contributing to the province and bringing their experiences, talents and voices to government boards. Their involvement helps make Prince Edward Island a better place for all of us.” - Premier Dennis King

With more than 70 government agencies, boards and commissions, Island residents are encouraged to submit their application to one of many upcoming vacancies through Engage PEI.

Backgrounder

Here are the 19 people appointed or reappointed to four agencies, boards and commissions for September 2022.

Council of the College of Registered Nurses and Midwives of PEI

Benjamin MacDonald, Montague

Daniel Hughes, Morell

Health PEI Board of Directors

Jennifer Evans, Charlottetown

(reappointment)

Amy MacFarlane

Minister’s Advisory Council on Lifelong Learning

Kathleen Flanagan, DeGros Marsh

Dr. William Whelan, Charlottetown

Sarah Adams, Stratford

Jay Baglole, Charlottetown

Heidi Morgan, Cascumpec

David Schult, Charlottetown

Amber Wilson, McNeills Mills

Sobia Ali-Faisal, Charlottetown

Alexander Micalef, Charlottetown

Aaron Sardinha, Charlottetown

Stephanie Torr, Union Road

Pei-Ru (Nancy) Wu, Montague

Victim Services Advisory Committee

Bridget Morriscey, Charlottetown

(reappointment)

Michelle Jay, Charlottetown