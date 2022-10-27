TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2022 Marine Corps Marathon

On Sunday, October 30, 2022, the Marine Corps Marathon will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 2:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

7 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

14 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

M Street from Canal Road to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Canal Road from Arizona Avenue to Foxhall Road, NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Wisconsin Avenue to K Street, NW

K Street from 27 th Street to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Madison Drive from 3 rd Street to 15 th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 3 rd Street to 15 th Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 12th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

7 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

14 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

M Street from Canal Road to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Canal Road from Arizona Avenue to Foxhall Road, NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Wisconsin Avenue to K Street, NW

K Street from 27 th Street to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Madison Drive from 3 rd Street to 15 th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 3 rd Street to 15 th Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 23 rd Street to 12 th Street, SW

Rock Creek Parkway from Calvert Street to Ohio Drive, NW

14 th Street from Independence Avenue to the 14 th Street Bridge, SW

HOV lanes of the 14 th Street Bridge

Key Bridge

Memorial Bridge

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.