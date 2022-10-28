South Korea ECG Market Research Report 2022 Based on Application, Product and End User

The major factors driving the market growth include the increasing number of heart disease patients in South Korea and increasing demand for cardiac monitoring.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "South Korea ECG Market by Product (Resting ECG, Stress ECG, and Holter Monitors), Lead (Single Lead ECG, 3-6 Lead ECG, and 12 Lead ECG) and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Settings & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast". The report provides detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, market share & estimations, driving factors & opportunities, key market segments, and competitive landscape.

The major factors driving the market growth include the increasing number of heart disease patients in South Korea and increasing demand for cardiac monitoring and management systems. Also, increasing geriatric population and favourable government regulations regarding ECG devices are supporting the market growth in South Korea. However, the high cost associated with advanced ECG devices and the increasing threat of market saturation are expected to dampen the market growth. On the other hand, the increasing development of wireless and cloud communication is expected to provide tremendous opportunities for market growth.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Bionet Co., Ltd.,

Ge Healthcare (General Electric),

Hill Rom Holdings, Inc.,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Mediana Co., Ltd,

Medtronic Plc.,

Mindray Medical International Limited,

Nihon Kohden Corporation,

Osi Systems, Inc.,

Schiller Ag,

Alivcor, Inc.,

Beijing Choice Electronic Technology Co.,

Ltd (Choicemmed),

Cardiocomm Solutions, Inc.,

Omron Healthcare Europe B.V.,

Qardio, Inc.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of south korea ECG market research to identify potential south korea ECG market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global south korea ECG market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

The South Korean ECG market is segmented into product, prospect and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented into resting ECG, stress ECG and Holter monitors. Holter monitors are further divided into wired and wireless Holter monitors. Depending on the leadership, the market is divided into one path, 3-6 paths and 12 paths. Based on the end user, it is segmented into hospitals and clinics, home-based facilities and ambulatory surgery centres (ASCs) and others.

The hospitals & clinics segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly three-fourths of the market share, owing to availability of highly advanced ECG equipment for monitoring the patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases. However, the home settings & ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is expected to register the CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period, owing to increased popularity of ASCs as it provides a cost-effective, high-quality alternative for hospital-based treatments. The report also analyzes other end users.

The south korea ECG market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global south korea ECG market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

