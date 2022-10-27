On October 26-27, 2021, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) convened its tenth inter-governmental working meeting on drug compounding. Attendees included officials from state boards of pharmacy and state health departments and representatives from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP).

The purpose of this meeting was to discuss oversight of compounding, including implementation of the Title I of the Drug Quality and Security Act (DQSA), and to identify opportunities to better protect the public health by strengthening oversight of compounders through improved federal-state collaboration.

FDA previously held inter-governmental working meetings on compounding with state officials and their designated representatives in December 2012, March 2014, March 2015, November 2015, September 2016, September 2017, September 2018, October 2019, and October 2020. FDA initiated these meetings after the 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak associated with contaminated compounded drugs, which led to many deaths and serious illnesses across the country.