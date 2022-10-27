Submit Release
Fairfax India Responds to Market Speculation

(Note: All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars, except as otherwise noted).

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India” or the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) reaffirms that while its general practice is not to comment on market speculation, the Company confirms that contrary to some recent media reports, the Company is a long-term shareholder of Bangalore International Airport Limited (“BIAL”) and has no intention of selling its ownership interest in BIAL.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

For further information, contact:        
John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Affairs
(416) 367-4755


