Expert Tips for Keeping Bluestone Tiles Non-Slip

Bluestone tiles experts Edwards Pavers shares their expert advice for preventing bluestone pavers from becoming slippery in wet weather.

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring in Australia sees fluctuating temperatures and increased rainfall across much of the country. Homeowners around the country who have outdoor spaces paved with bluestone tiles are looking for ways to help the bluestone remain non-slip and ensure it's safe to walk on throughout the wetter months. Edwards Pavers, one of Melbourne's leading providers of natural stone tiles, reveals their best advice for preventing bluestone from becoming slippery in the rain.

Bluestone is a wildly popular material for building and landscaping projects everywhere in Australia, but particularly in Melbourne, says Edwards Pavers. Melbourne's CBD is adorned with bluestone pavers on its curbs, footpaths, historical buildings and more. It is a widely loved stone not only because of its beautiful, aesthetic properties but also because it offers a range of practical benefits. It is extremely durable and can withstand a high volume of foot traffic - hence its abundance in city areas with dense populations - and it is cost-effective and easy to install.

One of its most loved features is its high non-slip rating. Bluestone is strongly recommended for pool paving and coping, bathrooms and kitchens, and geographic locations that see a lot of rainfall throughout the year. Of course, no type of stone is completely non-slip; there is still a small risk of slipping when the stone is wet.

To avoid injury and ensure bluestone is as safe and as non-slip as it can be, Edwards Pavers urges homeowners and landscapers to choose their sealer properly. It is important to seal bluestone tiles to avoid permanent staining, but not all sealers are created equal. Topical sealers, which Edwards Pavers explains sit on top of the bluestone, can easily result in an even more slippery surface. On the other hand, an impregnating sealer soaks through the top layer of bluestone and works to increase the slip resistance of the tiles.

This simple product switch can make a world of difference and help keep homeowners safe during wet weather. To learn more about caring for bluestone tiles, contact Edwards Pavers.

Contact Information:

Edwards Pavers

Founder

sales@edwardspavers.com.au

03 9544 9544



Related Images











Image 1: Edwards Pavers





Edwards Pavers









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment