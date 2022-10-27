Decoration & Design Building Honors Luminaries at Stars of Design and Stars on the Rise Event

D&D Building Logo Stars of Design 2022 Winners (L-R), Chiara de Rege, Keita Turner, Courtney McLeod, Axis Mundi, Kervin Brisseaux, Michelle Murphy, Vonnegut Kraft, Robert Ventolo, Nelson Byrd Woltz (Photo Credit: LMG) Stars on the Rise 2022 Winners (L-R) Chiara de Rege, Keita Turner, Courtney McLeod, Michelle Murphy, Robert Ventolo (Photo Credit: LMG)

The New York Decoration & Design Building (DDB) Fall Market Week 2022 honored luminaries at the Stars of Design and Stars on the Rise event 2022.