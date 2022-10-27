Decoration & Design Building Honors Luminaries at Stars of Design and Stars on the Rise Event

D&D Building Logo

Stars of Design 2022 Winners (L-R), Chiara de Rege, Keita Turner, Courtney McLeod, Axis Mundi, Kervin Brisseaux, Michelle Murphy, Vonnegut Kraft, Robert Ventolo, Nelson Byrd Woltz (Photo Credit: LMG)

Stars on the Rise 2022 Winners (L-R) Chiara de Rege, Keita Turner, Courtney McLeod, Michelle Murphy, Robert Ventolo (Photo Credit: LMG)

The New York Decoration & Design Building (DDB) Fall Market Week 2022 honored luminaries at the Stars of Design and Stars on the Rise event 2022.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Decoration & Design Building (DDB) Fall Market Week 2022 commenced with a special event to honor luminaries and those seen as the stars of the future of Interior Design at the Stars of Design and Stars on the Rise event 2022.

The DDB hosts two major Market events each year; one in the Fall and another in the Spring. The Markets, which are often held in partnership with the world’s top editorial voices and industry trade organizations, examine all aspects of design and the decorative arts. Over 2,000 design professionals and industry leaders attend these Market events, with over 200 in attendance at each of the DDB keynote presentations.

An expert panel consider the candidates for Awards in several categories and following a determination the following awards were presented at the event including;

Stars of Design 2022

Interior Design
Brian McCarthy

Architecture
Axis Mundi

Art
Laura Haleman


Graphic Design
Kervin Brisseaux

Landscape Design
Nelson Byrd Woltz

Photography
Tim Tadder

Product Design
Vonnegut Kraft

Stars on the Rise 2022
Courtney McLeod Chiara de Rege Michelle Murphy Robert Ventolo Keita Turner

About the Decoration & Design Building, New York:
The Decoration & Design Building is located in New York City, at 979 Third Avenue between 58th and 59th Streets. Known nationally and internationally as the world’s most important home to over 130 showrooms, the DDB represents over 3,000 leading manufacturers dedicated to the very best in residential and business interior furnishings, educational opportunities and resource information. The D&D Building is open exclusively to the trade and welcomes design industry professionals from all over the world. The building also has on the 14th floor an event space, with catering and conference facilities.

For more information, visit www.ddbuilding.com.
Facebook: DandDBuilding | Instagram: @danddbuilding | Twitter: @DandDBuilding
The Cohen Design Centers’ official blog, godesigngo.com
Facebook: GoDesignGo |Instagram: @godesigngo | Twitter: @godesigngo

Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
