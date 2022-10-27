Việt Nam promotes basic principles of international law

VIETNAM, October 27 -

NEW YORK — Việt Nam highlighted basic principles of international law and the obligation of protecting the environment in relation to armed conflicts.

The comments were made at a working session of the 77th United Nations General Assembly’s Sixth Committee (Legal) in New York on Wednesday (US time).

Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ said the seven basic principles of the UN Charter and the 1970 Declaration on Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations and Cooperation among States in accordance with the UN Charter should be included in the list of mandatory norms.

Such norms must be accepted and recognised by the majority of countries representing regions, cultures, and legal systems with different development levels, he continued.

Regarding environmental protection in relation to armed conflicts, Vũ said Việt Nam, that had gone through wars, backs the committee’s rules on environmental protection before, during and after armed conflicts.

The countries, businesses and organisations that have harmed the environment during armed conflicts should take responsibility for restoring the environment through post-conflict environmental assessment, removing toxic remnants of wars, clearing bombs and mines, and supporting and compensating victims, he emphasised.

The Sixth Committee is the primary forum for the consideration of legal questions in the General Assembly. All of the UN Member States are entitled to representation on the Sixth Committee as one of the main committees of the General Assembly. — VNS