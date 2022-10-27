Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) Hosts the GLA Global Gala 2022 in New York City
Global Lyme Alliance (GLA), the leading nonprofit dedicated to conquering Lyme and other tick-borne diseases held the GLA GLOBAL GALA 2022 in New York City.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Lyme Alliance (GLA), the leading nonprofit dedicated to conquering Lyme and other tick-borne diseases held the GLA GLOBAL GALA 2022 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.
The event raises Lyme disease awareness and funds for research to improve diagnostics and treatments and ultimately find a cure for Lyme and other tick-borne diseases. The spectacular and one-of-a-kind gala was a night to remember for invited celebrities, business leaders, and top scientists alike.
The evening’s honored guests included Kim & Atty Cleworth, A mother and daughter who have been impacted by Lyme. They are also Executive Producers of the film, I’m Not Crazy I’m Sick. An exclusive preview was shown to the audience of the documentary about their struggle.
A highlight of New York's philanthropic calendar, this year's event raised more than $1.85 million to advance GLA's mission to conquer Lyme. A live auction led by Jason Lamoreaux auctioned items including a trilogy of sports events, travel experiences and a golf weekend with professional Jimmy Walker for which bidding was keen. The GLA has gained national prominence for funding the most promising research in the field.
The evening program began with cocktails and dinner, a video contribution by Debbie Gibson, and speech by Broadway Star Ashley Loren, on the impact that Lyme disease has had on their lives. The event was hosted by master of ceremonies Rosanna Scotto, Co-Host of FOX 5 "Good Day New York." The evening also featured an exceptional live performance by Recording Artist Pia Toscano and later in the night, Erich Bergen, Star of Madam Secretary and both the stage and screen versions of Jersey Boys.
Celebrated event planner Larry Scott of Lawrence Scott Events produced the gala experience by donating his designs and décor to the virtuous cause for the fourth year in a row, showcasing his long-standing dedication to the Lyme community.
Notable Attendees included: Kim Cleworth & Atty Cleworth (Honorees), Rosanna Scotto (Master of Ceremonies), Erich Bergen (Entertainment), Pia Toscano (Recording Artist), Larry Scott (Lawrence Scott Events), Ashley Loren (Broadway Star), Chris Meloni (Actor), Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber (TV’s The Bachelor), Margaret Josephs and Joe Benigno (Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ)), Dolores Catania (Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ)), Jennifer Fessler, Nicole Miller (Fashion Designer), Lindsay Solmer (Influencer), Alexa Laura (Influencer), Gina Valles (Influencer), Mar Jennings (TV Show Host), Jon James Stavola (Artist).
The Co-Chairs for the event include Rose Anastasio, Amy Balducci, Charles Balducci, Diane M. Blanchard, Robert Kobre, Brett Kristoff, Jarrod Nadel, Lorrie Nadel, Paul B. Ross, Larry Scott, Erin Walker and Jimmy Walker.
A thank you to our sponsors:
Underwriter: Ackerley Family Foundation
Diamond Sponsors: Karen & Bob Kelly, David Nolan Foundation
Platinum Sponsors: Robert & Nancy Del Genio, Robert & Cheryl Kobre, Steven & Clarissa Lefkowitz, Malcolm & Dana McAvity
Gold Sponsors: Anonymous, Steph & Tim Busch, Kenzie & Collin Vath, Cahill Gordon & Reindell LLP, CBRE, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, Credit Suisse, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP, Brett & Mark Kristoff, Latham & Watkins LLP, Lois J. Liberman & Paul B. Ross, Milbank LLP, Brent & Regan Patry, The Peetz Family Fund, Quidel Corporation
About the Global Lyme Alliance
The Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) is the leading 501(c)(3) dedicated to conquering Lyme disease through research, education, awareness and patient services. GLA has gained national prominence for funding some of the most urgent and promising research while expanding education and awareness programs for the general public and physicians. We support patients through our patient services program and those around the globe needing information about tick-borne diseases.
To learn more about GLA’s unrivaled focus on the science of Lyme, visit their website at www.GLA.org.
