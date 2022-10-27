Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,121 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,777 in the last 365 days.

United States and Japan Announce WECAN — Winning an Edge Through Cooperation in Advanced Nuclear — Partnership to Help Countries Meet Their Energy Security and Climate Goals

Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins and Japan’s State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Ota Fusae have announced deeper cooperation to support the deployment of small modular reactor (SMR) and other advanced reactor technologies in partner countries.  The announcement, Winning an Edge Through Cooperation in Advanced Nuclear, or WECAN, was made at the International Atomic Energy Agency Nuclear Power Ministerial in Washington, DC.

The International Energy Agency considers nuclear energy necessary to achieve long-term climate goals, including net-zero emissions by 2050.  WECAN reaffirms commitments by Japan and the United States to energy innovation, energy security, and global clean energy transition in a smart, cost-effective, and secure way by advancing the latest technology and commercial leadership in emerging technologies that provide firm, reliable electricity and industrial heat.

As a first step toward enhancing cooperation under WECAN, the United States and Japan announced a partnership with Ghana to support Ghana’s ambition of being a first mover in SMR deployment in Africa and establishing itself as an advanced nuclear technology hub.  Support under WECAN can include prerequisite technical and regulatory assistance and feasibility studies for those countries to pursue innovative nuclear technologies that increase access to clean, reliable energy and support climate objectives.

WECAN is designed to create viable projects for the deployment of advanced nuclear technologies to support energy security goals, facilitate power-sector decarbonization, and foster decarbonization in other energy sectors, like heavy industry. This pipeline development for net-zero-enabling technologies aims to support clean energy access in countries around the world.

You just read:

United States and Japan Announce WECAN — Winning an Edge Through Cooperation in Advanced Nuclear — Partnership to Help Countries Meet Their Energy Security and Climate Goals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.