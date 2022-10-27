Secretary Blinken’s Call with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al Sabah

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al Sabah. The Secretary congratulated the Foreign Minister on his position in the newly formed government and expressed appreciation for the Foreign Minister’s efforts to strengthen U.S.-Kuwait relations. The Secretary reaffirmed that he looks forward to working closely with the Foreign Minister and the government of Kuwait on the range of issues in our bilateral relationship. Kuwait is a steadfast strategic partner with close security, economic and people-to-people ties, and the two sides agreed to work closely together to deepen bilateral cooperation and address regional and global challenges.