CubeSmart Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) today announced its operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

“We continue to see solid demand across the portfolio as we returned to more normalized seasonal trends during the quarter,” commented President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher P. Marr. “We are in an outstanding position as our focus shifts to 2023. With another year of positive cash flow growth and a strong balance sheet, we’re well-positioned to perform in any economic climate and capitalize on all growth opportunities that present themselves.”

Key Highlights for the Third Quarter

Reported earnings per share (“EPS”) attributable to the Company’s common shareholders of $0.50.

Reported funds from operations (“FFO”) per share, as adjusted, of $0.66.

Increased same-store (523 stores) net operating income (“NOI”) 15.4% year over year, driven by 12.2% revenue growth and a 4.3% increase in property operating expenses.

Same-store occupancy during the quarter averaged 94.4% and ended the quarter at 93.8%.

Closed on one property acquisition for $20.7 million.

Opened for operation one development project for a total cost of $39.0 million.

The Company’s joint venture, HVPSE, sold all 14 of its properties for $235.0 million, of which the Company received $49.9 million through its promoted interest.

Added 39 stores to our third-party management platform during the quarter, bringing our total third-party managed store count to 663.

Financial Results

Net income attributable to the Company’s common shareholders was $112.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $87.7 million for the third quarter of 2021. A significant driver of the year over year increase was a $45.7 million gain related to the sale of the 14 properties within the HVPSE joint venture. This gain is included in equity in earnings of real estate ventures and is not included in FFO or FFO, as adjusted. EPS attributable to the Company’s common shareholders was $0.50 for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $0.43 for the same period last year.

FFO, as adjusted, was $150.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $118.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. FFO per share, as adjusted, increased 17.9% to $0.66 for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $0.56 for the same period last year.

Investment Activity

Acquisition Activity

During the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company acquired one wholly-owned store in Georgia for $20.7 million. In total for the year through the date of this press release, the Company has acquired three stores for $75.7 million.

Development Activity

The Company has agreements with developers for the construction of self-storage properties in high-barrier-to-entry locations. During the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company opened for operation one development project in New York for a total cost of $39.0 million. In total for the year through the date of this press release, the Company has opened for operation two development properties for a total cost of $60.8 million.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had one joint venture development property under construction. The Company anticipates investing a total of $40.1 million related to this project and had invested $17.9 million of that total as of September 30, 2022. The store is located in New York and is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Unconsolidated Real Estate Venture Activity

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company’s joint venture, HVPSE, sold all 14 of its properties for $235.0 million. HVPSE was formed in March 2020 and acquired 14 self-storage properties located in Florida (2), Georgia (8) and South Carolina (4). The Company’s total contribution to HVPSE for its 10% ownership interest was $5.6 million. The company received $49.9 million of the proceeds from the sale through its promoted interest.

Third-Party Management

As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s third-party management platform included 663 stores totaling 44.5 million rentable square feet. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company added 39 stores and 107 stores, respectively, to its third-party management platform.

Same-Store Results

The Company’s same-store portfolio at September 30, 2022 included 523 stores containing approximately 37.0 million rentable square feet, or approximately 83.9% of the aggregate rentable square feet of the Company’s 611 consolidated stores. These same-store properties represented approximately 85.5% of property NOI for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Same-store physical occupancy as of September 30, 2022 and 2021 was 93.8% and 94.7%, respectively. Same-store revenues for the third quarter of 2022 increased 12.2% and same-store operating expenses increased 4.3% from the same quarter in 2021. Same-store NOI increased 15.4% from the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2022.

Operating Results

As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s total consolidated portfolio included 611 stores containing 44.1 million rentable square feet and had physical occupancy of 92.1%.

Revenues increased $48.8 million and property operating expenses increased $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021. Increases in revenues were primarily attributable to revenues generated from property acquisitions and recently opened development properties as well as increased rental rates on our same-store portfolio. Increases in property operating expenses were primarily attributable to a $7.7 million increase from stores acquired or opened in 2021 and 2022 included in our non-same store portfolio as well as increases in expenses from same-store properties primarily related to property taxes.

Interest expense increased from $19.1 million during the three months ended September 30, 2021 to $23.9 million during the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $4.8 million. The increase was attributable to a higher amount of outstanding debt that was used to fund a portion of the Company’s growth. This increase was partially offset by lower interest rates during the 2022 period. The average outstanding debt balance was $3.14 billion during the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to $2.26 billion during the three months ended September 30, 2021. The weighted average effective interest rate on our outstanding debt for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was 2.99% and 3.40%, respectively.

Financing Activity

During the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company sold 0.1 million common shares of beneficial interest through its at-the-market (“ATM”) equity program at an average sales price of $50.64 per share, resulting in net proceeds of $4.9 million, after deducting offering costs. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had 5.8 million shares available for issuance under the existing equity distribution agreements.

Subsequent to September 30, 2022, the Company amended and restated its unsecured revolving credit facility. The amendment increased the size of the facility from $750 million to $850 million, improved the pricing, and extended the maturity date from June 19, 2024 to February 15, 2027.

Quarterly Dividend

On July 26, 2022, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share. The dividend was paid on October 17, 2022 to common shareholders of record on October 3, 2022.

2022 Financial Outlook

“We continue to successfully execute on our disciplined investment strategy, as evidenced by the sale of the assets in our HVPSE venture during the quarter. While not included in FFO, the promoted return we received once again showcased the significant shareholder value creation generated by our operating platform and strong industry relationships,” commented Chief Financial Officer Tim Martin. “In addition, we expanded our liquidity profile as the recent recast of the revolving credit facility created additional capacity and further extended our maturity profile, now with no significant debt scheduled to mature until 2025.”

The Company estimates that its fully diluted earnings per share for the year will be between $1.26 and $1.28 (previously $1.05 to $1.09), and that its fully diluted FFO per share, as adjusted, for 2022 will be between $2.50 and $2.52 (previously $2.47 to $2.51). Due to uncertainty related to the timing and terms of transactions, the impact of any potential future speculative investment activity is excluded from guidance. For 2022, the same-store pool consists of 523 properties totaling 37.0 million rentable square feet.

Current Ranges for 2022 Full Year Guidance Range Summary Annual Assumptions Prior Guidance(1) Same-store revenue growth 12.25% to 12.75% 11.50% to 12.50% Same-store expense growth 3.75% to 4.25% 3.50% to 4.50% Same-store NOI growth 15.75% to 16.25% 15.00% to 16.00% Acquisition of consolidated operating properties $ 75.0M to $ 150.0M $ 100.0M to $ 300.0M New development openings (2) $ 56.0M to $ 56.0M $ 54.9M to $ 54.9M Dispositions $ 0.0M to $ 50.0M $ 0.0M to $ 50.0M Accretion from Storage West transaction $ 0.02 to $ 0.03 $ 0.02 to $ 0.03 Dilution from properties in lease-up $ (0.05 ) to $ (0.06 ) $ (0.05 ) to $ (0.06 ) Property management fee income $ 33.0M to $ 34.0M $ 32.0M to $ 33.0M General and administrative expenses $ 54.0M to $ 56.0M $ 54.0M to $ 56.0M Interest and loan amortization expense $ 98.0M to $ 100.0M $ 98.0M to $ 100.0M Full year weighted average shares and units 227.4M 227.4M 227.4M 227.4M Earnings per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $ 1.26 to $ 1.28 $ 1.05 to $ 1.09 Plus: real estate depreciation and amortization 1.39 1.39 1.37 1.37 Plus: transaction-related expenses 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 Less: gains from sales of real estate (0.20 ) (0.20 ) - - FFO per diluted share, as adjusted $ 2.50 to $ 2.52 $ 2.47 to $ 2.51

(1) Prior guidance as included in our second quarter earnings release dated August 4, 2022.

(2) Includes Vienna, VA property opened in June at $17.0 million, representing the Company’s contribution.



4th Quarter 2022 Guidance Range or Value Earnings per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $ 0.34 to $ 0.35 Plus: real estate depreciation and amortization 0.31 to 0.31 FFO per diluted share, as adjusted $ 0.65 to $ 0.66



Supplemental operating and financial data as of September 30, 2022 is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s corporate website.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2022 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds from operations (“FFO”) is a widely used performance measure for real estate companies and is provided here as a supplemental measure of operating performance. The April 2002 National Policy Bulletin of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (the “White Paper”), as amended, defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real estate and related impairment charges, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

Management uses FFO as a key performance indicator in evaluating the operations of the Company's stores. Given the nature of its business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company considers FFO a key measure of its operating performance that is not specifically defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. The Company believes that FFO is useful to management and investors as a starting point in measuring its operational performance because FFO excludes various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of its operating performance such as gains (or losses) from sales of real estate, gains from remeasurement of investments in real estate ventures, impairments of depreciable assets, and depreciation, which can make periodic and peer analyses of operating performance more difficult. The Company’s computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies.

FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of the Company’s performance. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and is not a measure of liquidity or an indicator of the Company’s ability to make cash distributions. The Company believes that to further understand its performance, FFO should be compared with its reported net income and considered in addition to cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP, as presented in its Consolidated Financial Statements.

FFO, as adjusted represents FFO as defined above, excluding the effects of acquisition related costs, gains or losses from early extinguishment of debt, and other non-recurring items, which the Company believes are not indicative of the Company’s operating results.

The Company defines net operating income, which it refers to as “NOI,” as total continuing revenues less continuing property operating expenses. NOI also can be calculated by adding back to net income (loss): interest expense on loans, loan procurement amortization expense, loss on early extinguishment of debt, acquisition related costs, equity in losses of real estate ventures, other expense, depreciation and amortization expense, general and administrative expense, and deducting from net income (loss): equity in earnings of real estate ventures, gains from sales of real estate, net, other income, gains from remeasurement of investments in real estate ventures and interest income. NOI is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses NOI as a measure of operating performance at each of its stores, and for all of its stores in the aggregate. NOI should not be considered as a substitute for net income, cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities, or other income statement or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes NOI is useful to investors in evaluating operating performance because it is one of the primary measures used by management and store managers to evaluate the economic productivity of the Company’s stores, including the ability to lease stores, increase pricing and occupancy, and control property operating expenses. Additionally, NOI helps the Company’s investors meaningfully compare the results of its operating performance from period to period by removing the impact of its capital structure (primarily interest expense on outstanding indebtedness) and depreciation of the basis in its assets from operating results.

CUBESMART AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Storage properties $ 7,284,661 $ 7,183,494 Less: Accumulated depreciation (1,207,230 ) (1,085,824 ) Storage properties, net (including VIE assets of $163,299 and $149,467, respectively) 6,077,431 6,097,670 Cash and cash equivalents 5,183 11,140 Restricted cash 3,021 2,178 Loan procurement costs, net of amortization 1,719 2,322 Investment in real estate ventures, at equity 107,755 119,751 Assets held for sale 4,264 49,313 Other assets, net 171,797 265,705 Total assets $ 6,371,170 $ 6,548,079 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Unsecured senior notes, net $ 2,771,315 $ 2,768,209 Revolving credit facility 86,000 209,900 Mortgage loans and notes payable, net 164,116 167,676 Lease liabilities - finance leases 65,764 65,801 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 218,181 199,985 Distributions payable 97,492 97,417 Deferred revenue 40,777 37,144 Security deposits 1,035 1,065 Liabilities held for sale 2,227 2,502 Total liabilities 3,446,907 3,549,699 Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership 58,508 108,220 Commitments and contingencies Equity Common shares $.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 224,568,376 and

223,917,993 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31,

2021, respectively 2,246 2,239 Additional paid-in capital 4,121,824 4,088,392 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (511 ) (570 ) Accumulated deficit (1,271,905 ) (1,218,498 ) Total CubeSmart shareholders’ equity 2,851,654 2,871,563 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 14,101 18,597 Total equity 2,865,755 2,890,160 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,371,170 $ 6,548,079



CUBESMART AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES Rental income $ 226,837 $ 182,409 $ 651,341 $ 515,244 Other property related income 25,619 21,892 71,760 62,414 Property management fee income 8,952 8,263 25,536 22,994 Total revenues 261,408 212,564 748,637 600,652 OPERATING EXPENSES Property operating expenses 76,728 64,065 220,767 189,044 Depreciation and amortization 79,574 55,871 241,177 163,820 General and administrative 13,390 12,095 41,640 34,571 Total operating expenses 169,692 132,031 503,584 387,435 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Interest: Interest expense on loans (23,850 ) (19,122 ) (69,729 ) (57,468 ) Loan procurement amortization expense (969 ) (1,012 ) (2,885 ) (3,059 ) Equity in earnings of real estate ventures 46,558 816 47,532 1,152 Gains from sales of real estate, net — 28,815 — 28,815 Other (15 ) 539 (9,671 ) 1,593 Total other income (expense) 21,724 10,036 (34,753 ) (28,967 ) NET INCOME 113,440 90,569 210,300 184,250 NET (INCOME) LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership (733 ) (3,149 ) (1,404 ) (6,466 ) Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries 181 230 505 350 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY’S COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 112,888 $ 87,650 $ 209,401 $ 178,134 Basic earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.50 $ 0.43 $ 0.93 $ 0.89 Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.50 $ 0.43 $ 0.93 $ 0.88 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 225,023 202,194 224,883 200,934 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 225,966 203,797 225,881 202,291



Same-Store Facility Results (523 stores)

(in thousands, except percentage and per square foot data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, Percent September 30, Percent 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change REVENUES Rental income $ 191,737 $ 171,824 11.6 % $ 554,068 $ 487,205 13.7 % Other property related income 9,341 7,354 27.0 % 24,276 20,708 17.2 % Total revenues 201,078 179,178 12.2 % 578,344 507,913 13.9 % OPERATING EXPENSES Property taxes (1) 20,275 18,910 7.2 % 60,976 57,668 5.7 % Personnel expense 11,832 11,668 1.4 % 35,934 36,076 (0.4 ) % Advertising 4,989 5,406 (7.7 ) % 12,159 13,419 (9.4 ) % Repair and maintenance 2,059 2,006 2.6 % 5,995 5,664 5.8 % Utilities 5,151 4,798 7.4 % 14,607 13,749 6.2 % Property insurance 1,782 1,668 6.8 % 5,176 4,813 7.5 % Other expenses 7,403 6,849 8.1 % 22,497 21,084 6.7 % Total operating expenses 53,491 51,305 4.3 % 157,344 152,473 3.2 % Net operating income (2) $ 147,587 $ 127,873 15.4 % $ 421,000 $ 355,440 18.4 % Gross margin 73.4 % 71.4 % 72.8 % 70.0 % Period end occupancy 93.8 % 94.7 % 93.8 % 94.7 % Period average occupancy 94.4 % 95.5 % 94.4 % 94.8 % Total rentable square feet 36,979 36,979 Realized annual rent per occupied square foot (3) $ 21.97 $ 19.48 12.8 % $ 21.17 $ 18.52 14.3 % Reconciliation of Same-Store Net Operating Income to Operating Income Same-store net operating income (2) $ 147,587 $ 127,873 $ 421,000 $ 355,440 Non same-store net operating income (2) 25,003 7,380 69,668 19,405 Indirect property overhead (4) 12,090 13,246 37,202 36,763 Depreciation and amortization (79,574 ) (55,871 ) (241,177 ) (163,820 ) General and administrative expense (13,390 ) (12,095 ) (41,640 ) (34,571 ) Interest expense on loans (23,850 ) (19,122 ) (69,729 ) (57,468 ) Loan procurement amortization expense (969 ) (1,012 ) (2,885 ) (3,059 ) Equity in earnings of real estate ventures 46,558 816 47,532 1,152 Gains from sales of real estate, net - 28,815 - 28,815 Other (15 ) 539 (9,671 ) 1,593 Net income $ 113,440 $ 90,569 $ 210,300 $ 184,250





(1) For comparability purposes, current year amounts related to the expiration of certain real estate tax abatements have been excluded from the same-store portfolio results ($114k and $310k for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively).



(2) Net operating income (“NOI”) is a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measure. The above table reconciles same-store NOI to GAAP Net income.



(3) Realized annual rent per occupied square foot is computed by dividing rental income by the weighted average occupied square feet for the period.



(4) Includes property management income earned in conjunction with managed properties.



Non-GAAP Measure – Computation of Funds From Operations

(in thousands, except percentage and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to the Company's common shareholders $ 112,888 $ 87,650 $ 209,401 $ 178,134 Add (deduct): Real estate depreciation and amortization: Real property 78,250 54,120 237,742 159,719 Company's share of unconsolidated real estate ventures 2,273 2,274 7,179 6,161 Gains from sales of real estate, net (1) (45,705 ) (28,815 ) (45,705 ) (28,815 ) Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership 733 3,149 1,404 6,466 FFO attributable to common shareholders and OP unitholders $ 148,439 $ 118,378 $ 410,021 $ 321,665 Add: Loss on early repayment of debt (2) — — — 556 Transaction-related expenses (3) — — 10,546 — Property damage related to hurricane, net of expected insurance proceeds 1,578 — 1,578 — FFO, as adjusted, attributable to common shareholders and OP unitholders $ 150,017 $ 118,378 $ 422,145 $ 322,221 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - basic $ 0.50 $ 0.43 $ 0.93 $ 0.89 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.43 $ 0.93 $ 0.88 FFO per share and unit - fully diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.56 $ 1.80 $ 1.53 FFO, as adjusted per share and unit - fully diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.56 $ 1.86 $ 1.54 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 225,023 202,194 224,883 200,934 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 225,966 203,797 225,881 202,291 Weighted average diluted shares and units outstanding 227,426 211,077 227,426 209,621 Dividend per common share and unit $ 0.43 $ 0.34 $ 1.29 $ 1.02 Payout ratio of FFO, as adjusted 65.2 % 60.7 % 69.4 % 66.2 %



