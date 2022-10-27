LeMaitre Q3 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today reported Q3 2022 results, announced a $0.125/share quarterly dividend and provided guidance.



Q3 2022 Financial Results

Sales of $39.0mm, +2% (+7% organic) vs. Q3 2021

Op. income $6.2mm, -32%

Op. margin of 16%

Net income of $5.5mm, -16%

Earnings per diluted share $0.25, -17%

Cash and investments +$4.1mm to $79.7mm

Q3 2022 sales growth was driven by carotid shunts (+23%), Artegraft (+12%), allografts (+10%) and embolectomy catheters (+10%). By geography, organic sales increased 11% in APAC, 8% in EMEA and 6% in the Americas. The strong U.S. dollar reduced sales by $1.9mm.

The gross margin decreased to 64.2% in Q3 2022 (vs. 64.8% in Q3 2021). The strong dollar reduced the gross margin by 1.7% year-over-year. The Company had 213 direct labor employees as of September 30, up 54% year-over-year.

Q3 2022 operating income was $6.2mm. Q3 operating expense growth was driven by increased headcount, including a 28% larger salesforce (118 reps on September 30), as well as MDR-related regulatory expenses.

George LeMaitre, Chairman and CEO, said “In Q3 we grew 7% organically and increased our cash balance by $4.1 million to $79.7 million. We continue to build sales rep and direct labor headcount, both now at high-water marks. We expect these investments will drive organic sales growth and improvement to the gross margin in the quarters ahead.”

Business Outlook

Q4 2022 Guidance 2022 Full Year Guidance Sales $39.8mm - $42.2mm

(Mid: $41.0mm, +4%, +9% Org.) $160.5mm - $162.9mm

(Mid:$161.7mm, +5%, +9% Org.) Gross Margin 65.8% 65.4% Op. Income $6.6mm - $8.2mm

(Mid: $7.4mm, -11%) $26.5mm - $28.0mm

(Mid $27.2mm, -25%) Op. Income Ex- Spec. Charge - $29.6mm - $31.1mm

(Mid: $30.3mm, -17%) EPS $0.24 - $0.29

(Mid: $0.26, -5%) $0.91 - $0.97

(Mid: $0.94, -25%) EPS Ex-

Spec. Charge - $1.02 - $1.08

(Mid: $1.05, -16%)

Quarterly Dividend

On October 25, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.125/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 17, 2022.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 22, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $20.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 22, 2023, unless extended by the Board.

Board Appointment

On September 21, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors appointed Martha Shadan as an independent director. Ms. Shadan has over 20 years of life sciences experience, including President and CEO at Miach Orthopedics and Rotation Medical. Ms. Shadan currently serves on the boards of CVRx and AdvaMed.

Conference Call Reminder

Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00pm ET today. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Individuals interested in listening to the webcast can log on to the Company's website at www.lemaitre.com/investor. Access to the live call is available by registering online here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The audio webcast can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at http://www.lemaitre.com/investor. For individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events as well as EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and guidance for full year operating income and EPS excluding special charge. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and the aforementioned non-GAAP profitability measures to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that evaluating EBITDA provides an approximation of the cash generating ability of its operations. The Company believes that the presentation of full year guidance for operating income and EPS excluding special charge provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company’s profitability excluding the impact of the closure of the Company’s St. Etienne, France factory, a non-recurring event.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, the status of our global regulatory approvals and compliance with regulatory requirements to market and sell our products both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S.; the duration and severity of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, our customers, our suppliers and our company; the risk of significant fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results due to numerous factors; the risk that assumptions about the market for the Company’s products and the productivity of the Company’s direct sales force and distributors may not be correct; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our recent levels of profitability; the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic activities; risks related to the integration of acquisition targets; the acceleration or deceleration of product growth rates; risks related to product demand and market acceptance of the Company’s products and pricing; the risk that a recall of our products could result in significant costs or negative publicity; the risk that the Company is not successful in transitioning to a direct-selling model in new territories and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,913 $ 13,855 Short-term marketable securities 62,826 56,104 Accounts receivable, net 20,094 19,631 Inventory and other deferred costs 47,711 46,104 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,842 4,189 Asset held for sale 756 - Total current assets 153,142 139,883 Property and equipment, net 15,351 17,059 Right-of-use leased assets 15,785 15,071 Goodwill 65,945 65,945 Other intangibles, net 48,063 52,710 Deferred tax assets 2,789 1,566 Other assets 973 568 Total assets $ 302,048 $ 292,802 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,848 $ 2,340 Accrued expenses 17,400 16,332 Acquisition-related obligations 1,363 1,271 Lease liabilities - short-term 1,828 1,870 Total current liabilities 23,439 21,813 Lease liabilities - long-term 14,897 14,067 Deferred tax liabilities 60 70 Other long-term liabilities 2,405 2,701 Total liabilities 40,801 38,651 Stockholders' equity Common stock 236 235 Additional paid-in capital 186,798 181,630 Retained earnings 94,896 88,125 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,127 ) (3,435 ) Treasury stock (12,556 ) (12,404 ) Total stockholders' equity 261,247 254,151 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 302,048 $ 292,802





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net sales $ 39,028 $ 38,368 $ 120,697 $ 114,921 Cost of sales 13,958 13,502 41,855 39,495 Gross profit 25,070 24,866 78,842 75,426 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 8,229 6,941 24,321 20,210 General and administrative 7,229 6,004 21,812 18,748 Research and development 3,462 2,848 9,740 8,344 Restructuring - - 3,107 - Total operating expenses 18,920 15,793 58,980 47,302 Income from operations 6,150 9,073 19,862 28,124 Other income (expense), net Interest income 264 54 539 56 Interest expense - (621 ) - (1,693 ) Foreign currency gain (loss) (266 ) (72 ) (709 ) (105 ) Income before income taxes 6,148 8,434 19,692 26,382 Provision for income taxes 692 1,930 4,683 5,650 Net income $ 5,456 $ 6,504 $ 15,009 $ 20,732 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.30 $ 0.68 $ 0.99 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.30 $ 0.68 $ 0.98 Weighted - average shares outstanding: Basic 21,984 21,592 21,959 20,920 Diluted 22,217 21,935 22,149 21,251 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.125 $ 0.110 $ 0.375 $ 0.330





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 $ % $ % $ % $ % Net Sales by Geography Americas $ 26,627 68 % $ 25,299 66 % $ 82,024 68 % $ 76,327 67 % Europe, Middle East and Africa 9,922 25 % 10,535 27 % 31,165 26 % 31,200 27 % Asia Pacific 2,479 7 % 2,534 7 % 7,508 6 % 7,394 6 % Total Net Sales $ 39,028 100 % $ 38,368 100 % $ 120,697 100 % $ 114,921 100 %





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth: For the three months ended September 30, 2022 Net sales as reported $ 39,028 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 1,895 Adjusted net sales $ 40,923 For the three months ended September 30, 2021 Net sales as reported $ 38,368 Adjusted net sales $ 38,368 Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended September 30, 2022 $ 2,555 7 % APAC sales growth reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP: For the three months ended September 30, 2022 Net sales as reported $ 2,479 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 334 APAC adjusted net sales $ 2,813 For the three months ended September 30, 2021 Net sales as reported $ 2,534 Adjusted net sales $ 2,534 APAC adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended September 30, 2022 $ 279 11 % EMEA sales growth reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP: For the three months ended September 30, 2022 Net sales as reported $ 9,922 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 1,486 EMEA adjusted net sales $ 11,408 For the three months ended September 30, 2021 Net sales as reported $ 10,535 Adjusted net sales $ 10,535 EMEA adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended September 30, 2022 $ 873 8 % Americas sales growth reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP: For the three months ended September 30, 2022 Net sales as reported $ 26,627 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 74 Americas adjusted net sales $ 26,701 For the three months ended September 30, 2021 Net sales as reported $ 25,299 Adjusted net sales $ 25,299 Americas adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended September 30, 2022 $ 1,402 6 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth: For the three months ending December 31, 2022 Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $ 41,000 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 2,049 Adjusted projected net sales $ 43,049 For the three months ended December 31, 2021 Net sales as reported $ 39,503 Adjusted net sales $ 39,503 Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending December 31, 2022 $ 3,546 9 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth: For the year ending December 31, 2022 Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $ 161,697 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 6,445 Adjusted projected net sales $ 168,142 For the year ended December 31, 2021 Net sales as reported $ 154,424 Adjusted net sales $ 154,424 Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2022 $ 13,718 9 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected operating income: For the year ending December 31, 2022 Operating income per guidance (midpoint) $ 27,242 Impact of special charge 3,107 Adjusted projected operating income $ 30,349 For the year ended December 31, 2021 Operating income as reported $ 36,425 Adjusted operating income $ 36,425 Adjusted projected operating income decrease for the year ending December 31, 2022 $ (6,076 ) -17 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected EPS: For the year ending December 31, 2022 EPS per guidance (midpoint) $ 0.94 Impact of special charge $ 0.11 Adjusted EPS $ 1.05 For the year ended December 31, 2021 EPS as reported $ 1.25 Adjusted EPS $ 1.25 Adjusted projected EPS decrease for the year ending December 31, 2022 $ (0.20 ) -16 %



