StorageVault Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results and Increases Dividend

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault” or the “Corporation”) (SVI-TSX) reported the Corporation’s 2022 third quarter results and increases its dividend. Iqbal Khan, Chief Financial Officer, commented:



“We continue to benefit from strong dynamics resulting in an 11.2% same store NOI growth and AFFO per share growth of 22.6% – this was achieved on top of 25% plus results in Q3 in 2021. We remain disciplined on acquisitions and on maximizing revenues, NOI and free cash flow.”

2022 Third Quarter Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 increased to $69.3 million compared to $56.9 million in Q3 2021 and net operating income (“NOI”), a non-IFRS measure, grew to $49.0 million from $38.8 million for the comparative period. Our cash flow from operations increased year over year and when combined with our financing and investing activities resulted in a cash balance of $25.5 million at the end of the quarter. The Q3 2022 net loss of $2.1 million or $0.006 loss per common share (net loss of $4.3 million or $0.012 loss per common share for Q3 2021) results from the following non-cash items – $24.8 million of depreciation and amortization, $0.4 million of unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments and deferred tax recovery recorded in the quarter of $1.4 million.

As a result of our occupancy level, revenue management program and operational efficiency, Revenue and NOI from Existing Self Storage stores increased by 8.4% and 11.2%, compared to the same period last year. The Existing Self Storage stores are the same in 2022 as they were in 2021. Funds from operations (“FFO”), a non-IFRS measure, were $21.3 million for Q3 2022 compared to $17.1 million in Q3 2021, an 24.9% increase year over year. Adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”), a non-IFRS measure, were $23.4 million for Q3 2022 compared to $18.7 million in Q3 2021, a 25.0% increase. On a per share basis, FFO and AFFO, non-IFRS ratios, increased by 22.4% and 22.6%, respectively.

For further information on non-IFRS measures and for a reconciliation of the above NOI, FFO, AFFO and Existing Self Storage amounts to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, please see “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” below and the Corporation’s Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

2022 Nine Months Year to Date Results

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased to $192.7 million from $151.8 million and NOI, a non-IFRS measure, grew to $130.1 million from $101.2 million, for the comparative period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, cash flow from operations was $46.4 million and when combined with our financing and investing activities resulted in a cash balance of $25.5 million. The net loss of $18.0 million or $0.048 loss per common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (net loss of $22.9 million or $0.062 loss per common share for 2021) results from the following non-cash items – $70.0 million in depreciation and amortization, $4.1 million of unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments and deferred tax recovery of $4.1 million.

Our Revenue and NOI from Existing Self Storage, a non-IFRS measure, increased by 12.5% and 14.0%, compared to the same period last year. FFO, a non-IFRS measure, were $53.0 million compared to $40.0 million for the same period in 2021, a 32.5% increase year over year. AFFO, a non-IFRS measure, were $60.9 million compared to $45.3 million for the same period in 2021, a 34.4% increase year over year. On a per share basis, FFO and AFFO, non-IFRS ratios, increased by 29.4% and 31.2%, respectively.

For further information on non-IFRS measures and for a reconciliation of the above NOI, FFO, AFFO and Existing Self Storage amounts to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, please see “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” below and the Corporation’s Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Increased Dividend

StorageVault is increasing its quarterly dividend by 0.5% beginning Q4 2022 to $0.002817 per common share.

Our Strategy

StorageVault is focused on owning and operating storage in the top markets in Canada. Our goal is to have multiple stores in each market, with complementary portable storage units and records management storage services, to take advantage of economies of scale. Our growth strategy is focused on acquisitions, organic growth, expansion of our existing stores and expansion of our portable storage and records management businesses.

Further Information

For comprehensive disclosure of StorageVault’s performance for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and its financial position as at such date, please see StorageVault’s Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Management uses both IFRS and non-IFRS Measures to assess the financial and operating performance of the Corporation’s operations. These non-IFRS Measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The non-IFRS Measures referenced in this news release include the following:

Net Operating Income (“NOI”) – NOI is defined as storage and related services revenue less related property operating costs. NOI does not include interest expense or income, depreciation and amortization, corporate administrative costs, stock based compensation costs or taxes. NOI assists management in assessing profitability and valuation from principal business activities.



Funds from Operations (“FFO”) – FFO is defined as net income (loss) excluding gains or losses from the sale of depreciable real estate, plus depreciation and amortization, unrealized (gain) or loss on derivative financial instruments, stock based compensation expenses and deferred income taxes; and after adjustments for equity accounted entities and non-controlling interests. FFO should not be viewed as an alternative to cash from operating activities, net income, or other measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. The Corporation believes that FFO can be a beneficial measure, when combined with primary IFRS measures, to assist in the evaluation of the Corporation’s ability to generate cash and evaluate its return on investments as it excludes the effects of real estate amortization and gains and losses from the sale of real estate, all of which are based on historical cost accounting and which may be of limited significance in evaluating current performance.



Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”) – AFFO is defined as FFO plus acquisition and integration costs. Acquisition and integration costs are one time in nature to the specific assets purchased in the current period or pending and are expensed under IFRS.



Existing Self Storage – means stabilized stores that StorageVault has owned or leased at least since the beginning of the previous fiscal year.



NOI, FFO, AFFO and Existing Self Storage, should not be viewed as an alternative to, in isolation from, or superior to, net income or cash flow from operations, or results from StorageVault’s comprehensive operations, respectively, or other measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. NOI, FFO and AFFO should not be interpreted as an indicator of cash generated from operating activities and is not indicative of cash available to fund operating expenditures, or for the payment of cash distributions. Existing Self Storage should not be considered a measure of StorageVault’s comprehensive operations. NOI, FFO, AFFO and Existing Self Storage are simply additional measures of operating performance which highlight trends in StorageVault’s core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. StorageVault’s management also uses these non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and to prepare operating budgets. In addition, the Corporation’s definitions of NOI, FFO, AFFO and Existing Self Storage may differ from that of other issuers.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures Reconciliation

The following table reconciles Net Income (Loss) and Net Operating Income:

(unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 Change Change 2022 2021 $ % 2022 2021 $ % Storage revenue and related services $ 68,842,468 $ 56,318,445 $ 12,524,023 22.2 % $ 191,327,069 $ 150,261,137 $ 41,065,932 27.3 % Management fees 481,248 535,557 (54,309 ) -10.1 % 1,411,367 1,554,251 (142,884 ) -9.2 % 69,323,716 56,854,002 12,469,714 21.9 % 192,738,436 151,815,388 40,923,048 27.0 % Operating costs 20,280,684 18,049,120 2,231,564 12.4 % 62,725,356 50,634,235 12,091,121 23.9 % Net operating income 1 49,043,032 38,804,882 10,238,150 26.4 % 130,013,080 101,181,153 28,831,927 28.5 % Less: Acquisition and integration costs 2,121,706 1,676,701 445,005 26.5 % 7,921,275 5,327,067 2,594,208 48.7 % Selling, general and administrative 5,376,892 4,940,939 435,953 8.8 % 15,587,320 12,957,921 2,629,399 20.3 % Interest 20,243,361 15,127,972 5,115,389 33.8 % 53,480,796 42,884,517 10,596,279 24.7 % Stock based compensation 347,922 179,216 168,706 94.1 % 1,043,766 537,648 506,118 94.1 % Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments (379,831 ) - (379,831 ) - 4,086,878 - 4,086,878 - Depreciation and amortization 24,805,897 23,267,103 1,538,794 6.6 % 70,001,699 68,667,450 1,334,249 1.9 % 52,515,947 45,191,931 7,324,016 16.2 % 152,121,734 130,374,603 21,747,131 16.7 % Net income (loss) before taxes (3,472,915 ) (6,387,049 ) 2,914,134 -45.6 % (22,108,654 ) (29,193,450 ) 7,084,796 -24.3 % Deferred tax recovery 1,352,540 2,100,279 (747,739 ) -35.6 % 4,132,190 6,333,819 (2,201,629 ) -34.8 % Net income (loss) $ (2,120,375 ) $ (4,286,770 ) $ 2,166,395 -50.5 % $ (17,976,464 ) $ (22,859,631 ) $ 4,883,167 -21.4 % 1 Non-IFRS Measure.

The following table reconciles Net Income (Loss), and Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations.

(unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change $ % $ % Net income (loss) $ (2,120,375 ) $ (4,286,770 ) $ 2,166,395 -50.5 % $ (17,976,464 ) $ (22,859,631 ) $ 4,883,167 -21.4 % Adjustments: Stock based compensation 347,922 179,216 168,706 94.1 % 1,043,766 537,648 506,118 94.1 % Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments (379,831 ) - (379,831 ) - 4,086,878 - 4,086,878 - Deferred tax recovery (1,352,540 ) (2,100,279 ) 747,739 -35.6 % (4,132,190 ) (6,333,819 ) 2,201,629 -34.8 % Depreciation and amortization 24,805,897 23,267,103 1,538,794 6.6 % 70,001,699 68,667,450 1,334,249 1.9 % 23,421,448 21,346,040 2,075,408 9.7 % 71,000,153 62,871,279 8,128,874 12.9 % FFO 1 $ 21,301,073 $ 17,059,270 $ 4,241,803 24.9 % $ 53,023,689 $ 40,011,648 $ 13,012,041 32.5 % Adjustments: Acquisition and integration costs 2,121,706 1,676,701 445,005 26.5 % 7,921,275 5,327,067 2,594,208 48.7 % AFFO 1 $ 23,422,779 $ 18,735,971 $ 4,686,808 25.0 % $ 60,944,964 $ 45,338,715 $ 15,606,249 34.4 % 1 Non-IFRS Measure. FFO and AFFO Per Basic Common Share Outstanding FFO $ 0.056 $ 0.046 $ 0.010 22.4 % $ 0.140 $ 0.108 $ 0.032 29.4 % AFFO $ 0.062 $ 0.050 $ 0.011 22.6 % $ 0.161 $ 0.123 $ 0.038 31.2 %

The following table reconciles Existing Self Storage Revenue, Operating Costs and Net Operating Income:

(unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change $ % $ % Revenue Existing Self Storage 1 $ 46,785,352 $ 43,142,979 $ 3,642,373 8.4 % $ 134,060,570 $ 119,124,990 $ 14,935,580 12.5 % New Self Storage 1 18,755,421 9,898,758 8,856,663 89.5 % 48,589,102 23,383,355 25,205,747 107.8 % Total Self Storage 65,540,773 53,041,737 12,499,036 23.6 % 182,649,672 142,508,345 40,141,327 28.2 % Portable Storage 3,301,695 3,276,708 24,987 0.8 % 8,677,397 7,752,792 924,605 11.9 % Management Fees 481,248 535,557 (54,309 ) -10.1 % 1,411,367 1,554,251 (142,884 ) -9.2 % Combined 69,323,716 56,854,002 12,469,714 21.9 % 192,738,436 151,815,388 40,923,048 27.0 % Operating Costs Existing Self Storage 11,996,777 11,866,894 129,883 1.1 % 38,149,201 34,992,102 3,157,099 9.0 % New Self Storage 6,307,992 4,074,103 2,233,889 54.8 % 18,676,097 10,355,707 8,320,390 80.3 % Total Self Storage 18,304,768 15,940,997 2,363,771 14.8 % 56,825,298 45,347,809 11,477,489 25.3 % Portable Storage 1,975,916 2,108,123 (132,207 ) -6.3 % 5,900,058 5,286,426 613,632 11.6 % Combined 20,280,684 18,049,120 2,231,564 12.4 % 62,725,356 50,634,235 12,091,121 23.9 % Net Operating Income 1 Existing Self Storage 34,788,575 31,276,085 3,512,490 11.2 % 95,911,369 84,132,888 11,778,481 14.0 % New Self Storage 12,447,430 5,824,655 6,622,775 113.7 % 29,913,005 13,027,648 16,885,357 129.6 % Total Self Storage 47,236,005 37,100,740 10,135,265 27.3 % 125,824,374 97,160,536 28,663,838 29.5 % Portable Storage 1,325,779 1,168,585 157,194 13.5 % 2,777,339 2,466,366 310,973 12.6 % Management Fees 481,248 535,557 (54,309 ) -10.1 % 1,411,367 1,554,251 (142,884 ) -9.2 % Combined $ 49,043,032 $ 38,804,882 $ 10,238,150 26.4 % $ 130,013,080 $ 101,181,153 $ 28,831,927 28.5 % 1 Non -IFRS Measure.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 238 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 204 of these locations plus over 4,500 portable storage units representing over 11.3 million rentable square feet on 661 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding: statements regarding StorageVault’s expected future performance, including continuing to be disciplined on acquisitions and maximizing revenues, NOI and free cash flow; and StorageVault’s strategic objectives, goals, growth strategy and focus, including focusing on acquisitions, improving StorageVault’s operational performance, expansion of StorageVault’s existing stores and expansion of StorageVault’s portable storage and records management businesses. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects StorageVault’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to StorageVault and on assumptions StorageVault believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the level of activity in the storage business and the economy generally; consumer interest in StorageVault’s services and products; competition and StorageVault’s competitive advantages; trends in the storage industry, including macro-trends in relation to increased growth and growth in the portable storage business; the availability of attractive and financially competitive asset acquisitions in the future; the potential closing of previously announced acquisitions, if any, continuing to proceed as they have progressed to date and StorageVault’s continued response and ability to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic being consistent with, or better than, its ability and response to date. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of StorageVault to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of StorageVault’s future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting StorageVault; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; and risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures, service disruptions, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession; the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on StorageVault may include: a short-term delay in payments from customers, an increase in accounts receivable and an increase of losses on accounts receivable; decreased demand for the services that StorageVault offers; and a deterioration of financial markets that could limit StorageVault’s ability to obtain external financing. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in StorageVault’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although StorageVault has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of StorageVault as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, StorageVault expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.