Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,814 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Energy Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQCM: USEG) (“U.S. Energy” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.0225 per share. The dividend is payable on November 22, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2022.

About U.S. Energy Corp.

We are a growth focused energy company engaged in operating a portfolio of mature, low decline assets that is expected to allow us to execute on a leading capital returns program to shareholders. More information about U.S. Energy Corp. can be found at www.usnrg.com.

Corporate Contact:

Ryan Smith
Chief Executive Officer
IR@usnrg.com
(303) 993-3200
www.usnrg.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

U.S. Energy Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.