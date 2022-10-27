Crown Prince Alexander & Crown Princess Katherine Of Serbia Host the LIFELINE Annual Benefit Luncheon in New York City

Lifeline NY Logo

Lifeline NY Logo

Crown Prince Alexander of Serbia, Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia (Photo Credit: Patrick McMullan / PMC)

Crown Prince Alexander of Serbia, Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia (Photo Credit: Patrick McMullan / PMC)

HRH Crown Prince Alexander & HRH Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia hosted the Annual Lifeline New York Luncheon 2022 In aid of children’s hospitals in Serbia

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HRH Crown Prince Alexander and HRH Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia hosted the Annual Lifeline New York Luncheon 2022 at Il Gattopardo in New York City In aid of children’s hospitals in Serbia. Lifeline Humanitarian Organization is an international effort founded in 1993 as an urgent response to the tragic situation in the former Yugoslavia, which was afflicted by conflict and sanctions. The goal of Lifeline is to reduce and relieve the suffering of physically and mentally disabled children, orphans, the elderly as well as to improve medical facilities in the country.

Guests at the luncheon were welcomed by Lifeline New York President David Hryck. The attendees enjoyed the music and the performance of singer Gwyneth Giangrande alongside pianist Nick Guerrero.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander addressed the guests at the luncheon and then HRH Crown Princess Katherine thanked her husband, and everyone involved with the Lifeline Foundation, “My humanitarian efforts for Serbia started 28 years ago by providing medical equipment for the University Children Hospital in Belgrade. Children, their health and their well-being are in the very core of all my humanitarian activities, as well as the activities of my foundation in Belgrade and all Lifeline humanitarian organizations whose patron I am. There is a very difficult situation with children’s hospitals in Serbia and they need to be equipped properly, much better than now, in order for our doctors and nurses to provide appropriate care for our sick children.”

HRH Crown Princess Katherine then spoke regarding the importance of helping children in Serbia. Humanitarian items were donated such as clothing, paintings and portraits which were auctioned.

Notable attendees included: Patron HRH Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia and Crown Prince Alexander, HE Ms. Olgica Vlacic, Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia, fashion editor Rushka Bergman, Catherine Broadbent, fashion influencer Olga Ferrara, Jack Hartnett who led the auction, TV personality Tijana Ibrahimovic, entrepreneur Cheri Kaufman, chocolatier Maribel Lieberman, fashion designer Nicole Miller, Italian model and actress Eleonora Pieroni, Peter Pizzino, Chief Sustainability Officer at OWS Energy Oksana Prysyazhnyuk, EF Hutton CEO Joseph T. Rallo, Ashley Rallo, Marc Rosen, Corporate Finance & ESG editor at Thomson Reuters Greg Roumeliotis, Nadja Sayej, Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff, influencer Katya Tolstova, Richard and Margret Jankov, Robert Wayne.

Lifeline’s Board of Directors includes David Hryck (President), Susan Gutfreund (Vice President), Cheri Kaufman (Vice President), Slobodan Bekvalac, David W. Boral, Dragana Djuknic, Anthony Hayes, Peter Pizzino, Joseph T. Rallo, Kyle Wool and Bojana Jankovic Weatherly.

About Lifeline:
Lifeline New York is a 501c(3) registered not-for-profit whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation and was established in Belgrade in 2001, to improve the health and welfare of all those in need in Serbia regardless of religion or ethnic origin.

For further information concerning Lifeline, please visit www.lifelineny.org
T: @LifelineNYorg | I: @Lifelinenewyork

Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Crown Prince Alexander & Crown Princess Katherine Of Serbia Host the LIFELINE Annual Benefit Luncheon in New York City

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
Company/Organization
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
434 West 33rd Street, 7th Floor
New York, New York, 10001
United States
+1 212-967-6900
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Decoration & Design Building Honors Luminaries at Stars of Design and Stars on the Rise Event
Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) Hosts the GLA Global Gala 2022 in New York City
Crown Prince Alexander & Crown Princess Katherine Of Serbia Host the LIFELINE Annual Benefit Luncheon in New York City
View All Stories From This Author