Crown Prince Alexander & Crown Princess Katherine Of Serbia Host the LIFELINE Annual Benefit Luncheon in New York City
HRH Crown Prince Alexander & HRH Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia hosted the Annual Lifeline New York Luncheon 2022 In aid of children’s hospitals in SerbiaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HRH Crown Prince Alexander and HRH Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia hosted the Annual Lifeline New York Luncheon 2022 at Il Gattopardo in New York City In aid of children’s hospitals in Serbia. Lifeline Humanitarian Organization is an international effort founded in 1993 as an urgent response to the tragic situation in the former Yugoslavia, which was afflicted by conflict and sanctions. The goal of Lifeline is to reduce and relieve the suffering of physically and mentally disabled children, orphans, the elderly as well as to improve medical facilities in the country.
Guests at the luncheon were welcomed by Lifeline New York President David Hryck. The attendees enjoyed the music and the performance of singer Gwyneth Giangrande alongside pianist Nick Guerrero.
HRH Crown Prince Alexander addressed the guests at the luncheon and then HRH Crown Princess Katherine thanked her husband, and everyone involved with the Lifeline Foundation, “My humanitarian efforts for Serbia started 28 years ago by providing medical equipment for the University Children Hospital in Belgrade. Children, their health and their well-being are in the very core of all my humanitarian activities, as well as the activities of my foundation in Belgrade and all Lifeline humanitarian organizations whose patron I am. There is a very difficult situation with children’s hospitals in Serbia and they need to be equipped properly, much better than now, in order for our doctors and nurses to provide appropriate care for our sick children.”
HRH Crown Princess Katherine then spoke regarding the importance of helping children in Serbia. Humanitarian items were donated such as clothing, paintings and portraits which were auctioned.
Notable attendees included: Patron HRH Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia and Crown Prince Alexander, HE Ms. Olgica Vlacic, Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia, fashion editor Rushka Bergman, Catherine Broadbent, fashion influencer Olga Ferrara, Jack Hartnett who led the auction, TV personality Tijana Ibrahimovic, entrepreneur Cheri Kaufman, chocolatier Maribel Lieberman, fashion designer Nicole Miller, Italian model and actress Eleonora Pieroni, Peter Pizzino, Chief Sustainability Officer at OWS Energy Oksana Prysyazhnyuk, EF Hutton CEO Joseph T. Rallo, Ashley Rallo, Marc Rosen, Corporate Finance & ESG editor at Thomson Reuters Greg Roumeliotis, Nadja Sayej, Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff, influencer Katya Tolstova, Richard and Margret Jankov, Robert Wayne.
Lifeline’s Board of Directors includes David Hryck (President), Susan Gutfreund (Vice President), Cheri Kaufman (Vice President), Slobodan Bekvalac, David W. Boral, Dragana Djuknic, Anthony Hayes, Peter Pizzino, Joseph T. Rallo, Kyle Wool and Bojana Jankovic Weatherly.
About Lifeline:
Lifeline New York is a 501c(3) registered not-for-profit whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation and was established in Belgrade in 2001, to improve the health and welfare of all those in need in Serbia regardless of religion or ethnic origin.
For further information concerning Lifeline, please visit www.lifelineny.org
T: @LifelineNYorg | I: @Lifelinenewyork
