Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $3.89 million or $0.44 cents per fully diluted share.

Net interest income rose by $478,000, or 3.45%, to $14.34 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $13.86 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Net interest margin rose to 2.75% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from 2.72% for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Total interest income rose by $876,000, or 5.73%, to $16.15 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $15.28 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

The Company announced that it completed its eleventh share repurchase program during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, representing Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s 52nd consecutive quarterly dividend.

HONOLULU, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBNK) (the ''Company"), headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, the holding company parent of Territorial Savings Bank, announced net income of $3.89 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend is expected to be paid on November 23, 2022 to stockholders of record as of November 10, 2022.

Allan Kitagawa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “In the third quarter of 2022, we were able to increase our total interest income by 5.73% and net interest income by 3.45%. Rising interest rates have increased interest expense but our strong capital and asset quality will allow us to continue to serve our community well. The Company intends to continue to enhance shareholder value through dividends and share repurchases.”

Interest Income

Net interest income increased to $14.34 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $13.86 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Total interest income was $16.15 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $15.28 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The $876,000 increase in total interest income was primarily due to a $1.15 million increase in interest earned on investment securities. The increase in interest income on investment securities was partially offset by a $460,000 decrease in interest income on loans. The increase in interest income on investment securities was primarily due to a $127.25 million increase in the average securities balance and a 26 basis point increase in the average yield on investment securities. The increase in the average balance of investment securities occurred as security purchases exceeded repayments. The increase in the average securities yield occurred because higher yielding investment securities were purchased. The decrease in interest on loans occurred because of a $19.87 million decrease in the average loan balance and an eight basis point decrease in the average loan yield. The decrease in the average yield on loans occurred because of the payoff of higher yielding loans and the addition of new lower yielding loans to the loan portfolio. The decrease in the average loan balance occurred as loan repayments and sales of loans exceeded the origination of new loans.

Interest Expense and Provision for Loan Losses

Total interest expense increased to $1.81 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $1.41 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Interest expense on deposits increased by $398,000 to $1.24 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $844,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in interest expense on deposits was due to a nine basis point increase in the average cost of deposits and a $53.71 million increase in the average deposit balance. The increase in the average cost of deposits occurred because of higher interest rates offered on deposits during the quarter. The Company reversed loan loss provisions of $109,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a reversal of $167,000 of loan loss provisions for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The reversal of the loan loss provisions during the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 occurred primarily because of the decreases in the size of the mortgage loan portfolio, Hawaii’s unemployment rate and the amount of loans in the payment deferral program, all of which contributed to the reduction in the allowance for loan losses.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $615,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $1.22 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to a $403,000 decrease in the gain on sale of investment securities and a $138,000 decrease in the gain on sale of loans. The decrease in the gain on sale of investment securities occurred because no securities were sold during the three months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in the gain on sale of loans occurred because fewer loans were sold during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $9.77 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $9.56 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Equipment expense rose by $238,000 to $1.32 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $1.08 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 primarily because of an increase in data processing expenses. Other general and administrative expense decreased by $103,000 to $1.11 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $1.22 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 primarily because of a decrease in other loan expenses, which occurred because of the decrease in new loan originations.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $1.40 million with an effective tax rate of 26.53% compared to $1.53 million with an effective tax rate of 26.84% for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $2.16 billion at September 30, 2022 and $2.13 billion at December 31, 2021. Loans receivable decreased by $7.78 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in loans receivable occurred as loan repayments and sales exceeded new loan originations. Investment securities, including available for sale securities, increased by $102.13 million to $738.58 million at September 30, 2022 from $636.44 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in investment securities occurred as the purchase of new mortgage-backed securities exceeded principal repayments. Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $36.29 million at September 30, 2022 from $99.86 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents occurred primarily because of the purchase of investment securities. Total deposits increased by $30.03 million to $1.71 billion at September 30, 2022 from $1.68 billion at December 31, 2021. Total stockholders’ equity increased to $256.75 million at September 30, 2022 from $256.32 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in stockholders’ equity occurred primarily because net income and the increase in capital from the allocation of ESOP shares exceeded share repurchases and dividends paid to shareholders.

Capital Management

On July 12, 2022, the Company announced it had repurchased 220,029 of common shares and completed its eleventh share repurchase program. As of July 12, 2022, the Company has repurchased 4,124,479 shares in all of its share repurchase programs. The shares repurchased represent 33.72% of the total shares issued in its initial public offering. The Company intends to continue to enhance shareholder value through the use of capital to support its dividends, both regular and/or special, as well as its share repurchase program.

Asset Quality

The Company had $227,000 of delinquent mortgage loans 90 days or more past due at September 30, 2022 compared to $244,000 of delinquent mortgage loans 90 days or more past due at December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets totaled $2.00 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $3.28 million at December 31, 2021. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.09% at September 30, 2022 and 0.15% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2022 was $2.02 million and represented 0.16% of total loans compared to $2.67 million and 0.20% of total loans as of December 31, 2021.

About Us

Territorial Bancorp Inc., headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, is the stock holding company for Territorial Savings Bank. Territorial Savings Bank is a state chartered savings bank which was originally chartered in 1921 by the Territory of Hawaii. Territorial Savings Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Honolulu, Hawaii and has 29 branches offices in the state of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://www.tsbhawaii.bank.

Forward-looking statements - this earnings release contains forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “will,” “may” and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

statements of our goals, intentions and expectations;

statements regarding our business plans, prospects, growth and operating strategies;

statements regarding the asset quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and

estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. We are under no duty to and do not take any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this earnings release.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements:

the effect of any pandemic disease, including COVID-19, natural disaster, war, act of terrorism, accident or similar action or event;

general economic conditions, either internationally, nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected;

competition among depository and other financial institutions;

inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins or reduce the fair value of financial instruments;

adverse changes in the securities markets;

changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements;

changes in monetary or fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board;

our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities;

our ability to successfully integrate acquired entities, if any;

changes in consumer demand, spending, borrowing and savings habits;

changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board;

changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans;

the timing and amount of revenues that we may recognize;

the value and marketability of collateral underlying our loan portfolios;

our ability to retain key employees;

cyberattacks, computer viruses and other technological risks that may breach the security of our websites or other systems to obtain unauthorized access to confidential information, destroy data or disable our systems;

technological change that may be more difficult or expensive than expected;

the ability of third-party providers to perform their obligations to us;

the ability of the U.S. Government to manage federal debt limits;

the quality and composition of our investment portfolio;

changes in market and other conditions that would affect our ability to repurchase our common stock; and

changes in our financial condition or results of operations that reduce capital available to pay dividends.

Because of these and a wide variety of other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Loans $ 11,376 $ 11,836 $ 33,909 $ 37,019 Investment securities 4,402 3,251 11,753 7,470 Other investments 373 188 816 647 Total interest income 16,151 15,275 46,478 45,136 Interest expense: Deposits 1,242 844 2,577 3,251 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 522 522 1,549 1,595 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 46 46 137 137 Total interest expense 1,810 1,412 4,263 4,983 Net interest income 14,341 13,863 42,215 40,153 Reversal of provisions for loan losses (109 ) (167 ) (603 ) (1,452 ) Net interest income after reversal of provision for loan losses 14,450 14,030 42,818 41,605 Non-interest income: Service fees on loan and deposit accounts 339 433 1,092 1,958 Income on bank-owned life insurance 200 192 591 570 Gain on sale of investment securities — 403 — 1,840 Net gain (loss) on sale of loans — 138 (3 ) 584 Other 76 57 1,359 237 Total noninterest income 615 1,223 3,039 5,189 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,513 5,493 16,518 16,576 Occupancy 1,682 1,636 4,924 4,855 Equipment 1,317 1,079 3,749 3,273 Federal deposit insurance premiums 145 141 429 424 Other general and administrative expenses 1,112 1,215 3,291 3,602 Total noninterest expense 9,769 9,564 28,911 28,730 Income before income taxes 5,296 5,689 16,946 18,064 Income taxes 1,405 1,527 4,235 4,831 Net income $ 3,891 $ 4,162 $ 12,711 $ 13,233 Basic earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.46 $ 1.42 $ 1.45 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.46 $ 1.41 $ 1.44 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.69 $ 0.69 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 8,802,010 9,012,398 8,885,626 9,086,447 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 8,846,611 9,056,569 8,938,808 9,131,069





Territorial Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,286 $ 99,859 Investment securities available for sale 21,142 — Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $585,752 and $634,987 at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively). 717,434 636,442 Loans receivable, net 1,295,044 1,302,824 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 8,197 8,173 Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 3,171 3,158 Accrued interest receivable 6,061 5,786 Premises and equipment, net 6,114 4,065 Right-of-use asset, net 14,649 9,982 Bank-owned life insurance 47,583 51,423 Deferred income tax assets, net 2,335 1,927 Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,807 6,963 Total assets $ 2,164,823 $ 2,130,602 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits $ 1,711,853 $ 1,681,828 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 141,000 141,000 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 10,000 10,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 24,105 22,638 Lease liability 15,396 10,744 Income taxes payable 2,684 1,863 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 3,040 6,207 Total liabilities 1,908,078 1,874,280 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 9,113,668 and 9,324,060 shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 91 93 Additional paid-in capital 52,440 56,951 Unearned ESOP shares (3,058 ) (3,425 ) Retained earnings 214,787 208,227 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,515 ) (5,524 ) Total stockholders’ equity 256,745 256,322 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,164,823 $ 2,130,602