New Orleans Based Discount Real Estate Broker Proves Doubters Wrong -- A Discount Real Estate Model Can be Successful

Trey Miley - Co-Owner Matt Davis - Co-Owner

1 Percent Lists Legacy is not a typical discount real estate broker. They save clients thousands and thousands of dollars all while providing premium services.

The beauty of this business model is all I have to do is tell people the truth. And the results of that have been beyond my wildest expectations.” — Trey Miley

CHALMETTE, LOUISIANA, USA, October 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- When best friends Matt Davis and Richard “Trey” Miley both caught each other individually talking to 1 Percent Lists founder Grant Clayton, each of them knew, if the other one is interested, we must must be onto a good thing. Matt and Trey are co-owners of a 1 Percent Lists Franchise, 1 Percent Lists Legacy, operating in the Saint Bernard and West Bank areas of New Orleans.1 Percent Lists is a “ discount real estate brokerage ”, but there’s a bit of an interesting twist. Most often, discount real estate brokers are thought of as a cheaper and less quality substitute for traditional “six-percent” brokerages. And while ALL commissions are always negotiable, we all know that many Realtors list homes for between 4 to 6 percent commission all the time anyways. 1 Percent Lists Legacy is a discount broker, but not in the traditional sense.What do they do differently, and how do they do it?Firstly, 1 Percent Lists business model is based on listing your home for only a 1 percent commission . This is already down 2 percent from “traditional models”. They don’t skimp on service and quality because they have streamlined and perfected their techniques, leveraged technology, and given themselves the opportunity to focus on what is most important to the customer – saving them money and giving them quality professional service.Secondly, they still allow the seller to set the buyer’s commission wherever they like. The seller can offer 3 percent or then can offer 1; the choice is theirs. 1 Percent Lists always encourage offering a fair commission to the buyer’s agent, but that commission doesn’t have to be 3 percent. In fact, many Realtors may hate to admit it, but offering 2 percent to the buyer’s agent has become quite common. So if a home seller pays 1 percent to the listing broker and 2 to 3 percent to the buyer’s broker, you never have to worry about your home “not being shown” due to little to no buyer’s agent commission.Thirdly, Matt and Trey tend to attract more FSBOs than traditional agents. As we all know, FSBOs, or “For Sale By Owners” only do it FSBO to save money. If they could have a Realtor for free, you know they would. So for FSBOs, it’s all about the money. But FSBOs have a unique challenge, where they miss out on as much as 85% of the market by not involving the Realtor network. According to the National Association of Realtors ( https://www.nar.realtor/research-and-statistics/quick-real-estate-statistics ), 28% of home sales originate on the MLS itself. Another 51% come through real estate syndication sites like Zillow, Redfin, and others. 6% comes from direct Realtor influence and networking, such as broker walkthroughs or just networking and knowing who has a buyer interested in what kind of property, or a seller who’s about to list a certain home in a certain area. A final 9% comes from knowing the seller or his/her friends and neighbor referrals. Combined, Realtors and their efforts bring 85% of clients to the table, whereas a “for sale sign” in the yard only brings 4%. So by targeting and winning many FSBOs, Matt and Trey are putting a commission opportunity in the MLS where once it wasn’t there before. So not only are they saving clients a ton of money on the commission itself, but they are also adding volume into the inventory that normally (was there but) couldn’t be found.When asked how the discount real estate commission affects most listing interviews, the answers are surprising. Obviously, saving money is high on the list of benefits, but Matt and Trey have both noticed a surprising trend emerging: Sellers trust them. Yes, you read that right. Trust. Once the seller knows the Realtor isn’t there to tell them why they’re so great, or why you need to pay six percent, or any of the million other promises agents have to make to sellers to win the listing… once they know you're not here to BS, the whole relationship changes. “My clients don’t bug me as much, they are generally happier, and ultimately they also refer friends and provide me with a great deal of repeat business.At 1 Percent Lists Legacy, they are loud and vocal when it comes to being honest with their clients, and by setting up the entire relationship so they can focus intently on saving the client money and representing their best interests first, the clients are quick to recognize it. “I tell everybody the way we operate, what we’re accomplishing. I talk to agents who see the success of the model and how we are growing as a result. I’m very proud to be able to say that I’m saving people thousands of dollars every day,” says Matt.No overpromising and underdelivering. Six-percent agents tend to tell homeowners whatever they want to hear just to get the deal. With a discount model, the listings tend to come easier. The sellers have more flexibility to help with any problems in the deal, they can offer buyers incentives without breaking their own bank, and if they can come through the experience with money in their pocket, it’s a win/win for everyone. So while the discount real estate business model has had certain challenges before, in today’s fast-paced technology-driven world, it’s proving to be a real disruptor this time around. If you’re not thinking about starting a discount real estate brokerage right now, someone else is probably about to beat you to it.

How 1 Percent Lists Saves Homeowners Thousands on Commissions