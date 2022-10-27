Submit Release
Medallion Financial Corp. Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, “Medallion” or the “Company”), a finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, along with offering loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

2022 Third Quarter Highlights

  • Net income was $7.6 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to $15.9 million, or $0.64 per share, in the prior year quarter.
  • Net interest income grew 23% to $42.0 million from $34.1 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net interest margin was 8.91%, compared to 9.48% in the prior year quarter.
  • Loan originations increased 40% to $273.7 million from $195.8 million in the prior year quarter.
  • The loan loss provision was $10.0 million, compared to a benefit of $0.3 million in the prior year quarter.
  • The Company declared and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share.
  • The Company repurchased 1,053,870 shares of its common stock during the quarter for $8.2 million.

Executive Commentary – Andrew Murstein, President of Medallion

“Our financial results for the quarter were again driven by growth in our consumer lending businesses. Our team is navigating the rising interest rate environment well. Overall loan originations remained strong with 40% growth this quarter over last year, resulting in 25% growth in recreation loans and 44% in home improvement loans. Our current quarter results included the impact of $3.2 million of loan loss provisions and equity losses related to our commercial business, and unlike last year did not include any gains from the exits of fintech investments. As we’ve stated in the past, the earnings in our commercial lending segment can fluctuate depending on several factors, including the timing of investment exits, but over the long term this segment has been profitable. We repurchased $8.2 million of our common stock during the quarter and declared and paid an $0.08 per share dividend.”

Business Segment Highlights

Consumer Lending Segments

  • Originations grew to $249.6 million during the quarter, or 33% over the $187.1 million of the prior year quarter.
  • Consumer loans were $1.7 billion as of September 30, 2022, compared to $1.3 billion a year ago.
  • Consumer loans were 94% of total loans as of September 30, 2022, similar to a year ago.
  • The loan portfolios grew 25% for recreation and 44% for home improvement from September 30, 2021.
  • Net interest income grew 15% to $41.1 million for the quarter, from $35.9 million in the prior year quarter.
  • The average interest rate on the portfolio was 12.30% at quarter-end, compared to 12.82% a year ago.
  • Consumer loans 90 days or more past due were $5.6 million, or 0.33% of gross consumer loans, as of September 30, 2022, compared to $3.2 million, or 0.25%, a year ago.

Commercial Lending Segment

  • The Company originated $4.5 million in loans during the third quarter, compared to $5.7 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Commercial loans were $93.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $72.1 million a year ago.
  • The average interest rate on the portfolio was 12.26%, compared to 12.66% a year ago.

Medallion Lending Segment

  • The Company collected $5.0 million in the third quarter.
  • Total net medallion exposure declined to $27.6 million (comprised of $4.4 million of loans net of allowance for loan losses and $23.2 million of loan collateral in process of foreclosure), representing less than 2% of the Company’s total assets, as of September 30, 2022.

Loan Detail

  • During the quarter, net charge-offs were $7.7 million, compared to a benefit of $0.8 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Loans 90 days or more past due were 0.33% of loans at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.29% at September 30, 2021.

Capital Allocation

Quarterly Dividend

  • The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share payable on November 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2022.

Stock Repurchase Plan

  • During the third quarter, the Company repurchased 1,053,870 shares of its common stock at an average cost of $7.81 per share, for a total of $8.2 million.
  • At the end of the quarter, the Company has $21.8 million remaining under its $40 million share repurchase program.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter financial results tomorrow, Friday, October 28, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

As part of its earnings release, the Company has updated its quarterly supplement presentation, which is now available at www.medallion.com.

  • Conference Call Dial-In: (877) 407-0789 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8562 (international)
  • Live Webcast: Link to Webcast
  • Call Replay: available following the end of the call through Friday, November 4, 2022, by telephone at (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (international), passcode 1373 3520.
  • Webcast Replay: available at http://www.medallion.com/investors.html until the next quarter’s results are announced.

About Medallion Financial Corp.
Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a growing portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (replacement roofs, swimming pools, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.medallion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, net interest income and expenses, other expenses, earnings, growth, and our growth strategy. These statements are often, but not always, made using words or phrases such as “will” and “continue” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements relate to future public announcements of our earnings, expectations regarding medallion loan portfolio, the potential for future asset growth and market share opportunities. Medallion’s actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. For example, statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Medallion’s business, operations, financial performance and prospects constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond Medallion’s control, the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on Medallion, its customers and third parties.  In addition to risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as risks relating to the current economy, whether inflation or the risk of recession, for a description of certain risks to which Medallion is or may be subject, including risks related to the pending SEC litigation, please refer to the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Medallion’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations
212-328-2176
InvestorRelations@medallion.com


MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

                 
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)   September 30,
2022 		    December 31,
2021 		    September 30,
2021 		   
Assets                      
Cash, cash equivalents, and federal funds sold   $ 98,202     $ 124,484     $ 85,374    
Equity investments and investment securities     59,024       54,498       57,725    
Loans     1,855,510       1,488,924       1,419,681    
Allowance for loan losses     (61,535 )     (50,166 )     (47,448 )  
Net loans receivable     1,793,975       1,438,758       1,372,233    
                           
Loan collateral in process of foreclosure     24,331       37,430       42,544    
Goodwill and intangible assets     173,200       174,283       200,810    
Other assets     50,809       43,604       46,548    
Total assets   $ 2,199,541     $ 1,873,057     $ 1,805,234    
                           
Liabilities                      
Deposits   $ 1,555,832     $ 1,250,880     $ 1,196,508    
Long-term debt     219,448       219,973       213,858    
Accounts payable and other liabilities     29,660       19,113       26,153    
Deferred tax liabilities and other tax payables     26,132       18,210       12,703    
Operating lease liabilities     8,580       9,053       9,346    
Short-term borrowings                 8,054    
Total liabilities     1,839,652       1,517,229       1,466,622    
                           
Commitments and contingencies                      
                       
Total stockholders’ equity     291,101       287,040       267,244    
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries     68,788       68,788       71,368    
Total equity     359,889       355,828       338,612    
Total liabilities and equity   $ 2,199,541     $ 1,873,057     $ 1,805,234    
                           
Number of shares outstanding     23,185,070       25,173,386       25,082,161    
Book value per share   $ 12.56     $ 11.40     $ 10.65    



MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.‌
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS‌
(UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)   2022     2021     2022   2021
Total interest income   $ 51,694     $ 41,497     $ 142,108     $ 115,953  
Total interest expense     9,654       7,426       25,258       23,718  
Net interest income     42,040       34,071       116,850       92,235  
Provision (benefit) for loan losses     10,047       (337 )     21,046       2,000  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     31,993       34,408       95,804       90,235  
Other income (loss)                        
Gain (loss) on equity investments     (1,123 )     4,101       2,985       7,306  
Write-down of loan collateral in process of foreclosure     (94 )     (438 )     (608 )     (5,385 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt    
                  4,626  
Sponsorship and race winnings, net    
      3,335             10,153  
Other income     986       208       6,278       209  
Total other income (loss), net     (231 )     7,206       8,655       16,909  
Other expenses                        
Salaries and employee benefits     8,411       7,957       23,709       21,542  
Professional fees     3,722       1,963       12,106       4,694  
Loan servicing fees     2,159       1,684       6,231       5,062  
Collection costs     1,593       1,136       3,935       4,010  
Race team related expenses    
      2,424             7,219  
Other expenses     3,524       3,559       10,274       10,658  
Total other expenses     19,409       18,723       56,255       53,185  
Income before income taxes     12,353       22,891       48,204       53,959  
Income tax provision     3,205       6,167       12,892       16,573  
Net income after taxes     9,148       16,724       35,312       37,386  
Less: income attributable to the non-controlling interest     1,512       784       4,535       2,748  
Total net income attributable to Medallion Financial Corp.   $ 7,636     $ 15,940     $ 30,777     $ 34,638  
                         
Income per common share:                        
Basic   $ 0.33     $ 0.65     $ 1.28     $ 1.41  
Diluted   $ 0.32     $ 0.64     $ 1.26     $ 1.39  
                         
Weighted average shares outstanding:                        
Basic     23,154,775       24,634,845       24,020,058       24,583,573  
Diluted     23,510,645       24,990,226       24,332,776       24,945,707  
                         
Dividends declared   $ 0.08     $ 0.00     $ 0.24     $ 0.00  

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

