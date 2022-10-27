Submit Release
LPL Financial Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Key Financial Results

  • Net Income was $232 million, translating to diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $2.86, up 127% from a year ago
  • EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs* increased 77% year-over-year to $3.13
    • Gross profit* increased 33% year-over-year to $838 million
    • Core G&A* increased 10% year-over-year to $298 million
    • EBITDA* increased 84% year-over-year to $414 million

Key Business Results

  • Total advisory and brokerage assets decreased 8% year-over-year to $1.04 trillion
    • Advisory assets decreased 9% year-over-year to $543 billion
    • Advisory assets as a percentage of total assets decreased to 52.3%, down from 52.4% a year ago
  • Total organic net new assets were $20 billion, representing 7% annualized growth, and $101 billion over the past twelve months, representing 9% growth
    • Organic net new advisory assets were $11 billion, representing 8% annualized growth
    • Organic net new brokerage assets were $9 billion, representing 7% annualized growth
  • Recruited assets(1) were $13 billion
    • Recruited assets over the trailing twelve months were $84 billion, up approximately 2% from a year ago
  • LPL Services Group had annualized revenue of $34 million in Q3, up approximately 51% from a year ago
    • Services Group subscriptions were 4,233 at the end of Q3, up 1,635 year-over-year
  • Advisor count(2) was 21,044, up 173 sequentially and 1,417 year-over-year
  • Total client cash balances were $67 billion, a decrease of $3 billion sequentially and an increase of $16 billion year-over-year
    • Client cash balances as a percentage of total assets were 6.4%, down from 6.5% in the prior quarter, and up from 4.5% a year ago

Key Capital and Liquidity Results

  • Corporate cash(3) was $424 million
  • Leverage ratio(4) was 1.72x
  • Share repurchases were $75 million for 366 thousand shares at an average price of $205 per share
  • Dividends paid of $20 million

Key Updates

  • People's United Bank: Onboarded the retail brokerage and advisory business of People's United Bank, with $4.4 billion of total assets, of which $3.0 billion transitioned onto our platform in Q3
  • Cash Sweep Program: Implemented the client cash account ("CCA") as our primary sweep overflow vehicle
  • Core G&A*: Raised the low end of our 2022 outlook range by $15 million, translating to an updated 2022 Core G&A* range of $1,185 million to $1,195 million
  • Capital Management:
    • Lowered management target leverage ratio to a range of 1.5x to 2.5x, from 2.0x to 2.75x
    • Plan to increase share repurchases in Q4 to $150 million
    • Announced an increase to the Company's share repurchase authorization with $2 billion available for repurchases beginning in 2023

*See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section and the endnotes to this release for further details about these non-GAAP financial measures.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”) today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022, reporting net income of $232 million, or $2.86 per share. This compares with $103 million, or $1.26 per share, in the third quarter of 2021 and $161 million, or $1.97 per share, in the prior quarter.

"Over the past quarter, we remained focused on our mission of taking care of our advisors, so they can take of their clients,” said Dan Arnold, President and CEO. "At the same time, we continue to enhance the appeal of our model, by helping our advisors differentiate and win with their clients, and operate thriving businesses. This combination contributed to another quarter of solid recruiting, retention, and business growth."

"We delivered another quarter of solid results in Q3," said Matt Audette, CFO. "We invested to drive growth while staying disciplined on expenses, successfully onboarded People’s United Bank, and continued to deliver solid organic growth. Going forward, our business momentum and financial strength position us well to continue creating long-term shareholder value."

Dividend Declaration

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.25 per share dividend to be paid on November 28, 2022 to all stockholders of record as of November 10, 2022.

Conference Call and Additional Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 27. The conference call will be accessible at investor.lpl.com/events, with a replay available until November 17.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve(5), supporting more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 institution-based investment programs and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that investors deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements regarding:

  • the amount and timing of the onboarding of brokerage and advisory assets from People's United Bank ("People's United");
  • the Company's future financial and operating results, growth, priorities and business strategies, including forecasts and statements relating to future expenses (including 2022 Core G&A* outlook) and target leverage ratio; and
  • future capabilities, future advisor service experience, future investments and capital deployment, including share repurchase activity, if any, and long-term shareholder value.

These and any other statements that are not related to present facts or current conditions, or that are not purely historical, constitute forward-looking statements. They reflect the Company's expectations and objectives as of October 27, 2022 and are not guarantees that expectations or objectives expressed or implied will be achieved. The achievement of such expectations and objectives involves risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, levels of activity or the timing of events to differ materially from the expressed or implied expectations of the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include:

  • difficulties and delays in onboarding the assets of People's United's advisors;
  • disruptions in the businesses of the Company or People's United that could make it more difficult to maintain relationships with their respective advisors and their clients;
  • the choice by clients of People's United advisors not to open brokerage and/or advisory accounts at the Company;
  • changes in general economic and financial market conditions, including retail investor sentiment;
  • changes in interest rates and fees payable by banks participating in the Company's client cash programs, including the Company's strategy and success in managing client cash program fees;
  • changes in the growth and profitability of the Company's fee-based offerings;
  • fluctuations in the levels of advisory and brokerage assets, including net new assets, and the related impact on revenues;
  • effects of competition in the financial services industry and the success of the Company in attracting and retaining financial advisors and institutions;
  • whether the retail investors served by newly-recruited advisors choose to move their respective assets to new accounts at the Company;
  • the effect of current, pending and future legislation, regulation and regulatory actions, including disciplinary actions imposed by federal and state regulators and self-regulatory organizations;
  • the costs of settling and remediating issues related to regulatory matters or legal proceedings, including actual costs of reimbursing customers for losses in excess of our reserves;
  • changes made to the Company’s services and pricing, and the effect that such changes may have on the Company’s gross profit streams and costs;
  • the execution of the Company's plans and its success in realizing the synergies, expense savings, service improvements and efficiencies expected to result from its initiatives, acquisitions and programs;
  • the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including efforts to contain it; and
  • the other factors set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be amended or updated in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this earnings release, and you should not rely on statements contained herein as representing the Company's view as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income(6)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended  
  September 30, June 30,   September 30,   
    2022     2022   Change   2021 Change
REVENUE          
Advisory $ 923,766   $ 1,001,851   (8 %) $ 959,733 (4 %)
Commission   584,980     573,376   2 %   610,384 (4 %)
Asset-based   489,263     363,597   35 %   301,701 62 %
Service and fee   121,745     112,802   8 %   105,079 16 %
Transaction   43,328     44,416   (2 %)   35,283 23 %
Interest income, net   22,092     10,121   118 %   7,365 200 %
Other   (22,116 )   (67,276 ) n/m     1,218 n/m  
Total revenue   2,163,058     2,038,887   6 %   2,020,763 7 %
EXPENSE          
Advisory and commission   1,304,528     1,304,422   %   1,366,832 (5 %)
Compensation and benefits   208,051     196,699   6 %   185,980 12 %
Promotional   94,510     78,027   21 %   96,012 (2 %)
Occupancy and equipment   54,636     55,906   (2 %)   52,695 4 %
Depreciation and amortization   51,669     48,453   7 %   38,409 35 %
Interest expense on borrowings   33,186     28,755   15 %   27,063 23 %
Amortization of other intangibles   22,654     21,168   7 %   21,531 5 %
Brokerage, clearing and exchange   20,850     23,362   (11 %)   22,828 (9 %)
Communications and data processing   17,812     16,223   10 %   17,824 %
Professional services   16,871     17,290   (2 %)   16,722 1 %
Other   31,557     36,261   (13 %)   36,888 (14 %)
Total expense   1,856,324     1,826,566   2 %   1,882,784 (1 %)
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES   306,734     212,321   44 %   137,979 122 %
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES   74,403     51,776   44 %   34,915 113 %
NET INCOME $ 232,331   $ 160,545   45 % $ 103,064 125 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE          
Earnings per share, basic $ 2.91   $ 2.01   45 % $ 1.29 126 %
Earnings per share, diluted $ 2.86   $ 1.97   45 % $ 1.26 127 %
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic   79,805     79,947   %   80,182 %
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted   81,250     81,410   %   81,849 (1 %)



LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income(6)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended  
  September 30,  
    2022     2021 Change
REVENUE      
Advisory $ 2,972,714   $ 2,528,092 18 %
Commission   1,743,881     1,765,846 (1 %)
Asset-based   1,149,261     846,027 36 %
Service and fee   347,359     301,376 15 %
Transaction   134,470     117,030 15 %
Interest income, net   39,958     20,797 92 %
Other   (120,005 )   47,470 n/m  
Total revenue   6,267,638     5,626,638 11 %
EXPENSE      
Advisory and commission   3,983,084     3,748,933 6 %
Compensation and benefits   596,784     531,373 12 %
Promotional   259,539     214,542 21 %
Occupancy and equipment   161,654     137,731 17 %
Depreciation and amortization   145,576     110,612 32 %
Interest expense on borrowings   89,152     77,293 15 %
Brokerage, clearing and exchange   66,812     65,651 2 %
Amortization of other intangibles   65,018     58,887 10 %
Professional services   53,183     54,847 (3 %)
Communications and data processing   49,162     44,747 10 %
Loss on extinguishment of debt       24,400 (100 %)
Other   105,240     92,852 13 %
Total expense   5,575,204     5,161,868 8 %
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES   692,434     464,770 49 %
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES   165,814     112,985 47 %
NET INCOME $ 526,620   $ 351,785 50 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE      
Earnings per share, basic $ 6.59   $ 4.40 50 %
Earnings per share, diluted $ 6.47   $ 4.30 50 %
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic   79,909     79,981 %
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted   81,415     81,772 %



LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

  September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Cash and equivalents $ 1,219,418   $ 700,395   $ 495,246  
Cash and equivalents segregated under federal or other regulations   2,268,090     863,500     1,496,463  
Restricted cash   91,712     89,833     80,655  
Receivables from clients, net   635,380     695,405     578,889  
Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations   120,211     71,555     102,503  
Advisor loans, net   1,022,546     1,035,158     963,869  
Other receivables, net   645,731     600,906     581,483  
Investment securities ($45,093, $35,377 and $39,274 at fair value at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)   62,177     47,695     49,192  
Property and equipment, net   751,478     726,224     658,841  
Goodwill   1,642,468     1,642,468     1,642,443  
Other intangibles, net   427,791     433,485     455,028  
Other assets   808,781     829,862     886,988  
Total assets $ 9,695,783   $ 7,736,486   $ 7,991,600  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
LIABILITIES:      
Client payables $ 3,275,860   $ 1,498,374   $ 1,712,224  
Payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations   168,485     154,909     170,119  
Accrued advisory and commission expenses payable   194,480     199,691     222,379  
Corporate debt and other borrowings, net   2,719,096     2,720,747     2,814,044  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   392,810     363,768     384,025  
Other liabilities   945,540     954,937     1,018,276  
Total liabilities   7,696,271     5,892,426     6,321,067  
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:      
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 129,543,504 shares, 129,365,714 shares and 128,758,086 shares issued at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively   129     129     129  
Additional paid-in capital   1,896,433     1,879,312     1,841,402  
Treasury stock, at cost — 49,784,348 shares, 49,427,892 shares and 48,768,145 shares at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively   (2,696,591 )   (2,620,798 )   (2,498,600 )
Retained earnings   2,799,541     2,585,417     2,327,602  
Total stockholders’ equity   1,999,512     1,844,060     1,670,533  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,695,783   $ 7,736,486   $ 7,991,600  



LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Management's Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Certain information in this release is presented as reviewed by the Company’s management and includes information derived from the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income, non-GAAP financial measures, and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release.

  Quarterly Results
  Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Change Q3 2021 Change
Gross Profit(7)          
Advisory $ 923,766   $ 1,001,851   (8 %) $ 959,733   (4 %)
Sales-based commissions   269,893     252,493   7 %   239,804   13 %
Trailing commissions   315,087     320,883   (2 %)   370,580   (15 %)
Advisory fees and commissions   1,508,746     1,575,227   (4 %)   1,570,117   (4 %)
Production-based payout(8)   (1,326,331 )   (1,370,046 ) (3 %)   (1,368,348 ) (3 %)
Advisory fees and commissions, net of payout   182,415     205,181   (11 %)   201,769   (10 %)
Client cash(9)   303,681     156,219   94 %   90,941   234 %
Other asset-based(10)   194,270     208,489   (7 %)   211,050   (8 %)
Service and fee   121,745     112,802   8 %   105,079   16 %
Transaction   43,328     44,416   (2 %)   35,283   23 %
Interest income and other, net(11)   13,091     7,358   78 %   9,809   33 %
Total net advisory fees and commissions and attachment revenue   858,530     734,465   17 %   653,931   31 %
Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense   (20,850 )   (23,362 ) (11 %)   (22,828 ) (9 %)
Gross Profit(7)   837,680     711,103   18 %   631,103   33 %
           
G&A Expense          
Core G&A(12)   298,026     285,973   4 %   270,865   10 %
Regulatory charges   7,847     8,069   (3 %)   5,976   31 %
Promotional (ongoing)(13)(14)   98,667     83,791   18 %   83,630   18 %
Acquisition costs(14)   7,498     8,909   (16 %)   35,887   (79 %)
Employee share-based compensation   11,399     13,664   (17 %)   9,763   17 %
Total G&A   423,437     400,406   6 %   406,121   4 %
EBITDA(15)   414,243     310,697   33 %   224,982   84 %
Depreciation and amortization   51,669     48,453   7 %   38,409   35 %
Amortization of other intangibles   22,654     21,168   7 %   21,531   5 %
Interest expense on borrowings   33,186     28,755   15 %   27,063   23 %
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES   306,734     212,321   44 %   137,979   122 %
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES   74,403     51,776   44 %   34,915   113 %
NET INCOME $ 232,331   $ 160,545   45 % $ 103,064   125 %
Earnings per share, diluted $ 2.86   $ 1.97   45 % $ 1.26   127 %
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted   81,250     81,410   %   81,849   (1 %)
EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs(16) $ 3.13   $ 2.24   40 % $ 1.77   77 %



LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Operating Metrics
(Dollars in billions, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

  Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Change Q3 2021 Change
Market Drivers          
S&P 500 Index (end of period)   3,586     3,785   (5%)   4,308   (17%)
Russell 2000 Index (end of period)   1,665     1,708   (3%)   2,204   (24%)
Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps)   219     73   146bps   9   210bps
           
Advisory and Brokerage Assets(17)          
Advisory assets $ 542.6   $ 558.6   (3%) $ 594.0   (9%)
Brokerage assets   495.8     506.0   (2%)   538.6   (8%)
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,038.4   $ 1,064.6   (2%) $ 1,132.6   (8%)
Advisory as a % of Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets   52.3 %   52.5 % (20bps)   52.4 % (10bps)
           
Assets by Platform          
Corporate advisory assets(18) $ 361.6   $ 372.1   (3%) $ 395.6   (9%)
Independent RIA advisory assets(18)   181.0     186.5   (3%)   198.4   (9%)
Brokerage assets   495.8     506.0   (2%)   538.6   (8%)
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,038.4   $ 1,064.6   (2%) $ 1,132.6   (8%)
           
Centrally Managed Assets          
Centrally managed assets(19) $ 83.0   $ 85.6   (3%) $ 88.6   (6%)
Centrally Managed as a % of Total Advisory Assets   15.3 %   15.3 % —bps   14.9 % 40bps



LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Operating Metrics
(Dollars in billions, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

  Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Change Q3 2021 Change
Net New Assets (NNA)(20)          
Net new advisory assets $ 11.0   $ 11.4   n/m $ 21.7   n/m
Net new brokerage assets   8.9     25.8   n/m   7.3   n/m
Total Net New Assets $ 19.9   $ 37.2   n/m $ 29.0   n/m
           
Organic Net New Assets(21)          
Organic net new advisory assets $ 11.0   $ 11.4   n/m $ 21.1   n/m
Organic net new brokerage assets   8.9     25.8   n/m   5.6   n/m
Total Organic Net New Assets $ 19.9   $ 37.2   n/m $ 26.7   n/m
           
Net brokerage to advisory conversions(22) $ 1.7   $ 1.8   n/m $ 3.1   n/m
Organic advisory NNA annualized growth(23)   7.9 %   7.3 % n/m   15.6 % n/m
Total organic NNA annualized growth(23)   7.5 %   12.8 % n/m   10.2 % n/m
           
Net New Advisory Assets(20)          
Corporate platform net new advisory assets $ 7.1   $ 8.3   n/m $ 15.2   n/m
Independent RIA net new advisory assets   3.9     3.1   n/m   6.5   n/m
Total Net New Advisory Assets $ 11.0   $ 11.4   n/m $ 21.7   n/m
Centrally managed net new advisory assets(20) $ 2.2   $ 3.2   n/m $ 3.9   n/m
           
Client Cash Balances(24)          
Insured cash account sweep $ 47.7   $ 40.8   17% $ 30.5   56%
Deposit cash account sweep   12.7     12.3   3%   8.6   48%
Total Bank Sweep   60.3     53.1   14%   39.0   55%
Money market sweep   3.2     15.0   (79%)   9.9   (68%)
Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties   63.5     68.1   (7%)   48.9   30%
Client cash account   3.3     1.5   120%   1.6   106%
Total Client Cash Balances $ 66.8   $ 69.6   (4%) $ 50.5   32%
Client Cash Balances as a % of Total Assets   6.4 %   6.5 % (10bps)   4.5 % 190bps
           
Client Cash Balance Average Yields - bps(25)          
Insured cash account sweep   212     134   78   101   111
Deposit cash account sweep   157     63   94   24   133
Money market sweep   38     44   (6)   3   35
Client cash account(26)   208     52   156   14   194
Total Client Cash Balance Average Yield - bps   180     98   82   75   105
           
Net buy (sell) activity(27) $ 20.3   $ 5.3   n/m $ 17.6   n/m



LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Monthly Metrics
(Dollars in billions, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

  September 2022 August 2022 Change July 2022 June 2022
Advisory and Brokerage Assets(17)          
Advisory assets $ 542.6 $ 580.0 (6%) $ 593.4 $ 558.6
Brokerage assets   495.8   524.9 (6%)   530.9   506.0
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,038.4 $ 1,104.8 (6%) $ 1,124.3 $ 1,064.6
           
Net New Assets (NNA)(20)          
Net new advisory assets $ 3.8 $ 4.2 n/m $ 3.0 $ 4.1
Net new brokerage assets   1.6   5.5 n/m   1.8   6.5
Total Net New Assets $ 5.4 $ 9.7 n/m $ 4.8 $ 10.5
Net brokerage to advisory conversions(22) $ 0.4 $ 0.9 n/m $ 0.4 $ 0.5
           
Organic Net New Assets (NNA)(21)          
Net new advisory assets $ 3.8 $ 4.2 n/m $ 3.0 $ 4.1
Net new brokerage assets   1.6   5.5 n/m   1.8   6.5
Total Organic Net New Assets $ 5.4 $ 9.7 n/m $ 4.8 $ 10.5
           
Client Cash Balances(24)          
Insured cash account sweep $ 47.7 $ 47.1 1% $ 41.9 $ 40.8
Deposit cash account sweep   12.7   12.4 2%   12.3   12.3
Total Bank Sweep   60.3   59.5 1%   54.2   53.1
Money market sweep   3.2   3.2 —%   13.9   15.0
Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties   63.5   62.7 1%   68.1   68.1
Client cash account   3.3   3.1 6%   1.3   1.5
Total Client Cash Balances $ 66.8 $ 65.8 2% $ 69.4 $ 69.6
           
Net buy (sell) activity(27) $ 5.2 $ 10.0 n/m $ 5.1 $ 2.0
           
Market Drivers          
S&P 500 index (end of period)   3,586   3,955 (9%)   4,130   3,785
Russell 2000 Index (end of period)   1,665   1,844 (10%)   1,885   1,708
Fed funds effective rate (average bps)   260   233 27bps   164   119



LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

  Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Change Q3 2021 Change
Commission Revenue by Product          
Annuities $ 327,386   $ 311,263   5% $ 314,134   4%
Mutual funds   164,190     168,234   (2%)   201,120   (18%)
Fixed income   32,729     29,013   13%   30,092   9%
Equities   24,278     29,909   (19%)   28,943   (16%)
Other   36,397     34,957   4%   36,095   1%
Total commission revenue $ 584,980   $ 573,376   2% $ 610,384   (4%)
           
Commission Revenue by Sales-based and Trailing      
Sales-based commissions          
Annuities $ 152,343   $ 129,371   18% $ 108,983   40%
Mutual funds   34,074     39,522   (14%)   46,934   (27%)
Fixed income   32,729     29,013   13%   30,092   9%
Equities   24,278     29,909   (19%)   28,943   (16%)
Other   26,469     24,678   7%   24,852   7%
Total sales-based commissions $ 269,893   $ 252,493   7% $ 239,804   13%
Trailing commissions          
Annuities $ 175,043   $ 181,892   (4%) $ 205,151   (15%)
Mutual funds   130,116     128,712   1%   154,186   (16%)
Other   9,928     10,279   (3%)   11,243   (12%)
Total trailing commissions $ 315,087   $ 320,883   (2%) $ 370,580   (15%)
Total commission revenue $ 584,980   $ 573,376   2% $ 610,384   (4%)
           
Payout Rate(8)   87.91 %   86.97 % 94bps   87.15 % 76bps



LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Capital Management Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

  Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q4 2021
Cash and equivalents $ 1,219,418   $ 700,395   $ 495,246  
Cash at regulated subsidiaries   (917,700 )   (546,299 )   (284,105 )
Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement   122,562     87,400     25,846  
Corporate Cash(3) $ 424,280   $ 241,496   $ 236,987  
       
Corporate Cash(3)      
Cash at Parent $ 292,885   $ 144,358   $ 202,407  
Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement   122,562     87,400     25,846  
Cash at non-regulated subsidiaries   8,833     9,738     8,734  
Corporate Cash $ 424,280   $ 241,496   $ 236,987  
       
Leverage Ratio      
Total debt $ 2,740,575   $ 2,743,250   $ 2,838,600  
Total corporate cash   424,280     241,496     236,987  
Credit Agreement Net Debt $ 2,316,295   $ 2,501,754   $ 2,601,613  
Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months)(28) $ 1,344,524   $ 1,194,944   $ 1,150,691  
Leverage Ratio 1.72x 2.09x 2.26x


  September 30, 2022  
Total Debt Balance Current Applicable
Margin 		Interest Rate Maturity
Revolving Credit Facility(a) $ LIBOR+125bps 4.393 % 3/15/2026
Broker-Dealer Revolving Credit Facility(b)   FFR+125bps 4.330 % 8/3/2023
Senior Secured Term Loan B   1,040,575 LIBOR+175 bps(c) 4.314 % 11/12/2026
Senior Unsecured Notes   400,000 4.625% Fixed 4.625 % 11/15/2027
Senior Unsecured Notes   900,000 4.000% Fixed 4.000 % 3/15/2029
Senior Unsecured Notes   400,000 4.375% Fixed 4.375 % 5/15/2031
Total / Weighted Average $ 2,740,575   4.265 %  

(a)   Secured borrowing capacity of $1 billion at LPL Holdings, Inc. (the "Parent").
(b)   Unsecured borrowing capacity of $1 billion at LPL Financial LLC.
(c)   The LIBOR rate option is one-month LIBOR rate and subject to an interest rate floor of 0 basis points.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Key Business and Financial Metrics
(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

  Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Change Q3 2021 Change
Advisors          
Advisors   21,044     20,871   1%   19,627   7%
Net new advisors   173     780   n/m   513   n/m
Annualized advisory fees and commissions per advisor(29) $ 288   $ 308   (6%) $ 324   (11%)
Average total assets per advisor ($ in millions)(30) $ 49.3   $ 51.0   (3%) $ 57.7   (15%)
Transition assistance loan amortization ($ in millions)(31) $ 42.5   $ 42.7   —% $ 38.4   11%
Total client accounts (in millions)   7.8     7.6   3%   7.1   10%
           
Employees   6,141     6,099   1%   5,421   13%
           
Services Group          
Services Group subscriptions(32)          
Professional Services   1,459     1,377   6%   1,099   33%
Business Optimizers   2,605     2,425   7%   1,499   74%
Planning and Advice   169     94   80%     100%
Total Services Group subscriptions   4,233     3,896   9%   2,598   63%
           
AUM retention rate (quarterly annualized)(33)   98.4 %   98.0 % 40bps   97.8 % 60bps
           
Capital Management          
Capital expenditures ($ in millions)(34) $ 82.4   $ 76.3   8% $ 54.9   50%
           
Share repurchases ($ in millions) $ 75.0   $ 50.0   50% $ 40.0   88%
Dividends ($ in millions)   20.0     20.0   —%   20.1   —%
Total Capital Returned ($ in millions) $ 95.0   $ 70.0   36% $ 60.1   58%

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use this information to analyze the Company’s current performance, prospects and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed below are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.

EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs and Adjusted net income

EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs is defined as adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure defined as net income plus the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangibles and acquisition costs, divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs because management believes that these metrics can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance by excluding non-cash items and acquisition costs that management does not believe impact the Company’s ongoing operations. Adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs are not measures of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, earnings per diluted share or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Gross profit

Gross profit is calculated as total revenue less advisory and commission expense and brokerage, clearing and exchange expense. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and amortization of other intangibles, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company’s gross profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers gross profit to be a non-GAAP financial measure that may not be comparable to similar measures used by others in its industry. Management believes that gross profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature. For a calculation of gross profit, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Core G&A

Core G&A consists of total expense less the following expenses: advisory and commission; depreciation and amortization; interest expense on borrowings; brokerage, clearing and exchange; amortization of other intangibles; loss on extinguishment of debt; promotional; acquisition costs; employee share-based compensation; and regulatory charges. Management presents core G&A because it believes core G&A reflects the corporate expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as advisory and commission, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention, including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company’s total expense as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A, please see the endnote disclosures of this release. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total expense because it contains expense components, such as advisory and commission, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly a reconciliation of the Company’s outlook for total expense to an outlook for core G&A cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Credit Agreement EBITDA

Credit Agreement EBITDA is defined in, and calculated by management in accordance with, the Company's amended and restated credit agreement (“Credit Agreement”) as “Consolidated EBITDA,” which is Consolidated Net Income (as defined in the Credit Agreement) plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles, and is further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments, including unusual or non-recurring charges, and gains, and to include future expected cost savings, operating expense reductions or other synergies from certain transactions. The Company presents Credit Agreement EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s debt capacity and covenant compliance under its Credit Agreement. Credit Agreement EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income to Credit Agreement EBITDA, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Endnote Disclosures

(1) Represents the estimated total advisory and brokerage assets expected to transition to the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), associated with advisors who transferred their licenses to LPL Financial during the period. The estimate is based on prior business reported by the advisors, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. The actual transition of assets to LPL Financial generally occurs over several quarters and the actual amount transitioned may vary from the estimate.

(2) The terms “Financial Advisors” and “Advisors” refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Year-over-year figure reflects the addition of 282 advisors from Waddell & Reed, LLC in Q3 2021 and 562 advisors from CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. in Q2 2022.

(3) Corporate cash, a component of cash and equivalents, is the sum of cash and equivalents from the following: (1) cash and equivalents held at LPL Holdings, Inc., (2) cash and equivalents held at regulated subsidiaries as defined by the Company's Credit Agreement, which include LPL Financial and The Private Trust Company N.A., in excess of the capital requirements of the Company's Credit Agreement (which, in the case of LPL Financial, is net capital in excess of 10% of its aggregate debits, or five times the net capital required in accordance with Exchange Act Rule 15c3-1) and (3) cash and equivalents held at non-regulated subsidiaries.

(4) Compliance with the Leverage Ratio is only required under the Company's revolving credit facility.

(5) The Company was named Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022); and, among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research and Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

(6) Certain financial statement line items in the condensed consolidated statements of income have been reclassified to more closely align with industry practice and the Company's business and to better serve financial statement users. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current presentation; however, these reclassifications did not impact total net income. See Note 2 - Summary of Significant Accounting Policies in the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for additional information.

(7) Gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of gross profit under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a calculation of gross profit for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021
Total revenue $ 2,163,058 $ 2,038,887 $ 2,020,763
Advisory and commission expense   1,304,528   1,304,422   1,366,832
Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense   20,850   23,362   22,828
Gross profit $ 837,680 $ 711,103 $ 631,103

(8) Production-based payout is a financial measure calculated as advisory and commission expense plus (less) advisor deferred compensation expense. The payout rate is calculated by dividing the production-based payout by total advisory and commission revenue. Below is a reconciliation of the Company’s advisory and commission expense to the production-based payout and a calculation of the payout rate for the periods presented (in thousands, except payout rate):

  Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021
Advisory and commission expense $ 1,304,528   $ 1,304,422   $ 1,366,832  
Plus (Less): Advisor deferred compensation expense   21,803     65,624     1,516  
Production-based payout $ 1,326,331   $ 1,370,046   $ 1,368,348  
       
Advisory and commission revenue $ 1,508,746   $ 1,575,227   $ 1,570,117  
       
Payout rate   87.91 %   86.97 %   87.15 %

(9) The following table sets forth asset-based revenue disaggregated by product category and reconciles this revenue to client cash revenue as presented in Management's Statements of Operations for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021
Asset-based revenue - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income      
Client cash $ 294,993 $ 154,700 $ 91,257  
Other asset-based(10)   194,270   208,897   210,444  
Total asset-based revenue $ 489,263 $ 363,597 $ 301,701  
       
Client cash- Management's Statements of Operations      
Client cash $ 294,993 $ 154,700 $ 91,257  
Plus: Interest income CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations(11)   8,688   1,111   290  
Plus (Less): Revenue from purchased money funds(10)     408   (606 )
Total client cash revenue $ 303,681 $ 156,219 $ 90,941  

(10) Consists of revenue from the Company's sponsorship programs with financial product manufacturers and omnibus processing and networking services and revenue from purchased money market funds but does not include fees from client cash programs. Other asset-based revenue is a component of asset-based revenue and is derived from the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income.

(11) Interest income and other, net is a financial measure calculated as interest income, net plus (less) other revenue, plus (less) advisor deferred compensation expense, less interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations. Below is a reconciliation of interest income, net and other revenue to interest income and other, net for the periods presented (in thousands):     

  Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021
Interest income, net $ 22,092   $ 10,121   $ 7,365  
(Less) Plus: Other revenue   (22,116 )   (67,276 )   1,218  
Plus (Less): Advisor deferred compensation expense   21,803     65,624     1,516  
(Less): Interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations   (8,688 )   (1,111 )   (290 )
Interest income and other, net $ 13,091   $ 7,358   $ 9,809  

(12) Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of core G&A under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021
Core G&A Reconciliation      
Total expense $ 1,856,324 $ 1,826,566 $ 1,882,784
Advisory and commission   1,304,528   1,304,422   1,366,832
Depreciation and amortization   51,669   48,453   38,409
Interest expense on borrowings   33,186   28,755   27,063
Brokerage, clearing and exchange   20,850   23,362   22,828
Amortization of other intangibles   22,654   21,168   21,531
Total G&A   423,437   400,406   406,121
Promotional (ongoing)(13)(14)   98,667   83,791   83,630
Employee share-based compensation   11,399   13,664   9,763
Acquisition costs(14)   7,498   8,909   35,887
Regulatory charges   7,847   8,069   5,976
Core G&A $ 298,026 $ 285,973 $ 270,865

(13) Promotional (ongoing) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 includes $4.4 million and $5.8 million, respectively, of support costs related to full-time employees that are classified within Compensation and benefits expense in the condensed consolidated statements of income.

(14) Acquisition costs include the costs to setup, onboard and integrate acquired entities. The below table summarizes the primary components of acquisition costs for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021
Acquisition costs      
Compensation and benefits $ 4,722 $ 6,661 $ 14,843
Professional services   2,132   1,898   5,804
Promotional(13)   282   31   12,382
Other   362   319   2,858
Acquisition costs $ 7,498 $ 8,909 $ 35,887

(15) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of EBITDA under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021
EBITDA Reconciliation      
Net income $ 232,331 $ 160,545 $ 103,064
Interest expense on borrowings   33,186   28,755   27,063
Provision for income taxes   74,403   51,776   34,915
Depreciation and amortization   51,669   48,453   38,409
Amortization of other intangibles   22,654   21,168   21,531
EBITDA $ 414,243 $ 310,697 $ 224,982

(16) Adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs (in thousands, except per share data):

  Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021
  Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share
Net income / earnings per diluted share $ 232,331   $ 2.86   $ 160,545   $ 1.97   $ 103,064   $ 1.26  
Amortization of other intangibles   22,654     0.28     21,168     0.26     21,531     0.26  
Acquisition costs   7,498     0.09     8,909     0.11     35,887     0.44  
Tax benefit   (7,930 )   (0.10 )   (7,880 )   (0.10 )   (15,399 )   (0.19 )
Adjusted net income / EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs $ 254,553   $ 3.13   $ 182,742     2.24   $ 145,083   $ 1.77  
Diluted share count   81,250       81,410       81,849    

(17) Consists of total advisory and brokerage assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, and Waddell & Reed, LLC. As of September 30, 2022, there were no assets under custody at Waddell & Reed, LLC.

(18) Assets on the Company's corporate advisory platform are serviced by investment advisor representatives of LPL Financial or Allen & Company of Florida, LLC. Assets on the Company's independent RIA advisory platform are serviced by investment advisor representatives of separate registered investment advisor firms rather than representatives of LPL Financial.

(19) Consists of advisory assets in LPL Financial’s Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms.

(20) Consists of total client deposits into advisory or brokerage accounts less total client withdrawals from advisory or brokerage accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage or advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively.

(21) Prior to Q4 2021, organic net new assets do not include the assets of Waddell & Reed, LLC.

(22) Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.

(23) Calculated as annualized current period organic net new assets divided by preceding period assets in their respective categories of advisory assets or total advisory and brokerage assets. Prior to Q4 2021, organic net new assets growth rates do not include the assets of Waddell & Reed, LLC.

(24) During the second quarter of 2022, the Company updated its definition of client cash balances to include CCA and exclude purchased money market funds. CCA balances include cash that clients have deposited with LPL Financial that is included in Client payables in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. Prior period disclosures have been updated to reflect this change as applicable. The following table presents the Company's purchased money market funds for the periods presented (in billions):

  Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021
Purchased money market funds $ 4.2 $ 1.9 $ 1.8

(25) Calculated by dividing revenue for the period by the average balance during the period.

(26) Calculated by dividing interest income earned on cash held in the CCA for the period by the average CCA balance, excluding cash held in CCA that has been used to fund margin lending, during the period. The remaining cash is primarily held in cash segregated under federal or other regulations in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. Cash held in the CCA that has been used to fund margin lending is as follows for the periods presented (in billions):

  Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021
CCA balances that have been used to fund margin $ 0.5 $ 0.5 $ 0.5

(27) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial.

(28) EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Under the Credit Agreement, management calculates Credit Agreement EBITDA for a trailing twelve month period at the end of each fiscal quarter and in doing so may make further adjustments to prior quarters. Below are reconciliations of trailing twelve month net income to trailing twelve month EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):         

  Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q4 2021
EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA Reconciliations      
Net income $ 634,701 $ 505,434 $ 459,866
Interest expense on borrowings   116,272   110,150   104,414
Provision for income taxes   194,292   154,804   141,463
Depreciation and amortization   186,392   173,131   151,428
Amortization of other intangibles   85,391   84,268   79,260
EBITDA $ 1,217,048 $ 1,027,787 $ 936,431
Credit Agreement Adjustments:      
Acquisition costs and other $ 58,825 $ 86,944 $ 92,142
Employee share-based compensation expense   47,407   45,771 $ 41,844
M&A accretion(35)   18,742   32,103   53,550
Advisor share-based compensation expense   2,502   2,339   2,324
Loss on extinguishment of debt       24,400
Credit Agreement EBITDA $ 1,344,524 $ 1,194,944 $ 1,150,691

(29) Calculated based on the average advisor count from the current period and prior periods.

(30) Calculated based on the end of period total advisory and brokerage assets divided by end of period advisor count.

(31) Represents amortization expense on forgivable loans for transition assistance to advisors and financial institutions.

(32) Refers to active subscriptions related to professional services offerings (Business Strategy Services (formerly CFO Solutions), Marketing Solutions, and Admin Solutions) and business optimizer offerings (M&A Solutions, Digital Office, Resilience Plans, and Assurance Plans), as well as planning and advice services (Paraplanning) for which subscriptions are the number of advisors using the service.

(33) Reflects retention of total advisory and brokerage assets, calculated by deducting quarterly annualized attrition from total advisory and brokerage assets, divided by the prior-quarter total advisory and brokerage assets.

(34) Capital expenditures represent cash payments for property and equipment during the period.

(35) M&A accretion is an adjustment to reflect the annualized expected run rate EBITDA of an acquisition as permitted by the Credit Agreement for up to eight fiscal quarters following the close of the transaction. 


Primary Logo

