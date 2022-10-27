LPL Financial Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Key Financial Results



Net Income was $232 million , translating to diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $2.86 , up 127% from a year ago

EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs* increased 77% year-over-year to $3.13 Gross profit* increased 33% year-over-year to $838 million Core G&A* increased 10% year-over-year to $298 million EBITDA* increased 84% year-over-year to $414 million





Key Business Results

Total advisory and brokerage assets decreased 8% year-over-year to $1.04 trillion Advisory assets decreased 9% year-over-year to $543 billion Advisory assets as a percentage of total assets decreased to 52.3%, down from 52.4% a year ago

Total organic net new assets were $20 billion , representing 7 % annualized growth, and $101 billion over the past twelve months, representing 9% growth Organic net new advisory assets were $11 billion, representing 8% annualized growth Organic net new brokerage assets were $9 billion, representing 7% annualized growth

Recruited assets (1) were $13 billion Recruited assets over the trailing twelve months were $84 billion, up approximately 2% from a year ago

LPL S ervices Group had annualized revenue of $34 million in Q3, up app roximately 51% fr om a year ago Services Group subscriptions were 4,233 at the end of Q3, up 1,635 year-over-year

Advisor count (2) was 21,044 , up 173 sequentially and 1,417 year-over-year

Total client cash balances were $67 billion , a decrease of $3 billion sequentially and an increase of $16 billion year-over-year Client cash balances as a percentage of total assets were 6.4%, down from 6.5% in the prior quarter, and up from 4.5% a year ago





Key Capital and Liquidity Results

Corporate cash ( 3 ) was $424 million

Leverage ratio (4) was 1.72x

Share repurchases were $75 million for 366 thousand shares at an average price of $205 per share

Dividends paid of $20 million

Key Updates

People's United Bank: Onboarded the retail brokerage and advisory business of People's United Bank, with $4.4 billion of total assets, of which $3.0 billion transitioned onto our platform in Q3

Onboarded the retail brokerage and advisory business of People's United Bank, with $4.4 billion of total assets, of which $3.0 billion transitioned onto our platform in Q3 Cash Sweep Program: Implemented the client cash account ("CCA") as our primary sweep overflow vehicle

Implemented the client cash account ("CCA") as our primary sweep overflow vehicle Core G&A*: Raised the low end of our 2022 outlook range by $15 million, translating to an updated 2022 Core G&A* range of $1,185 million to $1,195 million

Raised the low end of our 2022 outlook range by $15 million, translating to an updated 2022 Core G&A* range of $1,185 million to $1,195 million Capital Management: Lowered management target leverage ratio to a range of 1.5x to 2.5x, from 2.0x to 2.75x Plan to increase share repurchases in Q4 to $150 million Announced an increase to the Company's share repurchase authorization with $2 billion available for repurchases beginning in 2023





*See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section and the endnotes to this release for further details about these non-GAAP financial measures.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”) today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022, reporting net income of $232 million, or $2.86 per share. This compares with $103 million, or $1.26 per share, in the third quarter of 2021 and $161 million, or $1.97 per share, in the prior quarter.

"Over the past quarter, we remained focused on our mission of taking care of our advisors, so they can take of their clients,” said Dan Arnold, President and CEO. "At the same time, we continue to enhance the appeal of our model, by helping our advisors differentiate and win with their clients, and operate thriving businesses. This combination contributed to another quarter of solid recruiting, retention, and business growth."

"We delivered another quarter of solid results in Q3," said Matt Audette, CFO. "We invested to drive growth while staying disciplined on expenses, successfully onboarded People’s United Bank, and continued to deliver solid organic growth. Going forward, our business momentum and financial strength position us well to continue creating long-term shareholder value."

Dividend Declaration

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.25 per share dividend to be paid on November 28, 2022 to all stockholders of record as of November 10, 2022.

Conference Call and Additional Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 27. The conference call will be accessible at investor.lpl.com/events, with a replay available until November 17.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income(6)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2022 2022 Change 2021 Change REVENUE Advisory $ 923,766 $ 1,001,851 (8 %) $ 959,733 (4 %) Commission 584,980 573,376 2 % 610,384 (4 %) Asset-based 489,263 363,597 35 % 301,701 62 % Service and fee 121,745 112,802 8 % 105,079 16 % Transaction 43,328 44,416 (2 %) 35,283 23 % Interest income, net 22,092 10,121 118 % 7,365 200 % Other (22,116 ) (67,276 ) n/m 1,218 n/m Total revenue 2,163,058 2,038,887 6 % 2,020,763 7 % EXPENSE Advisory and commission 1,304,528 1,304,422 — % 1,366,832 (5 %) Compensation and benefits 208,051 196,699 6 % 185,980 12 % Promotional 94,510 78,027 21 % 96,012 (2 %) Occupancy and equipment 54,636 55,906 (2 %) 52,695 4 % Depreciation and amortization 51,669 48,453 7 % 38,409 35 % Interest expense on borrowings 33,186 28,755 15 % 27,063 23 % Amortization of other intangibles 22,654 21,168 7 % 21,531 5 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange 20,850 23,362 (11 %) 22,828 (9 %) Communications and data processing 17,812 16,223 10 % 17,824 — % Professional services 16,871 17,290 (2 %) 16,722 1 % Other 31,557 36,261 (13 %) 36,888 (14 %) Total expense 1,856,324 1,826,566 2 % 1,882,784 (1 %) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 306,734 212,321 44 % 137,979 122 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 74,403 51,776 44 % 34,915 113 % NET INCOME $ 232,331 $ 160,545 45 % $ 103,064 125 % EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 2.91 $ 2.01 45 % $ 1.29 126 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 2.86 $ 1.97 45 % $ 1.26 127 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 79,805 79,947 — % 80,182 — % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 81,250 81,410 — % 81,849 (1 %)





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income(6)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Change REVENUE Advisory $ 2,972,714 $ 2,528,092 18 % Commission 1,743,881 1,765,846 (1 %) Asset-based 1,149,261 846,027 36 % Service and fee 347,359 301,376 15 % Transaction 134,470 117,030 15 % Interest income, net 39,958 20,797 92 % Other (120,005 ) 47,470 n/m Total revenue 6,267,638 5,626,638 11 % EXPENSE Advisory and commission 3,983,084 3,748,933 6 % Compensation and benefits 596,784 531,373 12 % Promotional 259,539 214,542 21 % Occupancy and equipment 161,654 137,731 17 % Depreciation and amortization 145,576 110,612 32 % Interest expense on borrowings 89,152 77,293 15 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange 66,812 65,651 2 % Amortization of other intangibles 65,018 58,887 10 % Professional services 53,183 54,847 (3 %) Communications and data processing 49,162 44,747 10 % Loss on extinguishment of debt — 24,400 (100 %) Other 105,240 92,852 13 % Total expense 5,575,204 5,161,868 8 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 692,434 464,770 49 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 165,814 112,985 47 % NET INCOME $ 526,620 $ 351,785 50 % EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 6.59 $ 4.40 50 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 6.47 $ 4.30 50 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 79,909 79,981 — % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 81,415 81,772 — %





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 1,219,418 $ 700,395 $ 495,246 Cash and equivalents segregated under federal or other regulations 2,268,090 863,500 1,496,463 Restricted cash 91,712 89,833 80,655 Receivables from clients, net 635,380 695,405 578,889 Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 120,211 71,555 102,503 Advisor loans, net 1,022,546 1,035,158 963,869 Other receivables, net 645,731 600,906 581,483 Investment securities ($45,093, $35,377 and $39,274 at fair value at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 62,177 47,695 49,192 Property and equipment, net 751,478 726,224 658,841 Goodwill 1,642,468 1,642,468 1,642,443 Other intangibles, net 427,791 433,485 455,028 Other assets 808,781 829,862 886,988 Total assets $ 9,695,783 $ 7,736,486 $ 7,991,600 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Client payables $ 3,275,860 $ 1,498,374 $ 1,712,224 Payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 168,485 154,909 170,119 Accrued advisory and commission expenses payable 194,480 199,691 222,379 Corporate debt and other borrowings, net 2,719,096 2,720,747 2,814,044 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 392,810 363,768 384,025 Other liabilities 945,540 954,937 1,018,276 Total liabilities 7,696,271 5,892,426 6,321,067 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 129,543,504 shares, 129,365,714 shares and 128,758,086 shares issued at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 129 129 129 Additional paid-in capital 1,896,433 1,879,312 1,841,402 Treasury stock, at cost — 49,784,348 shares, 49,427,892 shares and 48,768,145 shares at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (2,696,591 ) (2,620,798 ) (2,498,600 ) Retained earnings 2,799,541 2,585,417 2,327,602 Total stockholders’ equity 1,999,512 1,844,060 1,670,533 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,695,783 $ 7,736,486 $ 7,991,600





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Management's Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Certain information in this release is presented as reviewed by the Company’s management and includes information derived from the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income, non-GAAP financial measures, and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release.

Quarterly Results Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Change Q3 2021 Change Gross Profit ( 7 ) Advisory $ 923,766 $ 1,001,851 (8 %) $ 959,733 (4 %) Sales-based commissions 269,893 252,493 7 % 239,804 13 % Trailing commissions 315,087 320,883 (2 %) 370,580 (15 %) Advisory fees and commissions 1,508,746 1,575,227 (4 %) 1,570,117 (4 %) Production-based payout ( 8 ) (1,326,331 ) (1,370,046 ) (3 %) (1,368,348 ) (3 %) Advisory fees and commissions, net of payout 182,415 205,181 (11 %) 201,769 (10 %) Client cash ( 9 ) 303,681 156,219 94 % 90,941 234 % Other asset-based ( 10 ) 194,270 208,489 (7 %) 211,050 (8 %) Service and fee 121,745 112,802 8 % 105,079 16 % Transaction 43,328 44,416 (2 %) 35,283 23 % Interest income and other, net ( 11 ) 13,091 7,358 78 % 9,809 33 % Total net advisory fees and commissions and attachment revenue 858,530 734,465 17 % 653,931 31 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense (20,850 ) (23,362 ) (11 %) (22,828 ) (9 %) Gross Profit ( 7 ) 837,680 711,103 18 % 631,103 33 % G&A Expense Core G&A ( 12 ) 298,026 285,973 4 % 270,865 10 % Regulatory charges 7,847 8,069 (3 %) 5,976 31 % Promotional (ongoing) ( 13 )( 14 ) 98,667 83,791 18 % 83,630 18 % Acquisition costs ( 14 ) 7,498 8,909 (16 %) 35,887 (79 %) Employee share-based compensation 11,399 13,664 (17 %) 9,763 17 % Total G&A 423,437 400,406 6 % 406,121 4 % EBITDA ( 15 ) 414,243 310,697 33 % 224,982 84 % Depreciation and amortization 51,669 48,453 7 % 38,409 35 % Amortization of other intangibles 22,654 21,168 7 % 21,531 5 % Interest expense on borrowings 33,186 28,755 15 % 27,063 23 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 306,734 212,321 44 % 137,979 122 % PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 74,403 51,776 44 % 34,915 113 % NET INCOME $ 232,331 $ 160,545 45 % $ 103,064 125 % Earnings per share, diluted $ 2.86 $ 1.97 45 % $ 1.26 127 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 81,250 81,410 — % 81,849 (1 %) EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs ( 16 ) $ 3.13 $ 2.24 40 % $ 1.77 77 %





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Change Q3 2021 Change Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 3,586 3,785 (5%) 4,308 (17%) Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 1,665 1,708 (3%) 2,204 (24%) Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps) 219 73 146bps 9 210bps Advisory and Brokerage Assets ( 17 ) Advisory assets $ 542.6 $ 558.6 (3%) $ 594.0 (9%) Brokerage assets 495.8 506.0 (2%) 538.6 (8%) Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,038.4 $ 1,064.6 (2%) $ 1,132.6 (8%) Advisory as a % of Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 52.3 % 52.5 % (20bps) 52.4 % (10bps) Assets by Platform Corporate advisory assets ( 18 ) $ 361.6 $ 372.1 (3%) $ 395.6 (9%) Independent RIA advisory assets ( 18 ) 181.0 186.5 (3%) 198.4 (9%) Brokerage assets 495.8 506.0 (2%) 538.6 (8%) Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,038.4 $ 1,064.6 (2%) $ 1,132.6 (8%) Centrally Managed Assets Centrally managed assets ( 19 ) $ 83.0 $ 85.6 (3%) $ 88.6 (6%) Centrally Managed as a % of Total Advisory Assets 15.3 % 15.3 % —bps 14.9 % 40bps





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Change Q3 2021 Change Net New Assets (NNA) ( 20 ) Net new advisory assets $ 11.0 $ 11.4 n/m $ 21.7 n/m Net new brokerage assets 8.9 25.8 n/m 7.3 n/m Total Net New Assets $ 19.9 $ 37.2 n/m $ 29.0 n/m Organic Net New Assets ( 21 ) Organic net new advisory assets $ 11.0 $ 11.4 n/m $ 21.1 n/m Organic net new brokerage assets 8.9 25.8 n/m 5.6 n/m Total Organic Net New Assets $ 19.9 $ 37.2 n/m $ 26.7 n/m Net brokerage to advisory conversions ( 22 ) $ 1.7 $ 1.8 n/m $ 3.1 n/m Organic advisory NNA annualized growth ( 23 ) 7.9 % 7.3 % n/m 15.6 % n/m Total organic NNA annualized growth ( 23 ) 7.5 % 12.8 % n/m 10.2 % n/m Net New Advisory Assets ( 20 ) Corporate platform net new advisory assets $ 7.1 $ 8.3 n/m $ 15.2 n/m Independent RIA net new advisory assets 3.9 3.1 n/m 6.5 n/m Total Net New Advisory Assets $ 11.0 $ 11.4 n/m $ 21.7 n/m Centrally managed net new advisory assets ( 20 ) $ 2.2 $ 3.2 n/m $ 3.9 n/m Client Cash Balances ( 24 ) Insured cash account sweep $ 47.7 $ 40.8 17% $ 30.5 56% Deposit cash account sweep 12.7 12.3 3% 8.6 48% Total Bank Sweep 60.3 53.1 14% 39.0 55% Money market sweep 3.2 15.0 (79%) 9.9 (68%) Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 63.5 68.1 (7%) 48.9 30% Client cash account 3.3 1.5 120% 1.6 106% Total Client Cash Balances $ 66.8 $ 69.6 (4%) $ 50.5 32% Client Cash Balances as a % of Total Assets 6.4 % 6.5 % (10bps) 4.5 % 190bps Client Cash Balance Average Yields - bps ( 25 ) Insured cash account sweep 212 134 78 101 111 Deposit cash account sweep 157 63 94 24 133 Money market sweep 38 44 (6) 3 35 Client cash account ( 26 ) 208 52 156 14 194 Total Client Cash Balance Average Yield - bps 180 98 82 75 105 Net buy (sell) activity ( 27 ) $ 20.3 $ 5.3 n/m $ 17.6 n/m





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Monthly Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

September 2022 August 2022 Change July 2022 June 2022 Advisory and Brokerage Assets ( 17 ) Advisory assets $ 542.6 $ 580.0 (6%) $ 593.4 $ 558.6 Brokerage assets 495.8 524.9 (6%) 530.9 506.0 Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 1,038.4 $ 1,104.8 (6%) $ 1,124.3 $ 1,064.6 Net New Assets (NNA) ( 20 ) Net new advisory assets $ 3.8 $ 4.2 n/m $ 3.0 $ 4.1 Net new brokerage assets 1.6 5.5 n/m 1.8 6.5 Total Net New Assets $ 5.4 $ 9.7 n/m $ 4.8 $ 10.5 Net brokerage to advisory conversions ( 22 ) $ 0.4 $ 0.9 n/m $ 0.4 $ 0.5 Organic Net New Assets (NNA) ( 21 ) Net new advisory assets $ 3.8 $ 4.2 n/m $ 3.0 $ 4.1 Net new brokerage assets 1.6 5.5 n/m 1.8 6.5 Total Organic Net New Assets $ 5.4 $ 9.7 n/m $ 4.8 $ 10.5 Client Cash Balances (24) Insured cash account sweep $ 47.7 $ 47.1 1% $ 41.9 $ 40.8 Deposit cash account sweep 12.7 12.4 2% 12.3 12.3 Total Bank Sweep 60.3 59.5 1% 54.2 53.1 Money market sweep 3.2 3.2 —% 13.9 15.0 Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 63.5 62.7 1% 68.1 68.1 Client cash account 3.3 3.1 6% 1.3 1.5 Total Client Cash Balances $ 66.8 $ 65.8 2% $ 69.4 $ 69.6 Net buy (sell) activity ( 27 ) $ 5.2 $ 10.0 n/m $ 5.1 $ 2.0 Market Drivers S&P 500 index (end of period) 3,586 3,955 (9%) 4,130 3,785 Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 1,665 1,844 (10%) 1,885 1,708 Fed funds effective rate (average bps) 260 233 27bps 164 119





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Change Q3 2021 Change Commission Revenue by Product Annuities $ 327,386 $ 311,263 5% $ 314,134 4% Mutual funds 164,190 168,234 (2%) 201,120 (18%) Fixed income 32,729 29,013 13% 30,092 9% Equities 24,278 29,909 (19%) 28,943 (16%) Other 36,397 34,957 4% 36,095 1% Total commission revenue $ 584,980 $ 573,376 2% $ 610,384 (4%) Commission Revenue by Sales-based and Trailing Sales-based commissions Annuities $ 152,343 $ 129,371 18% $ 108,983 40% Mutual funds 34,074 39,522 (14%) 46,934 (27%) Fixed income 32,729 29,013 13% 30,092 9% Equities 24,278 29,909 (19%) 28,943 (16%) Other 26,469 24,678 7% 24,852 7% Total sales-based commissions $ 269,893 $ 252,493 7% $ 239,804 13% Trailing commissions Annuities $ 175,043 $ 181,892 (4%) $ 205,151 (15%) Mutual funds 130,116 128,712 1% 154,186 (16%) Other 9,928 10,279 (3%) 11,243 (12%) Total trailing commissions $ 315,087 $ 320,883 (2%) $ 370,580 (15%) Total commission revenue $ 584,980 $ 573,376 2% $ 610,384 (4%) Payout Rate ( 8 ) 87.91 % 86.97 % 94bps 87.15 % 76bps





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Capital Management Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q4 2021 Cash and equivalents $ 1,219,418 $ 700,395 $ 495,246 Cash at regulated subsidiaries (917,700 ) (546,299 ) (284,105 ) Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement 122,562 87,400 25,846 Corporate Cash ( 3 ) $ 424,280 $ 241,496 $ 236,987 Corporate Cash ( 3 ) Cash at Parent $ 292,885 $ 144,358 $ 202,407 Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement 122,562 87,400 25,846 Cash at non-regulated subsidiaries 8,833 9,738 8,734 Corporate Cash $ 424,280 $ 241,496 $ 236,987 Leverage Ratio Total debt $ 2,740,575 $ 2,743,250 $ 2,838,600 Total corporate cash 424,280 241,496 236,987 Credit Agreement Net Debt $ 2,316,295 $ 2,501,754 $ 2,601,613 Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months) ( 28 ) $ 1,344,524 $ 1,194,944 $ 1,150,691 Leverage Ratio 1.72x 2.09x 2.26x





September 30, 2022 Total Debt Balance Current Applicable

Margin Interest Rate Maturity Revolving Credit Facility (a) $ — LIBOR+125bps 4.393 % 3/15/2026 Broker-Dealer Revolving Credit Facility (b) — FFR+125bps 4.330 % 8/3/2023 Senior Secured Term Loan B 1,040,575 LIBOR+175 bps (c) 4.314 % 11/12/2026 Senior Unsecured Notes 400,000 4.625% Fixed 4.625 % 11/15/2027 Senior Unsecured Notes 900,000 4.000% Fixed 4.000 % 3/15/2029 Senior Unsecured Notes 400,000 4.375% Fixed 4.375 % 5/15/2031 Total / Weighted Average $ 2,740,575 4.265 %

(a) Secured borrowing capacity of $1 billion at LPL Holdings, Inc. (the "Parent").

(b) Unsecured borrowing capacity of $1 billion at LPL Financial LLC.

(c) The LIBOR rate option is one-month LIBOR rate and subject to an interest rate floor of 0 basis points.





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Key Business and Financial Metrics

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited)

Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Change Q3 2021 Change Advisors Advisors 21,044 20,871 1% 19,627 7% Net new advisors 173 780 n/m 513 n/m Annualized advisory fees and commissions per advisor ( 29 ) $ 288 $ 308 (6%) $ 324 (11%) Average total assets per advisor ($ in millions) ( 30 ) $ 49.3 $ 51.0 (3%) $ 57.7 (15%) Transition assistance loan amortization ($ in millions) ( 31 ) $ 42.5 $ 42.7 —% $ 38.4 11% Total client accounts (in millions) 7.8 7.6 3% 7.1 10% Employees 6,141 6,099 1% 5,421 13% Services Group Services Group subscriptions ( 32 ) Professional Services 1,459 1,377 6% 1,099 33% Business Optimizers 2,605 2,425 7% 1,499 74% Planning and Advice 169 94 80% — 100% Total Services Group subscriptions 4,233 3,896 9% 2,598 63% AUM retention rate (quarterly annualized) ( 33 ) 98.4 % 98.0 % 40bps 97.8 % 60bps Capital Management Capital expenditures ($ in millions) ( 34 ) $ 82.4 $ 76.3 8% $ 54.9 50% Share repurchases ($ in millions) $ 75.0 $ 50.0 50% $ 40.0 88% Dividends ($ in millions) 20.0 20.0 —% 20.1 —% Total Capital Returned ($ in millions) $ 95.0 $ 70.0 36% $ 60.1 58%

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use this information to analyze the Company’s current performance, prospects and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed below are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.

EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs and Adjusted net income

EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs is defined as adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure defined as net income plus the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangibles and acquisition costs, divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs because management believes that these metrics can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance by excluding non-cash items and acquisition costs that management does not believe impact the Company’s ongoing operations. Adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs are not measures of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, earnings per diluted share or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Gross profit

Gross profit is calculated as total revenue less advisory and commission expense and brokerage, clearing and exchange expense. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and amortization of other intangibles, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company’s gross profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers gross profit to be a non-GAAP financial measure that may not be comparable to similar measures used by others in its industry. Management believes that gross profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature. For a calculation of gross profit, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Core G&A

Core G&A consists of total expense less the following expenses: advisory and commission; depreciation and amortization; interest expense on borrowings; brokerage, clearing and exchange; amortization of other intangibles; loss on extinguishment of debt; promotional; acquisition costs; employee share-based compensation; and regulatory charges. Management presents core G&A because it believes core G&A reflects the corporate expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as advisory and commission, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention, including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company’s total expense as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A, please see the endnote disclosures of this release. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total expense because it contains expense components, such as advisory and commission, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly a reconciliation of the Company’s outlook for total expense to an outlook for core G&A cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Credit Agreement EBITDA

Credit Agreement EBITDA is defined in, and calculated by management in accordance with, the Company's amended and restated credit agreement (“Credit Agreement”) as “Consolidated EBITDA,” which is Consolidated Net Income (as defined in the Credit Agreement) plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles, and is further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments, including unusual or non-recurring charges, and gains, and to include future expected cost savings, operating expense reductions or other synergies from certain transactions. The Company presents Credit Agreement EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s debt capacity and covenant compliance under its Credit Agreement. Credit Agreement EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income to Credit Agreement EBITDA, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Endnote Disclosures

(1) Represents the estimated total advisory and brokerage assets expected to transition to the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), associated with advisors who transferred their licenses to LPL Financial during the period. The estimate is based on prior business reported by the advisors, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. The actual transition of assets to LPL Financial generally occurs over several quarters and the actual amount transitioned may vary from the estimate.

(2) The terms “Financial Advisors” and “Advisors” refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Year-over-year figure reflects the addition of 282 advisors from Waddell & Reed, LLC in Q3 2021 and 562 advisors from CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. in Q2 2022.

(3) Corporate cash, a component of cash and equivalents, is the sum of cash and equivalents from the following: (1) cash and equivalents held at LPL Holdings, Inc., (2) cash and equivalents held at regulated subsidiaries as defined by the Company's Credit Agreement, which include LPL Financial and The Private Trust Company N.A., in excess of the capital requirements of the Company's Credit Agreement (which, in the case of LPL Financial, is net capital in excess of 10% of its aggregate debits, or five times the net capital required in accordance with Exchange Act Rule 15c3-1) and (3) cash and equivalents held at non-regulated subsidiaries.

(4) Compliance with the Leverage Ratio is only required under the Company's revolving credit facility.

(5) The Company was named Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022); and, among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research and Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

(6) Certain financial statement line items in the condensed consolidated statements of income have been reclassified to more closely align with industry practice and the Company's business and to better serve financial statement users. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current presentation; however, these reclassifications did not impact total net income. See Note 2 - Summary of Significant Accounting Policies in the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for additional information.

(7) Gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of gross profit under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a calculation of gross profit for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 Total revenue $ 2,163,058 $ 2,038,887 $ 2,020,763 Advisory and commission expense 1,304,528 1,304,422 1,366,832 Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense 20,850 23,362 22,828 Gross profit $ 837,680 $ 711,103 $ 631,103

(8) Production-based payout is a financial measure calculated as advisory and commission expense plus (less) advisor deferred compensation expense. The payout rate is calculated by dividing the production-based payout by total advisory and commission revenue. Below is a reconciliation of the Company’s advisory and commission expense to the production-based payout and a calculation of the payout rate for the periods presented (in thousands, except payout rate):

Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 Advisory and commission expense $ 1,304,528 $ 1,304,422 $ 1,366,832 Plus (Less): Advisor deferred compensation expense 21,803 65,624 1,516 Production-based payout $ 1,326,331 $ 1,370,046 $ 1,368,348 Advisory and commission revenue $ 1,508,746 $ 1,575,227 $ 1,570,117 Payout rate 87.91 % 86.97 % 87.15 %

(9) The following table sets forth asset-based revenue disaggregated by product category and reconciles this revenue to client cash revenue as presented in Management's Statements of Operations for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 Asset-based revenue - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income Client cash $ 294,993 $ 154,700 $ 91,257 Other asset-based (10) 194,270 208,897 210,444 Total asset-based revenue $ 489,263 $ 363,597 $ 301,701 Client cash- Management's Statements of Operations Client cash $ 294,993 $ 154,700 $ 91,257 Plus: Interest income CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations (11) 8,688 1,111 290 Plus (Less): Revenue from purchased money funds (10) — 408 (606 ) Total client cash revenue $ 303,681 $ 156,219 $ 90,941

(10) Consists of revenue from the Company's sponsorship programs with financial product manufacturers and omnibus processing and networking services and revenue from purchased money market funds but does not include fees from client cash programs. Other asset-based revenue is a component of asset-based revenue and is derived from the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income.

(11) Interest income and other, net is a financial measure calculated as interest income, net plus (less) other revenue, plus (less) advisor deferred compensation expense, less interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations. Below is a reconciliation of interest income, net and other revenue to interest income and other, net for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 Interest income, net $ 22,092 $ 10,121 $ 7,365 (Less) Plus: Other revenue (22,116 ) (67,276 ) 1,218 Plus (Less): Advisor deferred compensation expense 21,803 65,624 1,516 (Less): Interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations (8,688 ) (1,111 ) (290 ) Interest income and other, net $ 13,091 $ 7,358 $ 9,809

(12) Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of core G&A under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 Core G&A Reconciliation Total expense $ 1,856,324 $ 1,826,566 $ 1,882,784 Advisory and commission 1,304,528 1,304,422 1,366,832 Depreciation and amortization 51,669 48,453 38,409 Interest expense on borrowings 33,186 28,755 27,063 Brokerage, clearing and exchange 20,850 23,362 22,828 Amortization of other intangibles 22,654 21,168 21,531 Total G&A 423,437 400,406 406,121 Promotional (ongoing) ( 13 )( 14 ) 98,667 83,791 83,630 Employee share-based compensation 11,399 13,664 9,763 Acquisition costs ( 14 ) 7,498 8,909 35,887 Regulatory charges 7,847 8,069 5,976 Core G&A $ 298,026 $ 285,973 $ 270,865

(13) Promotional (ongoing) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 includes $4.4 million and $5.8 million, respectively, of support costs related to full-time employees that are classified within Compensation and benefits expense in the condensed consolidated statements of income.

(14) Acquisition costs include the costs to setup, onboard and integrate acquired entities. The below table summarizes the primary components of acquisition costs for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 Acquisition costs Compensation and benefits $ 4,722 $ 6,661 $ 14,843 Professional services 2,132 1,898 5,804 Promotional (13) 282 31 12,382 Other 362 319 2,858 Acquisition costs $ 7,498 $ 8,909 $ 35,887

(15) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of EBITDA under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 EBITDA Reconciliation Net income $ 232,331 $ 160,545 $ 103,064 Interest expense on borrowings 33,186 28,755 27,063 Provision for income taxes 74,403 51,776 34,915 Depreciation and amortization 51,669 48,453 38,409 Amortization of other intangibles 22,654 21,168 21,531 EBITDA $ 414,243 $ 310,697 $ 224,982

(16) Adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs (in thousands, except per share data):

Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income / earnings per diluted share $ 232,331 $ 2.86 $ 160,545 $ 1.97 $ 103,064 $ 1.26 Amortization of other intangibles 22,654 0.28 21,168 0.26 21,531 0.26 Acquisition costs 7,498 0.09 8,909 0.11 35,887 0.44 Tax benefit (7,930 ) (0.10 ) (7,880 ) (0.10 ) (15,399 ) (0.19 ) Adjusted net income / EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs $ 254,553 $ 3.13 $ 182,742 2.24 $ 145,083 $ 1.77 Diluted share count 81,250 81,410 81,849

(17) Consists of total advisory and brokerage assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, and Waddell & Reed, LLC. As of September 30, 2022, there were no assets under custody at Waddell & Reed, LLC.

(18) Assets on the Company's corporate advisory platform are serviced by investment advisor representatives of LPL Financial or Allen & Company of Florida, LLC. Assets on the Company's independent RIA advisory platform are serviced by investment advisor representatives of separate registered investment advisor firms rather than representatives of LPL Financial.

(19) Consists of advisory assets in LPL Financial’s Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms.

(20) Consists of total client deposits into advisory or brokerage accounts less total client withdrawals from advisory or brokerage accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage or advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively.

(21) Prior to Q4 2021, organic net new assets do not include the assets of Waddell & Reed, LLC.

(22) Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.

(23) Calculated as annualized current period organic net new assets divided by preceding period assets in their respective categories of advisory assets or total advisory and brokerage assets. Prior to Q4 2021, organic net new assets growth rates do not include the assets of Waddell & Reed, LLC.

(24) During the second quarter of 2022, the Company updated its definition of client cash balances to include CCA and exclude purchased money market funds. CCA balances include cash that clients have deposited with LPL Financial that is included in Client payables in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. Prior period disclosures have been updated to reflect this change as applicable. The following table presents the Company's purchased money market funds for the periods presented (in billions):

Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 Purchased money market funds $ 4.2 $ 1.9 $ 1.8

(25) Calculated by dividing revenue for the period by the average balance during the period.

(26) Calculated by dividing interest income earned on cash held in the CCA for the period by the average CCA balance, excluding cash held in CCA that has been used to fund margin lending, during the period. The remaining cash is primarily held in cash segregated under federal or other regulations in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. Cash held in the CCA that has been used to fund margin lending is as follows for the periods presented (in billions):

Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 CCA balances that have been used to fund margin $ 0.5 $ 0.5 $ 0.5

(27) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial.

(28) EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Under the Credit Agreement, management calculates Credit Agreement EBITDA for a trailing twelve month period at the end of each fiscal quarter and in doing so may make further adjustments to prior quarters. Below are reconciliations of trailing twelve month net income to trailing twelve month EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q4 2021 EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA Reconciliations Net income $ 634,701 $ 505,434 $ 459,866 Interest expense on borrowings 116,272 110,150 104,414 Provision for income taxes 194,292 154,804 141,463 Depreciation and amortization 186,392 173,131 151,428 Amortization of other intangibles 85,391 84,268 79,260 EBITDA $ 1,217,048 $ 1,027,787 $ 936,431 Credit Agreement Adjustments: Acquisition costs and other $ 58,825 $ 86,944 $ 92,142 Employee share-based compensation expense 47,407 45,771 $ 41,844 M&A accretion ( 35 ) 18,742 32,103 53,550 Advisor share-based compensation expense 2,502 2,339 2,324 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 24,400 Credit Agreement EBITDA $ 1,344,524 $ 1,194,944 $ 1,150,691

(29) Calculated based on the average advisor count from the current period and prior periods.

(30) Calculated based on the end of period total advisory and brokerage assets divided by end of period advisor count.

(31) Represents amortization expense on forgivable loans for transition assistance to advisors and financial institutions.

(32) Refers to active subscriptions related to professional services offerings (Business Strategy Services (formerly CFO Solutions), Marketing Solutions, and Admin Solutions) and business optimizer offerings (M&A Solutions, Digital Office, Resilience Plans, and Assurance Plans), as well as planning and advice services (Paraplanning) for which subscriptions are the number of advisors using the service.

(33) Reflects retention of total advisory and brokerage assets, calculated by deducting quarterly annualized attrition from total advisory and brokerage assets, divided by the prior-quarter total advisory and brokerage assets.

(34) Capital expenditures represent cash payments for property and equipment during the period.

(35) M&A accretion is an adjustment to reflect the annualized expected run rate EBITDA of an acquisition as permitted by the Credit Agreement for up to eight fiscal quarters following the close of the transaction.